Guest Ensemble Recital Sept. 25 at Western Illinois University
The Western Illinois University School of Music will present a Guest Ensemble Recital at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in the College of Fine Arts and Communication (COFAC) Recital Hall. The ensemble Newphonia, comprised of Katherine Pracht Phares, mezzo-soprano; Claudia Aizaga, flute; David Munro, oboe; Sandy Coursey, piano and Adam...
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
New Music for You this Week- October 10, 2022
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. Nashville-born and based hip-hop/spoken word artists Rashad thaPoet, S-Wrap and The Varsity (trio of producers including Adrian Taylor, Kyle Hicks and Michael B. Hicks) just released their album The Other Side Too with featured artists Stephcynie and Moiba Mustapha. Their album was submitted for Best Spoken Word album GRAMMY consideration.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
Ed Weiss, radio DJ who revolutionized Beach music world, dies at 80.
Ed Weiss, a longtime radio DJ credited with helping to bring Beach music into the mainstream, died at home Saturday night, his wife posted on Facebook. Weiss, better known by his on-air name “Charlie Brown” (a 1959 hit by the R&B group The Coasters) was 80. His radio show, “On The Beach,” was syndicated on about 40 stations across the Southeast, making him one of the most well-known voices in Beach music radio.
Review: Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers Carry on Tradition with New Album
Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers/Live In Colorado Vol. 2/Third Man Records. One of the effects of a lingering legacy means that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman will forever be haunted by the ghost of the Grateful Dead, whether willingly or not. That’s only natural of course; it’s hard to escape from under the shadow of one of the most iconic bands of all time, one that defined so many styles—from psychedelia and jam to early Americana and improvisation. Not that the former members want to evade that identification; after all, the reverence for Captain Trips, Jerry Garcia, still permeates every pore. So too, any offshoot of the original ensemble—whether it’s Dead and Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Ratdog, Planet Drum, or the Other Ones— remains an integral branch of the same family tree.
Guitar World Magazine
How to play blues like the early electric guitar masters
When the guitar ‘went electric’, its potential as a solo or featured instrument – especially in a band context – blew wide open. A new breed of players, including John Lee Hooker, Hubert Sumlin and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, began to exploit these different possibilities and sounds, which were later built upon further by Chuck Berry, Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Biz Markie’s ‘The Biz Never Sleeps’ LP Released 32 Years Ago
The “Diabolical” Biz dropped his second full length album 32 years ago today. A 25 year old Marcel Hall aka Biz Markie aka the Diabolical Biz put out his sophomore LP The Biz Never Sleeps thirty two years ago on this date. After the success of his debut...
NME
Pavement perform ‘Angel Carver Blues/Mellow Jazz Docent’ for the first time in 26 years
Pavement have performed their ‘Perfect Sound Forever’ cut ‘Angel Carver Blues/Mellow Jazz Docent’ live for the first time since 1996 – watch the performance below. Released in 1991, ‘Perfect Sound Forever’ marked the third EP from the indie outfit. The performance of one of its lead songs, ‘Angel Carver Blues/Mellow Jazz Docent’, went down last night (October 8) at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia, coming as part of Pavement’s current North America headline tour.
Guitar World Magazine
Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings
The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
getnews.info
70s Influenced Hard Rock Music for Revolutionary Times – Resurgent Rock Duo The Lürxx Stuns with New Music
Relaunching after a 25-year hiatus with two fascinating new releases – ‘Music for the Planet’ and ‘Jellyfish Moon,’ The Lürxx are creating new pathways. Inspiring positivity and a greater sense of awareness regarding societal issues, The Lürxx has unveiled two new releases in August 2022 – an album “Music for the Planet” and an EP “Jellyfish Moon.” With a mission to reimagine the intricate relationship between humanity and nature through an anti-speciesist lens, the talented artists build a unique creative presence.
Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million
The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
The Cure Debut Two New Songs at Tour Kickoff, Their First New Music Since 2008
At their tour kickoff in Latvia yesterday (Oct. 6), The Cure debuted a pair of brand new songs — "Alone" and "Endsong" — and it's their first new music since releasing 4:13 Dream in 2008. Earlier this year, frontman Robert Smith confirmed the title of the group's forthcoming...
