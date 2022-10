FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Men's Golf returns to action Sunday as the Eagles are primed to compete in the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate from Jonesborough, Tennessee. Fifteen programs will take part in the three-day event (Oct. 9-11) hosted by ETSU at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges, a par-72 and a 7,147-yard course. Eighteen holes of competition are scheduled for each tournament day.

