MoDOT updates on ongoing road work in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has roughly 5 road work projects ongoing in Jefferson County. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says each contractor will work as long as they can before the weather makes a turn for the worse this winter. My MO Info · KJ101022C.WAV.
Residential Property Cleared On Hillsboro Avenue Ahead Of Improvement Project
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville began clearing the property at 617 Hillsboro Avenue this month to prepare for a stormwater improvement project that will help alleviate flooding and drainage issues in that area. The residential building at the site was demolished on October 3. The City purchased the...
Ameren installing new electric meters
(Jefferson County) Ameren Missouri is in the process of replacing its customers current meters and upgrading them to new smart electric meters. John Luth is the Director of the Smart Meter Program for Ameren. He says in the state, more than 700,000 meters have been installed with around 1,000 so far in Jefferson County.
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 officially dedicates new training center
Earth City, MO – Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 hosted a ribbon cutting at its state-of-the-art training center at 3755 Corporate Trail Drive to mark the official opening of the facility. The training center opened in the summer of 2020 but with COVID-19 restrictions, the official grand opening was delayed until Sept. 22.
BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks
ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
Missouri State Highway Patrol hosting an open house and career fair
(Weldon Spring) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is hosting an open house career fair at its Troop C Headquarters located in Weldon Springs. Corporal Logan Bolton says it will be held on Saturday, October 29th. My MO Info · KJ101022G. To view the latest civilian job openings with the...
Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown
ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As […]
Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation helping out with open enrollment for health insurance
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation (JFCAC) is getting ready for open enrollment for healthcare insurance. Lisa Buchannan is an Insurance Navigator Coordinator for the JFCAC. She goes over what healthcare navigators are and how they can help. My MO Info · KJ101022E. We asked Buchannan if...
Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century
The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some parents of one area school district are furious after their board of education voted to eliminate programs meant to help low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for Black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
Ralph Eugene Beaman — Private Services
Ralph Eugene Beaman of Crystal City passed away Saturday, October 8th, he was 80 years old. There will be private family services for Ralph Beaman under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
A Success For Farmington’s Help The Hungry BBQ
(Farmington) Friday’s Help the Hungry Barbecue in Farmington was a huge success. Barbecue was served up at Auffenburg Chevrolet and the Memorial United Methodist Church. Organizer Chris Landrum says pre-sales were big-time this year. Friday’s money raised from the barbecue, which is the prelude event for the Help the...
Lowell “Brent” Nickless — Graveside Service 10/15/22 Noon
Lowell “Brent” Nickless of Pevely passed away on October 3rd, he was 63 years old. A graveside service will be held Saturday (10/15) at Noon at Charter Memorial Gardens in DeSoto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Software used for elections in St. Louis reports data breach; LA poll workers' information found on servers in China
Last week, the CEO of Konnech, a company that provides software for poll workers, was arrested after a data breach. The information of some Los Angeles poll workers was found on a computer server in China. St. Louis City and County use the software.
Allie Raelyn Clark – Service 10/15/22 11 a.m.
Allie Raelyn Clark of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 14. Her funeral service will be this Saturday at 11 o’clock at the Calvary Church in Fredericktown. Burial will be in the Cowan Cemetery in Lowndes in Wayne County. Visitation is Friday evening starting at 5 o’clock at...
Only One Locally Contested Race or Issue on Iron County Election Ballot
(Ironton) When it comes to locally contested races and issues for Iron County on the November 8th ballot, it’s a big zero for most of the county. The City of Ironton has Proposition S on the ballot, asking if the City can be allowed to sell it’s water and wastewater systems to Missouri American Water Company for 3-million 700-thousand dollars.
Security cameras and other items stolen from High Ridge home
(Jefferson County) Security cameras among other items valued more than $1600 was stolen from a residence in the 4400 block of Schumacher Road in High Ridge. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident was reported on September 30th. My MO Info · KJ101022A. Bissell mentions...
Monty Paul Johnston — Service 10/13/22 2 P.M.
Monty Paul Johnston of French Village passed away Friday (10/7), at the age of 88. The visitation for Monty Johnston will be Thursday (10/13) morning from 11 until the time of service at 2 at Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pevely.
