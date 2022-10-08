ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

High School Football PRO

Butler, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Westinghouse High School football team will have a game with Butler Area High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
BUTLER, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23

CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
ALTOONA, PA
CBS News

UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex catches fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No injuries were reported after a fire started at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. Multiple crews were called to the building just before 7 p.m. tonight after a rooftop unit caught fire. No word on the extent of the damages.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pickup Spins Out of Control, Slams into Building Off Ramsaytown Road

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man escaped injuries after his vehicle spun out of control and slammed into a building off Ramsaytown Road on Friday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup operated by 24-year-old Aaron J. Postlewait, of Brookville, was traveling eastbound on Ramsaytown Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled onto the east berm and struck a ditch around 1:20 p.m. on October 7.
BROOKVILLE, PA
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: Pitt’s Top Recruit Arrested

According to Pittsburgh Sports, star freshman Dior Johnson has been arrested. Johnson, who is a five-star recruit, is facing charges of aggravated assault which includes strangulation. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint. The University of Pittsburgh has yet to comment on the matter, but it can be expected that they will in the coming days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
naeye.net

Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History

Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YourErie

PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Applefest Wraps Up Today With Antique and Classic Car Cruise

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin’s annual Applefest wraps up today, Sunday, October 9, with the annual Antique and Classic Car Cruise and much more!. Todays’s events begin with the Franklin Elks Breakfast at 7:00 a.m at the Elks Lodge at 13th and Buffalo Street. The Antique and...
FRANKLIN, PA
WTAJ

Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
HARMONY, PA

