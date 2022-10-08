Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 8: Wildcats’ 80-Yard TD
CENTERVILLE, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Our Operation Football Big Play of the Night was Springfield’s 80-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer to Anthony Brown in the Wildcats’ impressive win over the Centerville Elks.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0