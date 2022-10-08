Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Houston Academy @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights from this Week 7 matchup as Houston Academy takes on Northside Methodist. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Providence Christian @ Pike County | 2022 Week 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights from this Week 7 matchup as Providence Christian takes on Pike County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Headland and Abbeville Probate Offices transition to Herndon Building
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland and Abbeville Probate Offices will be closed to the public the rest of this week. That’s because both offices are completely transferring to the Herndon Building. A large amount of equipment, data, and furniture will be moved over the next three days and...
wtvy.com
Additional funds potentially headed to Abbeville and Headland EMS
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Additional funding could be headed to Abbeville and Headland’s emergency management services (EMS). The Henry County Commission is working to find a way to provide that support. A few logistics must be worked out before it’s a done deal. The money would be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Henry Co. Annex renovation will alleviate space in courthouse
Officer faces multiple charges allowed under an Alabama law that forbids sex with students. A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Abbeville & Headland EMS to potentially get extra funds. Updated: 8 hours ago. Additional funding could be headed...
wtvy.com
Pet of The Week: Live with Lyla
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If your looking for a talkative feline friend, look no further than our Pet of the Week named Lyla. Lyla is a 2 year old grey smooth coat domestic cat that loves to move and is very talkative. Lyla wanted to talk to whoever would listen, especially to Amber Kulick across the studio.
wdhn.com
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
wtvy.com
Huge Book Sale in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A huge book sale is getting underway in Dothan later this month courtesy of the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System and Dothan Leisure Services. The sale, which will be happening from October 20-29, will take place at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Employment and the Law
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss employment and the law. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Talking the Boll Weevil Fall Festival
Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they’ll find both pumpkins and activities. Natalie Bradley talks with NEWS 4 about Dancing for Scholarships - ESCC Foundation Scholarship Fundraising event. Little Miss National Peanut Pageant contestants 2022-2023. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM UTC. NEWS 4's Caroline Gerhart...
New information in the murder case of a Alabama businessman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert Blount reportedly used a racial slur […]
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
NEWS 4 NOW: What's Trending?
Melissa Gideon with the Dothan animal shelter joins NEWS 4 for another round of Pet of the Week. Police pursuing murder suspect as family remembers his death. It has been a year since a young Dothan man was apparently killed by intruders who did not realize he was home. Updated:...
wtvy.com
Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Daleville Memorial Gardens
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Daleville Memorial Gardens is getting some much-needed upgrades, and it’s all thanks to Zachary James, the teen who chose to beautify the space for his Eagle Scout project. The cemetery is the resting place to a vast population of veterans, and because of that,...
wtvy.com
Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business. According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise. Investigators have released photos of the...
wtvy.com
WATCH LIVE: Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new Little Miss National Peanut Festival will be crowned this evening at the Dothan Civic Center. News4 will carry the pageant live beginning at 5 p.m. You can watch right here, on our news apps for your phone, Roku, Amazon, or Apple streaming devices, or on ME-TV.
wtvy.com
Dothan father admits he killed his newborn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Rolando Castillo faced life in prison without parole had he been convicted of Capital Murder, the charge of which he had been accused before the plea agreement. Dothan police...
wtvy.com
Thousands in the Wiregrass enjoy fall festivities at area farms
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Families in the Wiregrass looking for fun on a weekend in October, usually turn one of two places. Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they’ll find both pumpkins and activities. “We have an animal barn, we have a corn maze, we have a...
WSFA
U.S. 231 at Highway 82 closed after fiery crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused lanes to close in Montgomery County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 1:53 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 at Highway 82 in Montgomery County. The road is currently...
wtvy.com
Bonifay charged in fatal shooting
Local Boy Scout beautifies Daleville Memorial Gardens. Before he can reach the highest rank of an Eagle Scout, Zachary James must complete an extensive service project, and he’s chosen to revitalize the Daleville Memorial Gardens. Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Memorial Garden. Updated: 9 hours...
Comments / 0