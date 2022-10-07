ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stereogum

Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”

James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. He was instrumental in the various compromises that led to the creation of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. Madison led the US into the War Of 1812 and into the early stages of westward expansion. He sometimes made conflicted statements about slavery, but he was a prominent Virginia slaveowner who never freed the people he owned. Also, James Madison owned a crystal flute, and now Lizzo has played that flute onstage.
Washington Examiner

No need to get all twerked up about Lizzo playing Madison’s flute

There’s too much of a big to-do about the musician Lizzo playing founding father James Madison’s crystal flute. For the record, Lizzo plays it well (twerking aside), but she is absolutely not the first to play it. I myself heard it played, about 10 paces from where I...
The Week

Lizzo invited for an encore flute performance at James Madison's home

Some conservatives were outraged after Lizzo played James Madison's 200-year-old flute. But the people who manage his estate felt good as hell about it — and now they want an encore.  A representative for the fourth U.S. president's Montpelier estate in Virginia tells TMZ and the Los Angeles Times that Lizzo has been invited to perform there and take a private tour.  The "About Damn Time" singer recently made headlines for playing a crystal flute from the 1800s, which was owned by James Madison, at a concert in Washington, D.C. She was invited to do so by the Library of Congress, which said it was "honored and happy to help...
