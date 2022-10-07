Read full article on original website
Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”
James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. He was instrumental in the various compromises that led to the creation of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. Madison led the US into the War Of 1812 and into the early stages of westward expansion. He sometimes made conflicted statements about slavery, but he was a prominent Virginia slaveowner who never freed the people he owned. Also, James Madison owned a crystal flute, and now Lizzo has played that flute onstage.
Washington Examiner
No need to get all twerked up about Lizzo playing Madison’s flute
There’s too much of a big to-do about the musician Lizzo playing founding father James Madison’s crystal flute. For the record, Lizzo plays it well (twerking aside), but she is absolutely not the first to play it. I myself heard it played, about 10 paces from where I...
Lizzo invited for an encore flute performance at James Madison's home
Some conservatives were outraged after Lizzo played James Madison's 200-year-old flute. But the people who manage his estate felt good as hell about it — and now they want an encore. A representative for the fourth U.S. president's Montpelier estate in Virginia tells TMZ and the Los Angeles Times that Lizzo has been invited to perform there and take a private tour. The "About Damn Time" singer recently made headlines for playing a crystal flute from the 1800s, which was owned by James Madison, at a concert in Washington, D.C. She was invited to do so by the Library of Congress, which said it was "honored and happy to help...
What Happened to Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch?
The end of Michael Jackson's life involved controversy that left his beloved home, Neverland Ranch, abandoned and his legacy deeply marred.
Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything!
Beyoncé took to Instagram to share photos from inside her star-studded Club Renaissance Party and they're everything!
Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Explain Why They Both Have The Name 'Cora' Tattooed On Them!
Niecy Nash-Betts and her wife Jessica Betts have matching ink to honor their union. Keep scrolling to find out the funny backstory behind the couple’s “Cora” tattoos!. “It’s up and stuck…. JB, I’m Always & Forever your ‘Cora’,” Niecy captioned an Instagram post that showed off their tattoos.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Seen Dancing At Jack Johnson Concert In California
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a surprise date night as they attended a Jack Johnson concert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched Jack perform Wednesday night, October 5, at the Santa Barbara Bowl, an outdoor venue that was packed. They watched the show from a special section cordoned...
Marilyn Monroe was Hollywood's all-American girl. But her initial success depended on hiding her Mexican roots.
Monroe has ties to Mexico, as her mother was born there before moving to California. Hollywood has historically favored whiteness, and Monroe leaned into her persona throughout her career.
Quavo And Takeoff AKA Unc And Phew Drop Their First Collaborative Album And A New Visual
Quavo and Takeoff are getting the weekend jumping, releasing their first album as a duo with Only Built For Infinity Links under the moniker Unc and Phew. The 18-track album features Birdman, Gucci Mane, Summer Walker, Young Thug, Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke, and Mustard. In celebration of the new album,...
Nicki Minaj Course Being Offered At UC Berkeley
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a course on Nicki Minaj for its upcoming spring semester. According to KTLA 5, the course is named “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmcee & Hip Hop Feminisms.” The course will prompt students to digest and consider Nicki’s impact on the hip-hop industry and how it connects to the “broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms,” the course professor tweeted Thursday (Oct. 6).
