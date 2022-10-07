Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirl Softball Sweeps Sunday Fall Doubleheader
STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State softball team earned exhibition wins against Central Arkansas and West Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium. The Cowgirls claimed victory over UCA, 15-3, and bested West Texas A&M by a score of 11-8. With the victories, OSU moved to 6-0 in the fall season, outscoring opponents 73-24 in that span.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirls Set For Pair Of Tournaments Starting Monday Across The Country
STILLWATER, Okla. ---- Oklahoma State women's golf is set to return to action Monday with the Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill. The 54-hole tournament will feature 15 teams at the par-72, 6,166-yard course. The Cowgirls head to Medinah in search of their first tournament victory...
Oklahoma State Athletics
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech Postgame Notes
October 8, 2022 | Stillwater, Okla. (Boone Pickens Stadium) | Attendance: 55,509. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 5-0 overall (2-0 Big 12); Texas Tech 3-3 overall (1-2 Big 12) Tanner Brown tied his career high with four field goals in a single game against Texas Tech. It is also tied for the third most field goals made in a game in program history.
🏈HUTCHCC: No. 2 Dragons remain undefeated
DODGE CITY, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson (6-0, 3-0) was on Dylan Watch Saturday afternoon against the Conquistadors (2-4, 1-3). Quarterback Dylan Laible needed just three passing yards to surpass Luke Barnes as Hutchinson's all-time leader. Running back Dylan Kedzior came into the game as the back-to-back Conference Player...
Friday Football Fever: Week 6 scores
High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.
wichitabyeb.com
The Final Four is set for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is closing in on a champion. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KAKE TV
West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
wichitabyeb.com
Metro Grill and Wichita Cheesecake Co. Revisited
We were downtown, hungry, and looking for food. Since we were at Union Station in downtown Wichita, I suggested we go check out Metro Grill, located inside Wichita Cheesecake Co. Nobody else in my group had been there, so this was the perfect opportunity for everyone to try something new.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm temps and isolated rain chances kick off the week
Temperatures today were closer to our seasonal average as we reached into the mid to upper 70s across the region. We fall again overnight with lows in the 40s for most of the state. This pattern of crisp mornings and warm afternoons will follow us into the next few days.
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
3 in the Community: Rose Hill
KSN News headed to Rose Hill to learn more about what the community has to offer as part of our 3 in the Community initiative.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brief cold blast, rain chances slim and spotty
A strong cold front is sagging to the south. Winds will become gusty from 20 to 35 MPH as this shifts across the region into the overnight. Clouds will also increase. There will be two areas of showers. One behind the front near and north of I-70 into Friday. The second will be due to a disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere sitting to our southwest. This will enable those across southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle to pick up thicker cloud cover, a few sprinkles and showers.
KWCH.com
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
WIBW
Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE
DROUGHT: Residents of Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1 asked to conserve water
Most of Chase County’s population is being asked to conserve water. A special meeting of the Chase County Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 26 led to the request involving water customers in Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Chase County Rural Water District No. 1 after the Water Supply District approved a water watch. Strong City Water Operator Matt Markley tells KVOE News this is a request, not a mandate. He says the watch was passed as groundwater levels drop and the current drought deepens.
wichitabyeb.com
Delano St. Patrick’s Parade officially discontinued
In a news release on their Facebook page, Historic Delano announced that they would no longer host the Delano St. Patrick’s Parade. The parade has not taken place since 2019. One of the biggest parades in town has since been canceled since the pandemic began in 2020. It’s a big blow to one of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day traditions over the past 10+ years.
Gag order on Wichita police chief finalists is cause for alarm | Opinion
City Hall forbidding chief applicants from talking to the press is an unprecedented action that hurts you.
Kan. deputy completing first week of work alone dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, Bel Aire, was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile west of Northwest Wichita and Maize responding to a disturbance, according to Sheriff Jeff Easter.
