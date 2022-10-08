ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KOLD-TV

Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing teenage girl from Colorado last seen in late September has been found. Police say 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was found safe in Thorton, Colorado. Officers initially thought the teen could be in Arizona, based on alleged messages to friends. However, it’s unknown what led officers to find Campbell.
ARIZONA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Snow touches down in central Montana

MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Avian Flu#Birds#Disease
azmarijuana.com

New Cannabis Edibles Now Available in Arizona

The Arizona cannabis market is about to get a little sweeter! Grön, the women-led producer of delicious, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the launch of Pips – candy-coated chocolate pieces infused with full-spectrum cannabis extract – to the Arizona cannabis market. The beautifully delicious Pips are made with Fair Trade Certified™ chocolate, high-quality cannabis, and are available in four distinct flavors. The initial launch of Pips will be exclusive to Verano-owned and operated Zen Leaf dispensaries and The Flower Shop, a woman-led dispensary brand, with additional retailers coming online soon.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona-based EV company strikes deal to sell trucks to Australia-New Zealand firm

MESA, Ariz. - The electric vehicle industry in Arizona got a huge boost on Oct. 11, with one of the newest automakers in the state having just sold 19,000 trucks. There have been lots of attention on other EV companies, like Lucid and Nikola in Casa Grande, but they are not the only companies in Arizona: Mesa-based Atlis has seen international buy-in on their truck.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall

Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy