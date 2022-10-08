ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alamancenews.com

Two local players selected for 2022 NC/SC Shrine Bowl

Williams High School football players Clifton Davis Jr. and Will Rhodes have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Davis, a defensive back and return specialist, and Rhodes, a linebacker, have been key players for the Bulldogs this season. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate seniors selected to 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returns and several Upstate athletes have been picked to the roster. In all, 13 senior football players have been selected from Upstate schools. Dorman had a pair of offensive lineman in...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Football
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Boiling Springs, SC
Gaffney, SC
Education
Spartanburg, SC
Education
City
Greenville, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
Gaffney, SC
Football
Gaffney, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says

GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fox#Indians
FOX Carolina

Fall for Greenville’s ‘weekend full of flavor’ is back

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Greenville’s most popular festivals is back this weekend. Fall for Greenville will run Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. Festival goers can indulge in a weekend full of flavor featuring 50 restaurants, over 250 menu items, six stages, over 80 bands, and over 50 beer taps and wine vendors.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FOX Carolina

A Hero’s Welcome

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of kickoff Friday in Gaffney, Brayden Shy received a surprise of a lifetime. A huge hug from his dad, Technical Sergeant Kyle Shy. Shy had been serving overseas in Europe for the past six months. Brayden was being honored before the game but had...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said. 44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 miles per hour. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the...
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy