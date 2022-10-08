Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
High school volleyball - Oct. 11, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school volleyball scores and highlights from Tuesday night. Electra - 0 (15, 18, 18), Harrold - 3 (25, 25, 25) City View - 3 (21, 25, 28, 27, 15), Iowa Park - 2 (25, 21, 26, 29, 12)
newschannel6now.com
Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “These kids are talented. They get picked on because they are the underdogs. I want to support my kids, I don’t want them showing up on location and scared to walk in because of the color of their skin.”. That was one of...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls Mayor wins Crime Stoppers’ 1st Armadillo Derby
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been more than a month since the 2022 Texoma Gives and Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers awarded their winner for the first Armadillo Derby on Tuesday. For their Texoma Gives campaign, Crime Stoppers hosted an online Armadillo Derby. Four armadillos represented four public figures...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texomashomepage.com
Rain remains in the forecast for Texoma and Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parts of Texoma saw some rain over the weekend and cool temperatures. The rain chances continue into this week but the cool temps have left the forecast. Rain chances will persist as we head into the overnight hours tonight, Monday, October 10, 2022, into tomorrow...
newschannel6now.com
GIVEAWAY: Enter to win Herb Easley Falls Jam 2022 tickets
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Falls Jam, presented by Herb Easley Motors, is happening Saturday, Oct. 22 at the MPEC. News Channel 6 is giving away five pairs of tickets (10 total) to the event. To qualify: Like our post on Facebook, tag a friend in the post, and share...
newschannel6now.com
Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls woman awarded Yellow Rose of Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday’s good news celebrates a high honor awarded to a Wichita Falls woman who goes above and beyond to give back to the community. Debbie Dipprey was given the Yellow Rose of Texas award on Monday. This state award is given only through the office of the governor, and it recognizes women for their contributions to their communities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Storm chances increase Monday afternoon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Monday, we will have a high of 79 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 40% chance of showers and storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 63 with cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County approves $4.5 million to expand water lines
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - $4.5 million of Wichita County’s ARPA funds are being allocated to the Wichita Valley Water Supply Corporation for a major project. They are going to expand water lines to areas around the county. It’s not that they don’t have access to water already, but in areas of Iowa Park and Burkburnett, many properties don’t have large distribution lines.
texomashomepage.com
Graham ISD addresses racist comments, brawl with Hirschi
YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Independent School District Superintendent released a statement following a brawl between players of the Graham Steers and the Hirschi Huskies during their district match-up, likely sparked by racist comments on social media. Superintendent Sonny Cruse posted the statement on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022,...
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
newschannel6now.com
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
newschannel6now.com
News Channel 6 City Guide: Graham Chamber Hunting & Fishing
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - There are plenty of options for hunting and fishing in the town of Graham, TX. The Graham Chamber of Commerce introduces some of those options to anyone looking for a nice experience with the outdoors.
texomashomepage.com
Nate Bargatze is coming to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has booked another popular stand-up comedian to perform at Memorial Auditorium. Nate Bargatze is set to perform in Wichita Falls as part of his new 2023 “The Be Funny Tour” on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.
texomashomepage.com
Crime of the week: Johnson’s Furniture burglary
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down someone who broke into Johnson’s Furniture. Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022, at around midnight, an unknown male wearing a black hoodie, faded jeans, and white shoes gained entry into the back office. That’s where he took a green bank bag, and also a faded blue colt revolver.
texomashomepage.com
Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
Bacon theft lands Texas woman with 34 arrests back behind bars
A woman with 10 previous convictions for theft faces a state jail felony charge after police said she left a Wichita Falls grocery store with multiple packs of bacon valued at over $100 without paying.
texomashomepage.com
Local non-profit latest catalytic converter theft victim
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The latest victim of a catalytic converter theft is a local nonprofit that relies on its van for its mission to serve area kids. This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County discovered the catalytic converter was cut and stolen from their van, affectionately known as “Purple Beast”. It cost about $2,500 to get the van back on the road and getting “littles” where they need to go.
Comments / 0