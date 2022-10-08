Week 8 Roundup: Coshocton fends off Crooksville; RV falls in OT

COSHOCTON -- Host Coshocton came up clutch on Friday night.

Crooksville reached the Coshocton 4-yardline, but a Ceramic pass was intercepted in the end zone with 1:11 left in the game, as the Redskins (2-6, 2-2) ran out the clock to hold on for a 7-6 win in the Muskingum Valley League Small School Division tilt at Stewart Field.

Riley Woodie's touchdown run with 11 minutes left in the second quarter and Zane Bryant's ensuing extra point proved to be the difference in a game all the scoring was done before halftime.

Crooksville had a chance to tie the game when Daniel Chapman caught a 70-yard touchdown just before halftime, but the extra point failed as the Redskins maintained a 7-6 lead.

Crooksville held a 248-247 edge in total yards as Chapman carried 18 times for 93 yards and caught a pair of passes for 69. Trinton Cottrell added 9 carries for 44 yards and completed 5 of 13 passes for 89 yards.

Woodie carried 27 times for 111 yards and Antwone Johns added 7 carries for 41 yards and also caught a pair of passes for 54 markers.

John Glenn 20, River View 14 OT: Senior nose guard Blandon Baker picked off a deflected pass on third-and-goal from the 5-yard line in overtime to secure the Muskies' MVL-Big School win at Don Rushing Stadium.

John Glenn took a 14-7 lead into the second half, but the Muskies failed to score in the second half. River View tied the game at 14 with a 3-yard touchdown from J.D. Herron in the third quarter, and neither team scored in the fourth.

John Glenn's offense finally woke up in the extra session, scoring on the second play when Noah Winland found top target Nathan Walker for a 17-yard touchdown. The extra point was no good, however, leaving the door open for the Black Bears to win with a touchdown and extra point.

That didn't happen, however, as the 315-pound Baker, a nose guard, corralled the deflection to seal it.

River View took a 7-0 lead when speedster Jamal Watts returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for touchdown in the first quarter, but the Muskies' defense pitched a first-half shutout to give their offense a chance to build the lead.

Winland's 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Evan Rector's PAT made it 7-7, and Lincoln Gilcher followed suit with a 14-yard scoring run in the second. Rector's PAT made it 14-7.

River View held a 174-169 edge in total yards as both defenses controlled play. Winland was 6-of-11 passing for 45 yards and Jake Johnson was 5-of-15 for 29 yards, while Gilcher ran 20 times for 63 yards to lead a running game that mustered only 95 yards on 47 carries.

Walker had 5 catches for 52 yards and Ryder Rock and Caleb Larrick caught two passes each.

Watts had 16 carries for 60 yards and Ethan Jordan added 13 carries for 76, while he completed only 1 of 9 passes for 13 yards. Rilee Hutchenson had an interception and booted a pair of extra points.