A strong cold front is sagging to the south. Winds will become gusty from 20 to 35 MPH as this shifts across the region into the overnight. Clouds will also increase. There will be two areas of showers. One behind the front near and north of I-70 into Friday. The second will be due to a disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere sitting to our southwest. This will enable those across southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle to pick up thicker cloud cover, a few sprinkles and showers.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO