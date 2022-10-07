*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I used to think that my $49 per year gym membership was a great deal. I mean, it was cheaper than all the other gyms in the area, and it had all the amenities that I needed. Plus, it was close to my house, so I didn't have to waste time driving there. However, all of that changed when the gym closed down overnight without warning.

11 DAYS AGO