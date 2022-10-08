Read full article on original website
Related
Butler, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Westinghouse High School football team will have a game with Butler Area High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
thesportspage.blog
Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23
CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
CBS News
UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex catches fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No injuries were reported after a fire started at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. Multiple crews were called to the building just before 7 p.m. tonight after a rooftop unit caught fire. No word on the extent of the damages.
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football game stopped after gunshots, multiple people reportedly shot
The high school football game between Toledo Central Catholic and Whitmer (Ohio) came to an awful ending Friday night. With 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter with Central Catholic leading Whitmer 46-16, gunshots rang out. It appears that around 7 gunshots can be heard on the broadcast below. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Pickup Spins Out of Control, Slams into Building Off Ramsaytown Road
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man escaped injuries after his vehicle spun out of control and slammed into a building off Ramsaytown Road on Friday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup operated by 24-year-old Aaron J. Postlewait, of Brookville, was traveling eastbound on Ramsaytown Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled onto the east berm and struck a ditch around 1:20 p.m. on October 7.
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Pitt’s Top Recruit Arrested
According to Pittsburgh Sports, star freshman Dior Johnson has been arrested. Johnson, who is a five-star recruit, is facing charges of aggravated assault which includes strangulation. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint. The University of Pittsburgh has yet to comment on the matter, but it can be expected that they will in the coming days.
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
Crosby, Letang, other Penguins pose with adorable and adoptable pups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nothing gets you smiling than some adorable puppies, right?. Well, as the season approaches that's exactly what the Penguins were up to - hanging out with some adorable and adoptable pups!. Penguins players like Sidney Crosby, Casey DeSmith, and Brian Dumoulin all took part in a photoshoot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
naeye.net
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
wtae.com
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
Body of missing man found in western Pa. river: reports
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
explore venango
Applefest Wraps Up Today With Antique and Classic Car Cruise
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin’s annual Applefest wraps up today, Sunday, October 9, with the annual Antique and Classic Car Cruise and much more!. Todays’s events begin with the Franklin Elks Breakfast at 7:00 a.m at the Elks Lodge at 13th and Buffalo Street. The Antique and...
wtae.com
State police vehicle struck during hit-and-run in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state police vehicle was struck during a hit-and-run in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. Saturday on State Route 31 just east of State Route 136. State police said the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored Jeep...
PHOTOS: Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ late night fire in Ellwood City
PHOTOS: Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ late night fire in Ellwood City Officials are investigating a late-night fire at a vacant two-story building in Ellwood City. (WPXI/WPXI)
wtae.com
Police: Truck driver fell asleep while driving, leading to crash in Lawrence County
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 29-year-old man fell asleep while driving a truck, leading to a crash in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on State Route 18. Police said the man fell asleep, went through a stop sign...
Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River
A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
Comments / 0