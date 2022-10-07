Read full article on original website
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
Minnesota assistant principal tells staff to use 'straight, white privilege' amid genderless award controversy
Minnesota's Farmington High School assistant principal Laura Wagner called parents opposing genderless homecoming awards "keyboard warriors."
Parents want an education for their kids not indoctrination. Their voices must be heard
America's kids have had to endure catastrophic disruptions to their education since COVID lockdowns. Parents are right to speak up about the focus on woke ideology over fundamentals.
Sentinel
New MCPS Athletic Policies Receive Mixed Reactions
MCPS has announced sweeping new athletic policies after a serious altercation between the Gaithersburg and Northwest varsity football teams that occurred on Sept. 16. These new policies, which focus on tightening security measures at athletic events, have received mixed criticism from students and staff. The changes primarily center around preventing...
The Lincoln Center: Five Great TED Talks to Inspire and Encourage Teachers Caring For and About Students
Image via The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth. If you’re a teacher who’s looking for a little motivation between lesson plans and grading papers, here’s a curated list of five fantastic TED Talks to help inspire and encourage you. Some may remind you of why you entered the profession, while others might prompt new ways of thinking about your work, and its impact of it. Enjoy!
kmvt
Crapo and Risch sign bill to prevent schools from concealing information about students’ gender from parents
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch (both R-Idaho) joined in co-sponsoring a new bill, the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act, which would protect parental rights by preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents.
Parents Magazine
Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School
It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
Psychologists plan new ways of counseling for Black mental health
Shawnté Elbert, associate vice president for health and well-being, presenting ways Counseling and Consultation Service are catering to students of color. Credit Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.
