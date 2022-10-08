ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Honolulu construction costs remain sky high

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Construction costs in Honolulu continue to remain red-hot. That’s according to a new report released Tuesday by the construction cost firm Rider Levett Bucknall. The report says Honolulu’s construction costs increased by more than 5% from a year ago.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo

WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- Kama'aina farmers who've been feeding Oahu families for 75 years have recently returned to business in hopes of producing eggs for generations to come. And for the Kaneshiro family of Waimanalo, it's a labor of love.
WAIMANALO, HI
KHON2

Hawaii's Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center

Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
PEARL CITY, HI
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Pearl City, Hawaii

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Pearl City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Pearl City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

These Local Hawaiʻi Treats Were Made for Fall

Whether it’s how cinnamon and nutmeg bring out warm flavor notes or the comforting sense of nostalgia we get from these sweet treats, there’s an undeniable allure to foods associated with the fall season. Some might even call it an obsession. Although the changes from summer to autumn are subtle in Hawaiʻi (sweater weather hardly exists), that doesn’t mean the Islands lack the season’s festive fare. You’ll find many foods flavored with pumpkin spice; Spam even released a limited-edition variety back in 2019. While that’s one of the more out-of-the-box pairings, scroll down to find how some of the Islands’ bakers and businesses are spicing up their sweet treats with fall flavors and flair.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
KAILUA, HI
Outsider.com

Honolulu Divers Receive Citation for Illegal Fishing After Attempt to Evade Officers

Officials recently cited two Honolulu divers after they were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off the Waikiki coast. After two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) followed up on a tip, they began monitoring the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). According to officials, night diving is prohibited in the FMA daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Without Late-Night Restaurants, Where Do We Go?

Some nights at 3 a.m., a man dressed all in black would sit at a corner booth inside the former Downbeat Diner on Hotel Street. His pompadour hairdo and shaggy sideburns were jet-black too, which, coupled with the ’70s-style Nautic sunglasses he usually wore, made the guy a dead ringer for a late-career Elvis. I’d seen him around town for more than a decade but I didn’t know who he was or why he dressed like the King. Yet here we were, more than a few times: Two late-night enthusiasts stopping in for bacon and eggs in Chinatown. But that’s the past. Downbeat, now called The Other Side Diner, doesn’t sell breakfast that late.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Construction begins on pedestrian crossing beacons in Kalihi area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Happening today, the City and County of Honolulu will begin construction of a pedestrian crossing beacon in Kalihi. The construction began at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of King Street and Richard Lane. Drivers can expect lane closures on King Street, where one lane will be closed in each direction of travel, nearest the median.
HONOLULU, HI

