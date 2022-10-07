Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Related
Mass. is number 2 in US for hate flyers from white supremacist groups; How officials here are fighting back
White nationalist organizations and hate groups in the New England area have made their presence known since the start of the year — holding protests, posting flyers, and displaying banners that have left officials in Boston and around the state working to combat intimidation and racist messaging. Massachusetts residents...
firefighternation.com
24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters
Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
Cambridge Police searching for missing man with autism
Scully has been located in Somerville by MBTA employees. Cambridge Police are asking the public for help locating a man that went missing in the area of Lesley University Saturday afternoon. According to Cambridge Police, Juan Scully, a 21-year-old man with autism, is from New Hampshire and not familiar with...
Chanting ‘Abortion is a human right! Fight, fight, fight!,’ hundreds turn out for Women’s March
"It gave me a lot of hope." First-time march organizer Samantha “Sam” Jandl was overwhelmed by the response to Saturday’s Women’s Wave march in Boston. Organized in conjunction with the national Women’s March organization, 29-year-old Jandl and her co-host Ariana Aghill, an undergraduate student at Northeastern University, didn’t know they were going to be organizing until 2 weeks before the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston officials report elevated virus levels in wastewater
BOSTON (AP) — Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater. The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.
insideedition.com
Longtime Window Washer Falls to Their Death Inside JFK Library in Boston in Likely 'Tragic Accident,' DA Says
A window washer died in Boston after falling several stories inside the John F. Kennedy Library Wednesday, according to authorities. The victim, who has not been identified, was working inside the building at the time, and police received a call about the incident around 10:30 a.m., officials said at a press conference.
universalhub.com
Convicted bank robber in a blue baseball cap charged with holding up Harvard Square bank teller just five days after another career criminal in a blue baseball cap held up the same teller
A Jamaica Plain man was indicted this week on charges he held up a TD Bank branch on May 2 while wearing a blue Brooklyn Dodgers cap - less than a week after another man, wearing a similar blue Red Sox cap held up the same bank and the same teller.
whdh.com
Police release more information on large fight at park in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game. A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCVB
Boston Mayor Wu reacts to NYC's mayor declaring immigration emergency
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city “will always do everything we can” to help those in need after New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the city's migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being...
Mother demanding answers after daughter attacked during recess
BOSTON — A disturbing video shows a group of middle school students beating up a student during recess at Young Achievers School in Boston. “Sick to my stomach, completely sick to my stomach,” said Tina Trent, the victim’s mother. Trent says her 8th grade daughter has been...
Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
whdh.com
One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
‘An emotional moment’: Cambridge Historical Commission hears proposal to demolish Middle East
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Cambridge Historical Commission heard a preliminary proposal to demolish the iconic Middle East restaurant and music venue in Central Square. The Middle East first opened as a Lebanese restaurant in the 70s and started booking live music in the 80s. The club’s owner has filed...
whdh.com
Boston Police searching for suspects in North End vandalism incident
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals suspected of vandalism at a barber shop in the North End. According to police, the incident happened on August 23 around 12:00 a.m. at North End Blendz Barbershop on Endicott Street. Police are asking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wastewater virus levels rising, health officials urge boosters, tests, and masks
As of Monday, the amount of virus in local wastewater had jumped 3.1% over the past seven days and 99.9% over two weeks. Boston health officials are urging residents to vaccinate, test, and mask indoors as the concentration of COVID-19 in local wastewater continues to rise. As of Monday, the...
wgbh.org
Disturbing new data shows doctors are biased in treating patients with disabilities
Patients with disabilities often find trouble getting the proper medical care, and new data confirms doctors are biased in their care of those with disabilities, sometimes even discharging them from their practice. Authors of a recent study showing this bias spoke about their concerns on Greater Boston, saying some of...
Alleged fight near Northeastern leads to multiple arrests, reports say
Update: Boston police confirm they arrested seven individuals after a fight broke out at Carter Playground. Boston police made a handful of arrests after law enforcement had to clear out a reported fight near Carter Playground in Boston Friday evening, according to reports.
Accused bank robbery suspect who says Ben Affleck played him in ‘The Town,’ appears in court
BOSTON — At 59 years old, William Sequeira has spent much of his adult life doing time. But after his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court on charges of robbing three Boston banks over the last week, it might be some time before he ever gets his freedom back. Sequeira...
Comments / 0