Columbia Missourian
High school football Week 7 recap: Osage extends winning streak, Fowler carries Hallsville to win
For the first time since 2011, Osage picked up a victory over Boonville. The 40-13 rout Friday in Tri-County Conference play stretched Osage’s winning streak to four after it started the season 0-3. Osage senior Jackson Funderburk led the way with 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including scores...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball advances, Hickman's season ends in district quarterfinals
Before the season started, Rock Bridge softball coach Lisa Alvis said her team’s goal was to win a district championship. The Bruins are now two wins away from accomplishing that goal after Tuesday’s 10-0, six-inning win over Smith-Cotton in the Class 5 District 6 quarterfinals in Blue Springs.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lands commitment from 2023 safety Roche
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Monday that the Tigers landed a commitment from a recruit in the class of 2023. It wasn’t until Tuesday that the recruit — Phillip Roche — made it known.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's golf takes second place at Tennessee tournament
Missouri men’s golf took second at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate Open on the back of a winning performance from Jack Lundin. The open, which ran from Sunday to Tuesday, featured teams from around the Southeast and Midwest. While Lundin’s 13-under 203 was good enough to stake a joint...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri tennis concludes June Stewart Invitational weekend
Missouri tennis’ strong season continues as the June Stewart Invitational concluded Sunday at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee. The Tigers finished with 19 team wins, 14 of them in singles and five in doubles. Because of the tournament format, the Tigers played different opponents in singles and doubles each day.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys soccer takes care of business against crosstown rival Battle
For the first 10 minutes of Tuesday’s match between Rock Bridge and Battle, it seemed to be anyone’s game. But as Bruins coach Ryan Horstman put it, “If they get one (goal), it kind of feels like another one’s coming.”
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer takes down Florida in SEC East matchup
Missouri clung to a 2-1 lead with 25 minutes to play in Sunday’s contest against Florida at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia when Milena Fischer put the game on ice for the Tigers. After Florida’s Ashley Tutas was called for a foul in the Gators’ penalty box, Fischer...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge girls tennis defeats Cor Jesu Academy, advances to state semifinal
Rock Bridge girls tennis beat Cor Jesu Academy 5-1 in the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal Monday at Bethel Park in Columbia. Crucial wins in the singles matches by No. 1 Jenna Lin, No. 4 Prathyankara Premkumar and No. 6 Sriya Pokala helped clinch the victory for Rock Bridge.
Columbia Missourian
What’s going on outside CoMo? Taking a look around the SEC East
Through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season, Missouri went toe-to-toe with the defending national champion, allowed a win to slip out of its hands in Auburn, twice, and picked up a pair of wins at Memorial Stadium. With the Tigers in action for three hours each...
Columbia Missourian
Reba Nelson Cassin April 17, 1928 – Sept. 30, 2022
Reba Mae Nelson Cassin, 94, of Columbia, died September 30, peacefully at home with her family members at her side. She was born April 17, 1928, in Liberal, Missouri, to Chester A. and Blanche Runyan Nelson. She graduated from high school in Ottawa, Illinois, and earned a BA in English at the University of Missouri. She married her college sweetheart, Eugene Paul Cassin on February 1, 1950. They lived in various cities on the East Coast until moving back to Columbia in 1966.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Task Force 1 to return home from Florida
Missouri Task Force 1 has begun its journey back to Boone County after being demobilized from Fort Myers, Florida. The team spent nearly a week helping with Hurricane Ian relief after arriving in Fort Myers, on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia man arrested in connection with woman's death
A Columbia man has been arrested in connection to a death at 1711 High Quest Drive. Adam A. Conner, 37, faces second-degree murder charges after the body of a woman was found in a garage closet in the north Columbia home. A wheelchair was nearby, and Columbia police found blood in various parts of the house.
Columbia Missourian
What to know about voting in the Nov. 8 general election
Brianna Lennon, the Boone County clerk, spoke at a voter education webinar today and fielded questions about recent changes to the voting process leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Titled a “Lunch and Learn,” the event was co-hosted by the Daniel Boone Regional Library, the League of Women Voters...
Columbia Missourian
Professional and non-professional art displayed at Boone County Art Show
The 63rd annual Boone County Art Show took place this weekend, showcasing art made by both professionals and non-professionals from the area. Within the many categories, a judge evaluated the works and awarded first, second and third place to artists on Friday. Non-professional artist Cheryl Hardy won first place in...
Columbia Missourian
New CPS public comment policy follows similar trends across state
The Columbia School Board meeting on Monday will be the board’s first where a new public comment policy dictates how public comment takes place. The revised policy, which was approved Sept. 12, does the following:
Columbia Missourian
Navajo author discusses reconciliation, her memoir for Indigenous Peoples Day
On the second Monday in October, two holidays are now recognized in many states across the country. Some states celebrate Columbus Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus’ travel to the Americas. And after a 2021 proclamation by President Biden, many states also celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the history of many Indigenous tribes in the U.S.
