ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Houston Academy @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 7

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights from this Week 7 matchup as Houston Academy takes on Northside Methodist. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Providence Christian @ Pike County | 2022 Week 7

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights from this Week 7 matchup as Providence Christian takes on Pike County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Headland and Abbeville Probate Offices transition to Herndon Building

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland and Abbeville Probate Offices will be closed to the public the rest of this week. That’s because both offices are completely transferring to the Herndon Building. A large amount of equipment, data, and furniture will be moved over the next three days and...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Additional funds potentially headed to Abbeville and Headland EMS

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Additional funding could be headed to Abbeville and Headland’s emergency management services (EMS). The Henry County Commission is working to find a way to provide that support. A few logistics must be worked out before it’s a done deal. The money would be...
ABBEVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Dale County, AL
Government
County
Dale County, AL
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Geneva, AL
Government
City
Geneva, AL
Dale County, AL
Sports
wtvy.com

Henry Co. Annex renovation will alleviate space in courthouse

Officer faces multiple charges allowed under an Alabama law that forbids sex with students. A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Abbeville & Headland EMS to potentially get extra funds. Updated: 8 hours ago. Additional funding could be headed...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Pet of The Week: Live with Lyla

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If your looking for a talkative feline friend, look no further than our Pet of the Week named Lyla. Lyla is a 2 year old grey smooth coat domestic cat that loves to move and is very talkative. Lyla wanted to talk to whoever would listen, especially to Amber Kulick across the studio.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Houston County approves new sanitation policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Huge Book Sale in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A huge book sale is getting underway in Dothan later this month courtesy of the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System and Dothan Leisure Services. The sale, which will be happening from October 20-29, will take place at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym at...
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Smartphone App#Wtvy
wtvy.com

Legal Talk Tuesday: Employment and the Law

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss employment and the law. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Talking the Boll Weevil Fall Festival

Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they’ll find both pumpkins and activities. Natalie Bradley talks with NEWS 4 about Dancing for Scholarships - ESCC Foundation Scholarship Fundraising event. Little Miss National Peanut Pageant contestants 2022-2023. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM UTC. NEWS 4's Caroline Gerhart...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

New information in the murder case of a Alabama businessman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert Blount reportedly used a racial slur […]
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
wtvy.com

NEWS 4 NOW: What's Trending?

Melissa Gideon with the Dothan animal shelter joins NEWS 4 for another round of Pet of the Week. Police pursuing murder suspect as family remembers his death. It has been a year since a young Dothan man was apparently killed by intruders who did not realize he was home. Updated:...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business. According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise. Investigators have released photos of the...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

WATCH LIVE: Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new Little Miss National Peanut Festival will be crowned this evening at the Dothan Civic Center. News4 will carry the pageant live beginning at 5 p.m. You can watch right here, on our news apps for your phone, Roku, Amazon, or Apple streaming devices, or on ME-TV.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan father admits he killed his newborn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Rolando Castillo faced life in prison without parole had he been convicted of Capital Murder, the charge of which he had been accused before the plea agreement. Dothan police...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Thousands in the Wiregrass enjoy fall festivities at area farms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Families in the Wiregrass looking for fun on a weekend in October, usually turn one of two places. Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they’ll find both pumpkins and activities. “We have an animal barn, we have a corn maze, we have a...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

U.S. 231 at Highway 82 closed after fiery crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused lanes to close in Montgomery County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 1:53 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 at Highway 82 in Montgomery County. The road is currently...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Bonifay charged in fatal shooting

Local Boy Scout beautifies Daleville Memorial Gardens. Before he can reach the highest rank of an Eagle Scout, Zachary James must complete an extensive service project, and he’s chosen to revitalize the Daleville Memorial Gardens. Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Memorial Garden. Updated: 9 hours...
DALEVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy