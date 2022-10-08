ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, TX

Port Arthur News

See how the Memorial Titans stack up against Goose Creek Memorial

The Memorial Titans will put their undefeated record on the line as the Goose Creek Memorial Ganders come to Memorial Stadium this week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday. The Titans are ranked No. 4 in the state. The Titans (6-0, 4-0 in District 8-5A Division I) are coming...
BAYTOWN, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland volleyball ready for late-season playoff push

With five games left in the season, Nederland volleyball is square in the playoff mix. Nederland enters the week with a 24-12 record (6-3 in district play) with a big contest against Crosby on the schedule for Friday. The Bulldogs close out the season with Baytown Lee Oct. 18, at...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

“Silent assassin” Caleb Goodie lighting up scoreboards, opponents for Memorial

Memorial wide receiver Caleb Goodie has solidified himself as one of the area’s top offensive weapons, but you probably won’t hear much about it from him. He is second in the district in receiving yards with 621 and six touchdowns. In last week’s 54-34 win over La Porte, Goodie recorded five catches fro 121 yards and two touchdowns. He also made his presence felt on special teams, returning two kickoffs for scores.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Ronald James Domec

Ronald James Domec, 88, of Groves, Texas passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home in Groves. He was born March 20, 1934 in Port Arthur, TX to his parents, Sauvole and Thelma Domec. Ronnie was a resident of Port Arthur since childhood, and more recently...
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

White Cane Awareness Day honored in Port Arthur

Hattie Harmason received a proclamation Tuesday naming Oct. 15, 2022 as White Cane Awareness Day in the city from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie with Melissa Jackson and guide dog Liam nearby. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness Day every year on Oct. 15. Harmason said...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

125-year celebration scavenger hunt of Nederland history begins

NEDERLAND — This week began the 125-year celebration scavenger hunt by the Nederland Economic Development Corporation. NEDC officials will post one clue a day for 17 days. This will be a HUGE history lesson on Nederland for those who choose to participate, organizers said. Today’s clue is:. The...
NEDERLAND, TX
AdWeek

Nick Canizales Leaving Texas Station After More Than 20 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nick Canizales is leaving Tegna owned Beaumont, Texas ABC and NBC affiliate KBMT on October 28th. “I have poured my heart and...
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Trail riders celebrate rodeo season in south Liberty County

Roughly 100 trail riders took part in Sam’s First Annual Trail Ride on Saturday, Oct. 8. If you missed seeing the trail riders as they made their way through Moss Hill, that was by design. Instead of setting out on the main roads and creating a traffic hazard, the trail riders stuck to the back roads.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE

