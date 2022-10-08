Mize shuts out Collins in the second half en route to a 39-14 victory to open Region 8-2A

The Lady Red Devils walked into a hostile Lake atmosphere and dominated the Lady Hornets in three sets to advance in the 2A playoffs. Stringer started the contest with a 7-2 run, including starting 5-0, to take a commanding lead. Lake closed the gap to narrow the lead down to 9-6, but Stringer kept control of the set throughout, including a 4-0 run midway through the set. They went on to take set one by nine, 25-16.

STRINGER, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO