This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert
This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
3 Inflammatory Ingredients That Practically Guarantee Weight Gain, According To Health Experts
Inflammation isn’t just painful. Over time, if the issue becomes chronic, it can lead to serious diseases like diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and more. Additionally, the higher glucose levels resulting from inflammation may lead to weight gain—which is why steering clear of inflammatory foods is important if you’re trying to shed a few pounds, maintain a slim figure, or just keep your overall fitness in check.
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
Children of mothers who eat junk food more likely to be overweight – study
Children of mothers who consume ultra-processed foods such as ready meals, sugary cereals and biscuits are more likely to grow up overweight or obese, a study suggests. The link between a mother’s diet and her child’s obesity risk is independent of other lifestyle risk factors, including the child’s own consumption of ultra-processed food, according to the research. The findings are published in the BMJ.
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
The Worst Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain
When you eat the right kind in moderation, carbs can be a great source of fiber and other nutrients that will help you crush your weight loss goals. However, it’s no secret that many carb-filled foods out there can cause serious damage to your overall health. Refined carbs, which are found in highly processed foods, frequently lead to inflammation, more sugar cravings, overeating, a slowed metabolism, and even disease over time.
The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say
If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles
While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
The Surprising Food That’s So Bad For Thinning Hair, According To Experts
When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
The 5-Ingredient Cucumber Salad Recipe You Can Eat Every Day To Fuel Your Healthy Weight Loss
Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Cucumbers are not only hydrating, nourishing and contain antioxidants all on their own, but when added to a nutrient-rich salad, they provide a myriad of health benefits. Before getting into a delicious and simple cucumber recipe that we found, we checked in with Lisa Richards— registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet— for tips on making the perfect salad to promote healthy weight loss.
Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults
Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
Drinking a glass of milk a day ‘slashes your risk of killer type 2 diabetes’
A GLASS of milk a day slashes diabetes risk by ten per cent, research reveals. Experts found moderate dairy consumption helps protect against the condition, which affects almost five million Brits. One theory is that it contains key nutrients that boost the body’s ability to process sugar. But researchers...
3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
What Can I Eat to Keep My Blood Sugar and Cholesterol Low?
Q: My blood test shows prediabetes and a cholesterol score of 208 mg/dl (5.4 mmol/l). I’m finding it difficult to know what to eat because the recommended diets for these conditions seem contrary. For example, fruit is said to be acceptable on a low-cholesterol diet but not on a low-blood-sugar one, while meat is the opposite. How can I balance this out?
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
Childhood obesity linked to mother's poor dietary choices
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 39 million children were overweight or obese in 2020 – conditions often leading to increased risks of heart disease, diabetes, cancers, and even early death. While ultra-processed foods such as packaged baked goods and snacks, sugary cereals, and fizzy drinks – which are commonly found in Western diets – are associated with weight gain in adults, it is still unclear whether there is a link between a mother’s consumption of ultra-processed foods during pregnancy and her offspring’s future body weight.
