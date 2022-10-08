Mize shuts out Collins in the second half en route to a 39-14 victory to open Region 8-2A

Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
Stringer dominates Lake in three sets to advance to the next round in 2A playoffs
The Lady Red Devils walked into a hostile Lake atmosphere and dominated the Lady Hornets in three sets to advance in the 2A playoffs. Stringer started the contest with a 7-2 run, including starting 5-0, to take a commanding lead. Lake closed the gap to narrow the lead down to 9-6, but Stringer kept control of the set throughout, including a 4-0 run midway through the set. They went on to take set one by nine, 25-16.
impact601.com
Jones College men’s soccer earns No. 1 ranking
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – History has been made in Ellisville. For the first time in program history, the Jones College men’s soccer team is ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Bobcats earned the top spot in both the NJCAA Division II poll and the United Soccer Coaches poll this week.
WTOK-TV
Local golfer hits second career hole in one
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local Meridian golfer, Allan Willis, hit his second career hole in one last week at the Quitman Country Club. Willis hit his first hole in one two years ago and then did it again with some friends on Friday. The shot of every golfers dream was...
Report: City Approves 'Resolution' for New Football Stadium for Jackson State
The City of Jackson's council has unanimously approved a resolution for the construction of a new stadium for the Jackson State Tigers football team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JSU’s Sanders, MSU’s Rogers in Heisman Conversation
Midway through the 2022 college football season, two local student-athletes’ names have emerged in Heisman conversations. The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football student-athlete. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon graduate Will Rogers discuss hearing their names talked about as possible recipients of the honor.
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:. (eight, two, five, one; FB: three)
impact601.com
Lloyd Patrick Rayner
Lloyd Patrick Rayner, 39 of Bay springs, MS passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at his residence in Bay springs, MS. He was born Wednesday, June 22, 1983 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of...
impact601.com
Clara Harless
Mrs. Clara Harless, age 89, of Purvis, who died on October 8, 2022. Mrs. Harless was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Harless; parents, Hugh and Janie Loveless; and brother, Jimmy Curtis Loveless. She is survived by her sons, Johnny (Karen) Harless, Jr of Eatonville and Stephen (Sherry) Harless...
IN THIS ARTICLE
impact601.com
Marguerite Bryant
Mrs. Marguerite Bryant, age 91, of Moselle who passed from this life on October 6, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Bryant enjoyed her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and church family. She enjoyed reading the Laurel Leader Call, cooking and serving her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald...
WAPT
Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents
CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
WDAM-TV
Monday afternoon fire engulfs home, damages property in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire majorly damaged a home and many vehicles, tractors and storage buildings on Monday afternoon. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the structure fire on Franklin Shows Road just before 4 p.m.
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hall Avenue Overpass project causes road closure in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As part of the Hall Avenue Overpass, a roundabout will be constructed where Bay Street, Hall Avenue, Arledge Street and James Street meet in Hattiesburg. Officials said the first phase of this construction will require the closure of Bay Street at Hall Avenue. This closure will take place on Thursday, October […]
WDAM-TV
Hub City cyclist killed in South 40th accident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A car accident in Hattiesburg today resulted in the death of a bicyclist. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the intersection of South 40th Avenue and Hardy Street. The driver of a 2016 GMC Sierra...
impact601.com
James E. Bush
James E. Bush, age 91 of Waynesboro, passed away on October 6, 2022 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. Mr. Bush was born on February 14, 1931. Mr. Bush was employed with Masonite Corporation prior to retirement. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Waynesboro. He was...
WDAM-TV
2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were taken for emergency treatment Sunday afternoon after being injured during a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 59. Volunteer fire departments from Moselle, Boggy, South Jones and Southwest as well as the Mississippi HIghway Patrol responded shortly after 1 p.m. Witnesses said an 18-wheeler involved...
WAPT
Pumpkin Adventure returns to Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum
JACKSON, Miss. — With fall in the air and festivities picking up, visitors of all ages are visiting the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum for their annual Pumpkin Adventure. Attendees were able to catch a hay ride, pick out a pumpkin or hop into the new corn pit. One...
impact601.com
Patty Jean Cooley
Patty Jean Cooley, 91, of Ellisville, MS passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born Monday, July 13, 1931 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home on...
impact601.com
SGT Shelby Byrd
SGT Shelby Byrd, Army, Ret., age 83, of Beaumont, who died on October 7, 2022. SGT Byrd was preceded in death by his parents, Burley Commodore and Elizabeth Jane Byrd; son, Rudell Byrd; granddaughter, Autumn Bond; brother, Nick Byrd; sisters, Bonnie Nell Sylvester and Gloria Jean Herring. He is survived...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Gardens’ 2nd annual ‘Fall Festival’ reaches out to community
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Raising awareness and educating others was the goal for one Pine Belt community. Bouncy houses, popcorn stands, dance offs, and an array of booths set Saturday’s scene at the Laurel Gardens second annual Fall Festival. Kids enjoyed playing ball, meeting first responders and learning about...
Comments / 0