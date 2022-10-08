ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 8: Wildcats’ 80-Yard TD

By Joey DeBerardino
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14l8QM_0iQxOZvZ00

CENTERVILLE, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Our Operation Football Big Play of the Night was Springfield’s 80-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer to Anthony Brown in the Wildcats’ impressive win over the Centerville Elks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Ohio State’s Ryan Day speaks during bye week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke to the media during the Buckeyes’ bye week. OSU is 6-0 through the midway point of the regular season, with its next game Oct. 22 against Iowa. You can watch Day’s comments in the video player above. The Buckeyes are coming off a 49-20 rout […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video

Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of The Night#American Football#Sports#Ne Springfield#Wildcats#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Minor league baseball: Dragons fans make top attendance in the nation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dragons fans rule the minor league stadium, placing the Dragons first for attendance out of 120 minor league baseball clubs. “The Dragons have the best fans in all of sports, and they support us like no other team,” said Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager.  “We thank all our fans […]
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

3 shot during Ohio high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Springfield, OH
City
Centerville, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds

The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues

Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

2 Academy Award-eligible films for 2023 shot in Ohio

Both films debuted at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, according to IMDb. "Bones and All" will release in the United States on Nov. 23, 2022. "White Noise" will release in theaters in the United States on Nov. 25, 2022, and will stream on Netflix on Dec. 30, 2022.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy