Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case
The U.S. Supreme Court opened its term Monday with an Idaho case that could significantly restrict the federal government’s power to enforce clean water laws and prove crucial in determining wetland protections. The oral arguments came just months after the court’s 6-3 conservative majority limited executive authority to address...
DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to...
Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. He will also direct U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to review how marijuana is classified under federal law as a Schedule I drug, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s most dangerous classification that includes substances like heroin and LSD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trial begins for analyst who was source for Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Russian analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when interviewed by the FBI, prosecutors said Tuesday. The allegations were aired in...
The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden
WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are fanning out to every district in the country, leaving the wonky floor debates on Capitol Hill behind for the campaign trail in advance of the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections. Democrats are fighting to hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and...
Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday landed in Ponce, Puerto Rico to survey the damage from Hurricane Fiona and announce $60 million in funding to help the island prepare for future hurricanes. The visit came after the Category 1 hurricane in late September damaged the power grid, leaving...
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs. Vance said Ryan had supported policies that led to a 10-year-old girl in Ohio being raped. Ryan said Vance had started a “fake nonprofit” to help people overcome addiction issues. The two accused each other of being beholden to their party, with Ryan echoing a comment from former President Donald Trump in...
RELATED PEOPLE
A Supreme Court battle between pork producers and California over an animal cruelty law could affect how much you pay for bacon
The pork industry argued on Tuesday that a California law is unconstitutional because it impedes interstate commerce.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for...
Opinion: Arizona’s Universal Education Savings Accounts Are a Win for All Students
Arizona students are finally free to pursue the best education of their choice, regardless of their family’s zip code, background or beginnings, through the nation’s most expansive school choice opportunity — the state’s now-universal Empowerment Scholarship Account program. But perhaps even more important to those outside Arizona, the Grand Canyon State has clearly demonstrated how […]
Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court
WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sasse confirms he will resign from Senate to become University of Florida president
Sen. Ben Sasse will resign from the U.S. Senate to accept the presidency of the University of Florida, returning to academia after representing Nebraska in Washington for eight years. Sasse was unanimously recommended by the university's search committee and will visit the campus in Gainesville on Monday to meet with...
O’Rourke says El Paso is 'one of the safest cities in America,' federal agents warn it’s a major human trafficking destination
(The Center Square) – Despite Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s claim that “El Paso is one of the safest cities in America,” the FBI warns that the Texas border city is a major human smuggling and kidnapping destination. Federal agents continue...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0