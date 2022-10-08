Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
CHRIS MOORE — Nederland fans should pack the Dog Dome for volleyball team
The Nederland volleyball team has four games left in the season before playoffs start in November. The Bulldogs entered the week coming off a sweep of Port Neches-Groves and third place in the district. During an interview with Coach Allie Crommett for a check-in with the team, she mentioned how...
Port Arthur News
“Silent assassin” Caleb Goodie lighting up scoreboards, opponents for Memorial
Memorial wide receiver Caleb Goodie has solidified himself as one of the area’s top offensive weapons, but you probably won’t hear much about it from him. He is second in the district in receiving yards with 621 and six touchdowns. In last week’s 54-34 win over La Porte, Goodie recorded five catches fro 121 yards and two touchdowns. He also made his presence felt on special teams, returning two kickoffs for scores.
Port Arthur News
Nederland volleyball ready for late-season playoff push
With five games left in the season, Nederland volleyball is square in the playoff mix. Nederland enters the week with a 24-12 record (6-3 in district play) with a big contest against Crosby on the schedule for Friday. The Bulldogs close out the season with Baytown Lee Oct. 18, at...
fox4beaumont.com
Motorcycle convoy escorts community leader Van Edward Jordan Sr. to final resting place
GROVES — A well-known Southeast Texas community leader, veteran, motorcyclist and business owner was laid to rest Sunday. The Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. is being remembered for many accomplishments, including his love of motorcycle riding. On Sunday, following his funeral, a motorcycle convoy escorted him to his final...
Port Arthur News
Ronald James Domec
Ronald James Domec, 88, of Groves, Texas passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home in Groves. He was born March 20, 1934 in Port Arthur, TX to his parents, Sauvole and Thelma Domec. Ronnie was a resident of Port Arthur since childhood, and more recently...
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texans enjoyed Oktoberfest, Dogtoberfest in downtown Beaumont Saturday
This year's Oktoberfest was "bigger and better than ever." We have a full list of October-themed events happening in Southeast Texas on our website.
Port Arthur News
White Cane Awareness Day honored in Port Arthur
Hattie Harmason received a proclamation Tuesday naming Oct. 15, 2022 as White Cane Awareness Day in the city from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie with Melissa Jackson and guide dog Liam nearby. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness Day every year on Oct. 15. Harmason said...
AdWeek
Nick Canizales Leaving Texas Station After More Than 20 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nick Canizales is leaving Tegna owned Beaumont, Texas ABC and NBC affiliate KBMT on October 28th. “I have poured my heart and...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Port Arthur (Port Arthur, TX)
The Port Arthur Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday nights. The officials stated that a man was declared dead after being hit [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KFDM-TV
Drivers call stretch of I-10 with construction dangerous
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mother is grieving the death of her 11-year-old son and asking for help in finding a driver accused of causing the devastating crash that injured the remaining ten people in the SUV, Including eight other children. The crash happened at 5:45 Sunday morning on Interstate...
kogt.com
House Fire In Bridge City
Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
Port Arthur News
Motorists asked to avoid major traffic wreck in the area of Highway 73
The Port Arthur Police and Fire Department are working a major traffic wreck in the area of Highway 73 westbound and Highway 82 southbound. “We are asking that everyone avoid this area if possible due to the roadway being shut down,” city officials said. “We will advise when the...
Port Arthur News
Cause of house fire behind local marching band competition under investigation
BRIDGE CITY — The cause of a blaze that destroyed a house in Bridge City is under investigation. The fire lit the skies as a total of 17 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Bridge City Volunteer Fire and Rescue received mutual aid from Emergency Services District No. 4 and West Orange Volunteer Fire Department, according to Chance Chatagnier, district manager with Orange County Emergency Services.
City Council to vote on whether to pursue bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Community members will have the chance to voice their opinions on bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont. Councilmembers are set to soon vote on whether officials will pursue bringing the 110-year-old ship to Beaumont, Councilman Mike Getz said in a Facebook post. The vote will be held at a Tuesday, October 11, 2022 meeting.
kogt.com
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of October 3, 2022 , 2022 thru October 7, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. Ashton L. Roberts-Russell and Chasity R. Lingenfelter. Kevin G. Reyes Ayala and Maritza G. Ibarra. Cullen M. Parker and Breanna L. Shipp. Ryan...
Port Arthur News
125-year celebration scavenger hunt of Nederland history begins
NEDERLAND — This week began the 125-year celebration scavenger hunt by the Nederland Economic Development Corporation. NEDC officials will post one clue a day for 17 days. This will be a HUGE history lesson on Nederland for those who choose to participate, organizers said. Today’s clue is:. The...
Port Arthur News
Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant
PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
Port Arthur News
Meet the band you’ll be rocking to at the Groves Pecan Festival
GROVES — When Groves resident and local optometrist Barry Davis decided to create the Rollin Bones band three years ago, he likely didn’t realize he was naming a self-fulfilling prophecy as the group of local musicians have continued rolling up the list of well-known local bands. And they’ll...
Trial begins for Beaumont suspect charged with murder in 2019 death of Port Arthur man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man is now on trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man. Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.
