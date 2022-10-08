Read full article on original website
Erosion at popular east Oahu beach marks emotional turning point for some residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After decades of erosion, the city is trimming and removing trees at one of the nation’s top ranked beaches. Last week, two trees fell into the waters of Kailua Beach. “It’s fairly unbelievable how much beach we’ve lost and how much damage has been done,” said...
LIST: Best breakfast spots on Oahu’s North Shore
Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes in Hawaii are loco mocos, spam fried rice, kalua pork breakfast sliders, salmon benedicts, fresh fruit and banana pancakes.
Honolulu construction costs remain sky high
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Construction costs in Honolulu continue to remain red-hot. That’s according to a new report released Tuesday by the construction cost firm Rider Levett Bucknall. The report says Honolulu’s construction costs increased by more than 5% from a year ago.
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo
WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- Kama'aina farmers who've been feeding Oahu families for 75 years have recently returned to business in hopes of producing eggs for generations to come. And for the Kaneshiro family of Waimanalo, it's a labor of love.
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center
Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Pearl City, Hawaii
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Pearl City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Pearl City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Rare plant thought to be extinct discovered on Kamehameha Schools land on Hawaiʻi Island
A small population of Delissea argutidentata, a plant thought to be extinct in the wild, was discovered in a crater on Kamehameha Schools land in a remote section of ma uka Kona on Hawai‘i Island. The discovery was announced today by Kamehameha Schools, the State of Hawaiʻi Department of...
City joins state in enforcement of illegal concrete pour at North Shore beachfront property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The city has now joined the state in threatening severe penalties over an illegal concrete pour on Ke Nui Beach. On a coastline already marred by illegal erosion barriers — the concrete and rebar reinforcement of this house owned by Josh Van Emmerik created a new level of outrage for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
She knew she was different, others did too — but hate spewed isn’t stopping her
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program. Transporting a patient to a hospital within the first hour of an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest. Updated: 5...
Flood advisories issued on Kauai, Oahu as moisture moves in from the south
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trough just north of the islands is drawing deep tropical moisture over the western end of the state and triggered flood alerts Monday afternoon for portions of Kauai and Oahu. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a flood advisory until 4:15 p.m. for the entire...
3 workers suffer electrical burns after incident on Kamaile Street in Honolulu | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Three workers with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) suffered electrical burn injuries following an incident in the area of Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street, Tuesday morning. According to a HECO spokesperson, the men were working on an underground power line when an “arc flash” occurred, injuring the workers....
Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
These Local Hawaiʻi Treats Were Made for Fall
Whether it’s how cinnamon and nutmeg bring out warm flavor notes or the comforting sense of nostalgia we get from these sweet treats, there’s an undeniable allure to foods associated with the fall season. Some might even call it an obsession. Although the changes from summer to autumn are subtle in Hawaiʻi (sweater weather hardly exists), that doesn’t mean the Islands lack the season’s festive fare. You’ll find many foods flavored with pumpkin spice; Spam even released a limited-edition variety back in 2019. While that’s one of the more out-of-the-box pairings, scroll down to find how some of the Islands’ bakers and businesses are spicing up their sweet treats with fall flavors and flair.
Oahu residents commemorate first whistleblower of Red Hill contamination
It's been one year since a whistleblower came forward and exposed a fuel leak from the Navy's Red Hill Storage Facility that contaminated water in parts of Oahu. People came out to a gather to remember his efforts and speak out against the contamination. Oahu residents commemorate first whistleblower of...
Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
Honolulu Divers Receive Citation for Illegal Fishing After Attempt to Evade Officers
Officials recently cited two Honolulu divers after they were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off the Waikiki coast. After two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) followed up on a tip, they began monitoring the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). According to officials, night diving is prohibited in the FMA daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Without Late-Night Restaurants, Where Do We Go?
Some nights at 3 a.m., a man dressed all in black would sit at a corner booth inside the former Downbeat Diner on Hotel Street. His pompadour hairdo and shaggy sideburns were jet-black too, which, coupled with the ’70s-style Nautic sunglasses he usually wore, made the guy a dead ringer for a late-career Elvis. I’d seen him around town for more than a decade but I didn’t know who he was or why he dressed like the King. Yet here we were, more than a few times: Two late-night enthusiasts stopping in for bacon and eggs in Chinatown. But that’s the past. Downbeat, now called The Other Side Diner, doesn’t sell breakfast that late.
Construction begins on pedestrian crossing beacons in Kalihi area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Happening today, the City and County of Honolulu will begin construction of a pedestrian crossing beacon in Kalihi. The construction began at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of King Street and Richard Lane. Drivers can expect lane closures on King Street, where one lane will be closed in each direction of travel, nearest the median.
Oahu, Kauai under flood advisories as storms arrive
The heaviest storms are near Wailua and Kapaa. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.
