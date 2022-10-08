Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
CHRIS MOORE — Nederland fans should pack the Dog Dome for volleyball team
The Nederland volleyball team has four games left in the season before playoffs start in November. The Bulldogs entered the week coming off a sweep of Port Neches-Groves and third place in the district. During an interview with Coach Allie Crommett for a check-in with the team, she mentioned how...
Port Arthur News
See how the Memorial Titans stack up against Goose Creek Memorial
The Memorial Titans will put their undefeated record on the line as the Goose Creek Memorial Ganders come to Memorial Stadium this week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday. The Titans are ranked No. 4 in the state. The Titans (6-0, 4-0 in District 8-5A Division I) are coming...
Port Arthur News
Nederland volleyball ready for late-season playoff push
With five games left in the season, Nederland volleyball is square in the playoff mix. Nederland enters the week with a 24-12 record (6-3 in district play) with a big contest against Crosby on the schedule for Friday. The Bulldogs close out the season with Baytown Lee Oct. 18, at...
Port Arthur News
“Silent assassin” Caleb Goodie lighting up scoreboards, opponents for Memorial
Memorial wide receiver Caleb Goodie has solidified himself as one of the area’s top offensive weapons, but you probably won’t hear much about it from him. He is second in the district in receiving yards with 621 and six touchdowns. In last week’s 54-34 win over La Porte, Goodie recorded five catches fro 121 yards and two touchdowns. He also made his presence felt on special teams, returning two kickoffs for scores.
Why does La Marque need its own stadium when other school districts share facilities?
· Why does La Marque need its own stadium when other school districts share facilities?. Larger districts do share large stadiums. However, larger school districts typically have competition fields on their high school sites that host their sub-varsity, soccer, and track meet.
Houston's most anticipated bakery finally opens after two-year wait
Eadough rolled out its top-notch pastries at soft opening in East Downtown this weekend.
Port Arthur News
Ronald James Domec
Ronald James Domec, 88, of Groves, Texas passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home in Groves. He was born March 20, 1934 in Port Arthur, TX to his parents, Sauvole and Thelma Domec. Ronnie was a resident of Port Arthur since childhood, and more recently...
Port Arthur News
White Cane Awareness Day honored in Port Arthur
Hattie Harmason received a proclamation Tuesday naming Oct. 15, 2022 as White Cane Awareness Day in the city from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie with Melissa Jackson and guide dog Liam nearby. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness Day every year on Oct. 15. Harmason said...
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texans enjoyed Oktoberfest, Dogtoberfest in downtown Beaumont Saturday
This year's Oktoberfest was "bigger and better than ever." We have a full list of October-themed events happening in Southeast Texas on our website.
Port Arthur News
125-year celebration scavenger hunt of Nederland history begins
NEDERLAND — This week began the 125-year celebration scavenger hunt by the Nederland Economic Development Corporation. NEDC officials will post one clue a day for 17 days. This will be a HUGE history lesson on Nederland for those who choose to participate, organizers said. Today’s clue is:. The...
Husband of missing Alvin woman asking Southeast Texans with any information to come forward
ALVIN, Texas — The husband of a missing Alvin woman is asking Southeast Texans for help in bringing her back home. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was last seen on September 22 by her family, but a photo taken on September 23 shows her walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
AdWeek
Nick Canizales Leaving Texas Station After More Than 20 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nick Canizales is leaving Tegna owned Beaumont, Texas ABC and NBC affiliate KBMT on October 28th. “I have poured my heart and...
bluebonnetnews.com
Trail riders celebrate rodeo season in south Liberty County
Roughly 100 trail riders took part in Sam’s First Annual Trail Ride on Saturday, Oct. 8. If you missed seeing the trail riders as they made their way through Moss Hill, that was by design. Instead of setting out on the main roads and creating a traffic hazard, the trail riders stuck to the back roads.
Bellaire High School principal to retire effective January, lawyer tells ABC13
The 30-year Houston ISD educator was suddenly reassigned five months ago as the probe began, which was a move students walked out of class for in protest.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Port Arthur (Port Arthur, TX)
The Port Arthur Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday nights. The officials stated that a man was declared dead after being hit [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
houstononthecheap.com
Texas Renaissance Festival 2022 – Your guide to dates, entertainment schedule, tickets, & more!
Ready for some 16th-century fun at the nation’s largest Renaissance festival? ‘Now in its 48th year, the Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Houston. But before we get into that, let’s cover some of the logistics. The Texas Renaissance Festival runs from the second...
KOCO
A Texas teacher disappeared, and her car was found in New Orleans. New photos of her have emerged
NEW ORLEANS — New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and...
City Council to vote on whether to pursue bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Community members will have the chance to voice their opinions on bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont. Councilmembers are set to soon vote on whether officials will pursue bringing the 110-year-old ship to Beaumont, Councilman Mike Getz said in a Facebook post. The vote will be held at a Tuesday, October 11, 2022 meeting.
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
