Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has only been a college football player for five games and he already has a children’s book about him. The children’s book, titled “The Man in Back,” tells the story of how Allar got to where he is today, and also discusses who Allar is away from the field. It’s 34 pages, and Allar partnered with author Andy Vodopia to write it. The book is another example of how Name, Image and Likeness is changing college football.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO