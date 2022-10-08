ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

Port Arthur News

“Silent assassin” Caleb Goodie lighting up scoreboards, opponents for Memorial

Memorial wide receiver Caleb Goodie has solidified himself as one of the area’s top offensive weapons, but you probably won’t hear much about it from him. He is second in the district in receiving yards with 621 and six touchdowns. In last week’s 54-34 win over La Porte, Goodie recorded five catches fro 121 yards and two touchdowns. He also made his presence felt on special teams, returning two kickoffs for scores.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland volleyball ready for late-season playoff push

With five games left in the season, Nederland volleyball is square in the playoff mix. Nederland enters the week with a 24-12 record (6-3 in district play) with a big contest against Crosby on the schedule for Friday. The Bulldogs close out the season with Baytown Lee Oct. 18, at...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Ronald James Domec

Ronald James Domec, 88, of Groves, Texas passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home in Groves. He was born March 20, 1934 in Port Arthur, TX to his parents, Sauvole and Thelma Domec. Ronnie was a resident of Port Arthur since childhood, and more recently...
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

White Cane Awareness Day honored in Port Arthur

Hattie Harmason received a proclamation Tuesday naming Oct. 15, 2022 as White Cane Awareness Day in the city from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie with Melissa Jackson and guide dog Liam nearby. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness Day every year on Oct. 15. Harmason said...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
AdWeek

Nick Canizales Leaving Texas Station After More Than 20 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nick Canizales is leaving Tegna owned Beaumont, Texas ABC and NBC affiliate KBMT on October 28th. “I have poured my heart and...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Drivers call stretch of I-10 with construction dangerous

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mother is grieving the death of her 11-year-old son and asking for help in finding a driver accused of causing the devastating crash that injured the remaining ten people in the SUV, Including eight other children. The crash happened at 5:45 Sunday morning on Interstate...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

House Fire In Bridge City

Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Cause of house fire behind local marching band competition under investigation

BRIDGE CITY — The cause of a blaze that destroyed a house in Bridge City is under investigation. The fire lit the skies as a total of 17 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Bridge City Volunteer Fire and Rescue received mutual aid from Emergency Services District No. 4 and West Orange Volunteer Fire Department, according to Chance Chatagnier, district manager with Orange County Emergency Services.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

OC Marriage Licenses

Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of October 3, 2022 , 2022 thru October 7, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. Ashton L. Roberts-Russell and Chasity R. Lingenfelter. Kevin G. Reyes Ayala and Maritza G. Ibarra. Cullen M. Parker and Breanna L. Shipp. Ryan...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

125-year celebration scavenger hunt of Nederland history begins

NEDERLAND — This week began the 125-year celebration scavenger hunt by the Nederland Economic Development Corporation. NEDC officials will post one clue a day for 17 days. This will be a HUGE history lesson on Nederland for those who choose to participate, organizers said. Today’s clue is:. The...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant

PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
PORT NECHES, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Meet the band you’ll be rocking to at the Groves Pecan Festival

GROVES — When Groves resident and local optometrist Barry Davis decided to create the Rollin Bones band three years ago, he likely didn’t realize he was naming a self-fulfilling prophecy as the group of local musicians have continued rolling up the list of well-known local bands. And they’ll...
GROVES, TX

