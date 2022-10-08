ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Brandon Nimmo on Max Scherzer's dud: 'I'd be lying if I said it wasn't surprising'

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

Max Scherzer’s uncharacteristic flop in Friday’s Wild Card Series opener was a surprise to many, especially Scherzer’s teammates, who have been used to watching the future Hall of Famer dominate for much of the season.

“I'd be lying if I said it wasn't surprising,” Brandon Nimmo said. “We expect greatness out of Max, we almost treat him not human at some points, not expecting him to fail ever.

“Some days go like this. Unfortunately it was today and during the postseason. Nothing you can do about it now except focus on tomorrow and Jake pitching.”

If the Mets can survive this 1-0 series deficit and reach the NLDS, Scherzer will get a chance at redemption, and his team has no doubt he will prevail, but because of his clunker on Friday, that is a big ‘if.’

“He lives and learns through things and he moves on,” Buck Showalter said. “He'll be in the dugout tomorrow pulling for Jake and our club, hoping to get another chance to pitch for us.”

