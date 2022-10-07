ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Sentinel

New MCPS Athletic Policies Receive Mixed Reactions

MCPS has announced sweeping new athletic policies after a serious altercation between the Gaithersburg and Northwest varsity football teams that occurred on Sept. 16. These new policies, which focus on tightening security measures at athletic events, have received mixed criticism from students and staff. The changes primarily center around preventing...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
MONTCO.Today

The Lincoln Center: Five Great TED Talks to Inspire and Encourage Teachers Caring For and About Students

Image via The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth. If you’re a teacher who’s looking for a little motivation between lesson plans and grading papers, here’s a curated list of five fantastic TED Talks to help inspire and encourage you. Some may remind you of why you entered the profession, while others might prompt new ways of thinking about your work, and its impact of it. Enjoy!
RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School

It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
WASHINGTON, DC

