Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alamancenews.com
Two local players selected for 2022 NC/SC Shrine Bowl
Williams High School football players Clifton Davis Jr. and Will Rhodes have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Davis, a defensive back and return specialist, and Rhodes, a linebacker, have been key players for the Bulldogs this season. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is...
FOX Carolina
Upstate seniors selected to 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returns and several Upstate athletes have been picked to the roster. In all, 13 senior football players have been selected from Upstate schools. Dorman had a pair of offensive lineman in...
Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas rosters released for 2022 season
The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game will return this year after missing the past two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game pits some of the best seniors from the state of North Carolina against some of the best seniors from the state of South Carolina. The game...
cn2.com
5 Players to Represent YC in Shrine Bowl
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Five York County players will represent in this year’s Shrine Bowl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
3 charged following shooting at Clemson church parking lot
Three people were facing charges Monday in connection with a September shooting in the parking lot of a Clemson church.
WYFF4.com
Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville’s ‘weekend full of flavor’ is back
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Greenville’s most popular festivals is back this weekend. Fall for Greenville will run Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. Festival goers can indulge in a weekend full of flavor featuring 50 restaurants, over 250 menu items, six stages, over 80 bands, and over 50 beer taps and wine vendors.
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia.
FOX Carolina
5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
WYFF4.com
HBCU Shaw University president calls Spartanburg County traffic stop involving school bus 'unjust and unfair'
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The president of a North Carolina historically black university on Monday publicly called out Upstate South Carolina law enforcement officers after a traffic stop involving students and staff on a bus. In a statement, Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University, a private Baptist historically black...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Injuries reported after bus rear-ended on Pelham Road in Greenville
A bus was rear-ended on Pelham Road near Pelham Commons on Monday, according to the Greenville Police Department.
FOX Carolina
A Hero’s Welcome
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of kickoff Friday in Gaffney, Brayden Shy received a surprise of a lifetime. A huge hug from his dad, Technical Sergeant Kyle Shy. Shy had been serving overseas in Europe for the past six months. Brayden was being honored before the game but had...
Change in Clemson's ranking in latest AP Poll
The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 6 of the season. Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 4 in the new AP Top 25 after its 31-3 win at Boston College on (...)
FOX Carolina
West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
wspa.com
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said. 44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the...
Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 miles per hour. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the...
Man gets 20 years for shooting man in face in Spartanburg
A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for shooting another man in the face in 2020.
FOX Carolina
Neighbors call West Belvue Road the “death curve”, seek improvements
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville road, less than a mile long, has had 19 accidents in five years, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The residents who live there blame a windy curve and speeding drivers. When we first covered East and West Belvue Roads for “Getting...
Comments / 0