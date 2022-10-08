Read full article on original website
What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri
MISSOURI — Because of wild animal movement in the fall, it is not uncommon to see more dead deer and other wildlife along the nearly 34,000 miles of state roads. The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of […]
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
3 Interesting Ghost Town Tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are...
Landowners Say MODOT Untruthful With Plan To Fix Highway 221 Curves in St. Francois County
(Stono Mountain) A married couple, whose home and farm that is located along a dangerous section of Highway 221 in St. Francois County between Doe Run and Iron Mountain, tells Regional Radio they are being bullied and intimidated by Missouri Department of Transportation officials. Mary and Carl Johnson’s home is...
Drought Conditions Worsen In Missouri
(Jefferson City) Missouri’s drought conditions have grown over the past week from 82-percent to 94-percent of the state impacted. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought intensity also increased, with 30% of the state now experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. Parts of southwest and western Missouri are the driest.
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in Douglas County, Missouri
A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again.
MoDOT updates on ongoing road work in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has roughly 5 road work projects ongoing in Jefferson County. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says each contractor will work as long as they can before the weather makes a turn for the worse this winter. My MO Info · KJ101022C.WAV.
Anchor Point man with warrant out of Missouri arrested
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A man with an arrest warrant out of Missouri was arrested in Alaska Monday in Anchor Point. Monday at 10:50 in the morning, Alaska State Troopers in Anchor Point conducted a traffic stop near Mile 151 Sterling Highway for a moving violation. An investigation determined the...
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri
I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled
Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash involving at least one bus.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
Monday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Piedmont, 67 year old Daniele L. Ravanelli, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a pick up crash in St. Francois County Monday afternoon at 12:10. Highway Patrol Troopers say Ravanelli was driving south on Highway 67, at Roberts Lane, when the truck ran off the right side of the road and smashed into an embankment. A passenger in the vehicle, 58 year old James L. Burke, of Patterson, received minor injuries. Burke and Ravanelli were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. They were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Report: Missouri drug overdose deaths climbed during pandemic, opioids a leading cause
Drug overdoes deaths climbed during the coronavirus pandemic.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Hit-and-run in St. Louis County leaves pedestrian dead
ST. LOUIS — A man died early Tuesday morning after he was hit by a car at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. St. Louis County police responded to a call regarding the crash at about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday and arrived to find an adult man lying on the ground. The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene.
Driver killed in five-car crash in north St. Louis City
Another deadly accident Monday night, this one in north St. Louis.
Missouri woman hospitalized after wreck near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is in the hospital with what may be serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 near Emporia. KVOE reports that a Missouri woman suffered what could be serious injuries after a wreck near Emporia just after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 9.
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
