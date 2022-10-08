Read full article on original website
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Soccer releases initial pairings
The bracket is not quite full yet, but the WIAA does know where the area's teams are heading for the boys' soccer tournament, which begins for most teams on October 20th. In Division 3, #10 Luxemburg-Casco will travel to #7 Kewaskum. In Division 4, #12 Gibraltar/Sevastopol will head to Marian...
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco volleyball wins De Pere Tournament
The Luxemburg-Casco volleyball team picked up a quintuplet of wins en route to a tournament championship in De Pere on Saturday. In pool play, the Spartans beat DePere 25-15, 25-10, West DePere 25-13, 25-11, and Fond du Lac 28-26, 25-21. In the semifinal, the Spartans beat Pulaski 25-17, 25-11 before capturing the championship match they beat DePere a second time 25-20, 25-16.
doorcountydailynews.com
Gamblers drop OT game to Madison
An overtime goal proved to be the difference in the Green Bay Gamblers' loss on Friday to the Madison Capitols. It appeared to be the Gamblers' night early on, scoring the game's first three goals in the second period thanks to Barrett Hall, Aaron Oravetz, and Nicholas Vantassell. The Capitols would score the following four goals, including the game-winner just over four-and-a-half minutes into the extra frame off the stick of Quinn Finley to take the extra point.
doorcountydailynews.com
June M. Lemens (Nom De Plume June M. Overbeck)
June Marie Lemens, nom de plume June Marie Overbeck, 52, of the Town of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. She was born June 9, 1970 in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of Lloyd Stanley Paschke and Yvonne (LeCloux) Paschke. June attended Sturgeon Bay High School. She had her own paper delivery route while in high school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay man located
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
doorcountydailynews.com
Russel "Rusty" H. Feld
Russell Hans Feld, age 63 of rural Cleveland, WI., died peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 surrounded by his family after a two year battle with cancer at his home. Rusty Feld was born on April 16, 1959 to Marlin Hans and the late Sonja Feld in Hudson Wisconsin. Rusty grew up near Forestville Wisconsin and graduated from Southern Door High School in 1977. Rusty was skilled in a variety of trades. He worked in the construction business for several years before he started his own auto body shop in Sturgeon Bay. In the early 1990’s, he moved to Green Bay and began a career in metal fabrication, first at Gremar Metal Industries Inc. and then, for the last 15 plus years, at Robinson Metal, Inc..
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides
GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPMATTERS
Shelter in Place order lifted for Menominee
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Shelter in Place order issued for people living in the city of Menominee was lifted just after 8 a.m. Sunday. The order was issued on Saturday morning following an industrial fire within the city. The fire started overnight Thursday into Friday morning at Resolute...
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
macaronikid.com
You've Been Boo'd '22
We are so excited! This is our second year doing the Boo Baskets! We have 4 incredible sponsors this year! Honestly, without their support, these would not be possible at all. As the Boo Baskets get put together, we’ll be keeping everyone updated. We’re also doing a special feature this year. We’re doing a special sponsor highlight. We want you to learn a little more about each of our wonderful sponsors. Feel free to send me questions to ask them. If you have the question, surely, someone else does too. You can send the questions to me on our Facebook page or via e-mail (Mariev@macaronikid.com)
wearegreenbay.com
What’s it like jumping out of an airplane and landing inside Lambeau Field?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what it would look like to parachute into Lambeau Field with over 81,000 fans watching?. Well, Curt Loter from All Veteran Group did just that and got his entire adventure filmed from his point of view. From the airplane all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/9/22 Four Hurt In FDL County Rollover Accident
Four people were hurt in a single vehicle rollover accident on Fond du Lac County Highway GGG in the Town of Auburn early Saturday evening. Sheriff investigators say the vehicle was heading north on County Highway GGG north of County Highway S when it lost control, entered a ditch and rolled over multiple times. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. An 18-year-old Sheboygan man was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. The other three occupants were taken to Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. The 31-year-old Kiel man driving the vehicle and a 19-year-old Kohler man suffered minor injuries were treated and released. A 14-year-old Sheboygan boy was later flown to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with serious injuries. Investigators say speed and careless operation of a vehicle appear to be contributing factors in the accident which happened shortly after 5:30 pm.
Three men rescued after catamaran capsizes on Lake Winnebago
Authorities rescued three men from Neenah after a catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon.
spectrumnews1.com
Green Bay bars and restaurants to open early Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Several Green Bay, Wis. bars and restaurants said they’ll open early Sunday for fans who want the typical game day experience while the Green Bay Packers are in London. Ron Ridgley, co-owner of R and D’s House/Divided on University Ave. said he’s excited for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County after a crash
FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 4:51 p.m. ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 26 on Friday afternoon. Officials say that all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. and took...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
mojotraveler.com
A Festive Visit to Appleton, Wisconsin Any Time of the Year
If you are one of those people who loves to decorate for Christmas, but hate taking down and putting away after the holidays, then Appleton, Wisconsin has a place for you. This post contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase through a link. There is no additional cost to you.
Comments / 0