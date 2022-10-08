Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
foxwilmington.com
Autumn with Topsail Festival to begin Friday, October 14
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The 33rd Annual Autumn with Topsail Festival will feature artists, food, inflatables and more from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16. The Historical Society of Topsail Island will host the festival at its Assembly Building and grounds at 720 Channel Blvd in Topsail Beach.
WMBF
Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals. More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.
whqr.org
Wilmington's DEI chief shares thoughts on Independence Blvd. extension
Independence Boulevard currently ends in mid-town Wilmington, turning into the narrower Covil Avenue, which spills onto Market Street. NCDOT's proposal would extend the major roadway across Market Street, through several neighborhoods and the Creekwood area, and connect it with MLK Parkway. You can find more, including maps, project history, and more, here.
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
columbuscountynews.com
$75,000 3 bd 1ba 832 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
ATTENTION INVESTORS and HOME-FLIPPERS: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for a starter-home or fixer-upper!Hello from Chadbourn, NC ”the Strawberry Capital of the World!” Approximately 830 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street within city limits. Has a screened back porch and covered front porch! Great location as its only a short drive to North Carolina’s greatest beaches: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington Beach, and Ocean Isle Beaches.This home has great potential and would serve as a great beginner home or investment property to expand your portfolio!
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
WECT
Maides Cemetery to receive plaque for historical significance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating a historic plaque to the Maides Cemetery during a ceremony on East Wilmington Community Day, October 8, at 11 a.m. The ceremony is part of HWF’s annual Preservation Weekend events from October 6 to 9, and local leaders such as...
WECT
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WECT
Shooting wraps on Erik Estrada’s new TV series in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to stardom on board a motorcycle, playing the role of Officer Frank Poncherello on NBC’s hit show CHiPs in the late 70s and early 80s. The series’ success made Estrada a household name. Estrada’s new series, Divine Renovation, which just finished shooting in the Wilmington area, adds a spiritual element to the familiar genre of home renovation/restoration shows.
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
WECT
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is currently searching for Matthew Cody Mason. The sheriff’s office describes Mason, 29, as having green eyes and brown hair. Mason, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds, was last seen driving a U-Haul.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway. Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year. This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way. Nearly 800 feet...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Gidget and Bruce from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gidget, a 9-year-old, female Plott hound, and Bruce, a 3.5-year-old, male American pit bull terrier, are available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Both dogs are very sweet, according to their handlers. Both are up-to-date on their vaccinations and have...
wpde.com
Do you want to be in a movie? Extras needed for filming in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WPDE) — An upcoming movie filming in Wilmington is looking for paid extras in the area. From writer and director Tina Mabry, the upcoming film "The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat" stars Uzo Abuda, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan. It follows three best friends who have gone through life together for two generations through marriage and children, happy and sad times and find their paths at a crossroads that test their relationships.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County community closer to having sewer issues resolved
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – After nearly two years, a Brunswick County community is closer to having its sewer issues resolved. Village Pointe residents have been dealing with a foul smell coming from the sewer system. The Town of Shallotte has been trying to resolve the issue, but couldn’t pinpoint...
columbuscountynews.com
$349,900 1bd 2ba 1,974 sq ft. Tabor City NC
Built in 2009 and 2010 this 1974 Square foot brick home is located at the end of a private drive providing the safety and privacy you will need and within 15 minutes to North Myrtle Beach! A total of three parcels containing 6.90 acres gives you room to roam, ride horses, hunt, and or fish! Two of the parcels are populated with timber and one parcel has a large pond located right to the left of the home. Home can be a three bedroom but is being used presently as as a one bedroom with large walk in closet. Owner has constructed a storm safety shelter within the home that can serve as a second bedroom. Safety through hurricanes or tornados is not a concern here! The privacy fence and gates provide an extra level of security for you and the family.
WECT
Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous wrap to the fall weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Our First Alert forecast features continued cool northeasterly breezes keeping daytime highs to the lower and middle 70s through early this week. Nights will have lows in the 50s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry. The forecast will be mainly dry through Tuesday but a system by the middle of next week will bring a good chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms:
