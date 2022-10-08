Read full article on original website
Related
5 Eerie Abandoned Places In Arizona For A Spooky Fall Adventure
These are the perfect spots for a spooky season adventure.
Mystery arises after more than a dozen wild horses found shot to death in Arizona
Animal rights advocates are calling for an investigation into the killing of 14 wild horses in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KOLD-TV
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing teenage girl from Colorado last seen in late September has been found. Police say 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was found safe in Thorton, Colorado. Officers initially thought the teen could be in Arizona, based on alleged messages to friends. However, it’s unknown what led officers to find Campbell.
montanarightnow.com
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
Arizona rescue divers recover body of missing California swimmer who jumped from boat
Rescue divers recovered the body of Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, California, a day after he jumped from a boat into Arizona's Lake Havasu and never resurfaced.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Arizona City Is The Safest In The Nation For Trick-Or-Treating
ChamberofCommerce.org compiled a list of America's safest cities for trick-or-treating.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
azmarijuana.com
New Cannabis Edibles Now Available in Arizona
The Arizona cannabis market is about to get a little sweeter! Grön, the women-led producer of delicious, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the launch of Pips – candy-coated chocolate pieces infused with full-spectrum cannabis extract – to the Arizona cannabis market. The beautifully delicious Pips are made with Fair Trade Certified™ chocolate, high-quality cannabis, and are available in four distinct flavors. The initial launch of Pips will be exclusive to Verano-owned and operated Zen Leaf dispensaries and The Flower Shop, a woman-led dispensary brand, with additional retailers coming online soon.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona-based EV company strikes deal to sell trucks to Australia-New Zealand firm
MESA, Ariz. - The electric vehicle industry in Arizona got a huge boost on Oct. 11, with one of the newest automakers in the state having just sold 19,000 trucks. There have been lots of attention on other EV companies, like Lucid and Nikola in Casa Grande, but they are not the only companies in Arizona: Mesa-based Atlis has seen international buy-in on their truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake campaigns for Arizona governor
With Doug Ducey reaching his term limit, voters will elect Arizona’s next governor in November. Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake is now a Republican vying for that seat.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona EV company makes deal to sell trucks overseas
Arizona is home to a number of electric vehicle manufacturers, and one of the carmakers, based in Mesa, got a major boost recently. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
Winemakers say Willcox Basin ballot initiative could spoil Arizona wine industry
(The Center Square) – Arizona winemakers warn their industry would be stunted if voters approve a new state-run governing body to restrict water usage in a basin home to most of their grapevines. Proposition 420 is on the ballots of some voters in both Graham and Cochise counties in...
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall
Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
KTAR.com
Kari Lake says Arizona families should have abortion option in cases of rape, incest
PHOENIX — Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake said last week during a town hall she believes families should have the option for abortion in cases of rape and incest. Lake was asked by moderator León Krauze during the Oct. 3 event if a 12-year-old girl who was raped...
KTAR.com
Prop 308 asks Arizona voters to decide on in-state tuition for undocumented students
PHOENIX — Maria Dominguez was just a few months old when her parents brought her to Arizona from Mexico. She’s now a senior at Carl Hayden High School and is getting ready to go to college. “I grew up here my entire life,” Dominguez said. “But I don’t...
Comments / 2