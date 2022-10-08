ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallsville, MO

Columbia Missourian

Missouri lands commitment from 2023 safety Roche

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Monday that the Tigers landed a commitment from a recruit in the class of 2023. It wasn’t until Tuesday that the recruit — Phillip Roche — made it known.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri men's golf takes second place at Tennessee tournament

Missouri men’s golf took second at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate Open on the back of a winning performance from Jack Lundin. The open, which ran from Sunday to Tuesday, featured teams from around the Southeast and Midwest. While Lundin’s 13-under 203 was good enough to stake a joint...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri tennis concludes June Stewart Invitational weekend

Missouri tennis’ strong season continues as the June Stewart Invitational concluded Sunday at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee. The Tigers finished with 19 team wins, 14 of them in singles and five in doubles. Because of the tournament format, the Tigers played different opponents in singles and doubles each day.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU soccer takes down Florida in SEC East matchup

Missouri clung to a 2-1 lead with 25 minutes to play in Sunday’s contest against Florida at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia when Milena Fischer put the game on ice for the Tigers. After Florida’s Ashley Tutas was called for a foul in the Gators’ penalty box, Fischer...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

What’s going on outside CoMo? Taking a look around the SEC East

Through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season, Missouri went toe-to-toe with the defending national champion, allowed a win to slip out of its hands in Auburn, twice, and picked up a pair of wins at Memorial Stadium. With the Tigers in action for three hours each...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Reba Nelson Cassin April 17, 1928 – Sept. 30, 2022

Reba Mae Nelson Cassin, 94, of Columbia, died September 30, peacefully at home with her family members at her side. She was born April 17, 1928, in Liberal, Missouri, to Chester A. and Blanche Runyan Nelson. She graduated from high school in Ottawa, Illinois, and earned a BA in English at the University of Missouri. She married her college sweetheart, Eugene Paul Cassin on February 1, 1950. They lived in various cities on the East Coast until moving back to Columbia in 1966.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri Task Force 1 to return home from Florida

Missouri Task Force 1 has begun its journey back to Boone County after being demobilized from Fort Myers, Florida. The team spent nearly a week helping with Hurricane Ian relief after arriving in Fort Myers, on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia man arrested in connection with woman's death

A Columbia man has been arrested in connection to a death at 1711 High Quest Drive. Adam A. Conner, 37, faces second-degree murder charges after the body of a woman was found in a garage closet in the north Columbia home. A wheelchair was nearby, and Columbia police found blood in various parts of the house.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

What to know about voting in the Nov. 8 general election

Brianna Lennon, the Boone County clerk, spoke at a voter education webinar today and fielded questions about recent changes to the voting process leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Titled a “Lunch and Learn,” the event was co-hosted by the Daniel Boone Regional Library, the League of Women Voters...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Professional and non-professional art displayed at Boone County Art Show

The 63rd annual Boone County Art Show took place this weekend, showcasing art made by both professionals and non-professionals from the area. Within the many categories, a judge evaluated the works and awarded first, second and third place to artists on Friday. Non-professional artist Cheryl Hardy won first place in...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Navajo author discusses reconciliation, her memoir for Indigenous Peoples Day

On the second Monday in October, two holidays are now recognized in many states across the country. Some states celebrate Columbus Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus’ travel to the Americas. And after a 2021 proclamation by President Biden, many states also celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the history of many Indigenous tribes in the U.S.
COLUMBIA, MO

