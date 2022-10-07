Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
“The Winchesters” comes to The CW Network with a unique love story about demon hunters
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (ABC4 Utah) – It’s called a “Supernatural Love Story.”. Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, “Supernatural”), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, “The In Between”) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, “American Housewife”) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.
ABC 4
The candy that no one wants this Halloween
On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s spooky season and with that generally comes more candy than anyone could comfortably eat in one sitting. There are some candies that people think should never leave the factory—more than 25,000 people responded to a question on Reddit, “What is the worst candy?” And let me be the first to tell you that people had some big feelings. Candy is something that most people enjoy, but preferences vary widely. Some people love black licorice and think it’s the best-tasting candy out there, while others would gag at the smell of it. So, it makes sense that a list of candy that people hate is bound to be subjective based on people’s differing tastes. But there are some candies that rise to the top of the throw it in the trash and light it on fire list, so stick around to find out what candy to avoid this year, in no particular order. Tune in to find out what made the list or click here: https://thesmilenews.com/2022/10/07/just-in-time-for-halloween-people-share-the-worst-candies-here-are-the-top-10-to-avoid/
People Are Confessing The Spookiest "Unexplained" Events That Have Happened To Them, And I'm Locking My Doors
"I had visitors over, and their kids liked my room because it had a massive bed that they could play on. We assumed they were in my room because we heard a bunch of noise. One of the mothers was about to tell them to be quiet, when suddenly, all the kids came inside from the backyard asking for snacks. The noise from my bedroom was gone. We asked the kids if they had been in my room. They said no, because someone had told them not to. They didn't elaborate on who that 'someone' was."
ABC 4
Teen book to help kids in school
Local Utah teen, Emily Erickson came to GTU to talk about her book ‘The Art of the A’, which helps students be successful during their high school career. Erickson was inspired to write the book as there was a lack of books written from a high school student’s perspective.
Comments / 0