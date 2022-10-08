ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

How PSU Players Felt About Their Saturdays off

This Saturday, Penn State’s players weren’t performing in front of thousands like they usually do on weekends this time of year, so they had to find other things. Nobody on Penn State’s roster has more experience with college football bye weeks than Sean Clifford. The sixth-year quarterback...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook: Oct. 10

Update (8:48 a.m.)- **Penn State has offered LaMason Waller III (2025), a four-star ATH committed to the University of Washington. **Penn State football has extended an offer to Tay “Boogie” Lockett (2026). Lockett is a 6-foot, 165-pound freshman receiver from University City High School in San Diego. Lockett...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: Oct. 10

Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Nittany Sports Now Notebook. **Penn State football has offered Dallas Wilson (2025). Wilson (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) is a receiver at Tampa Bay Tech High School in Florida.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Profits From Allar's Children's Book Sales to go to Medina Youth Program

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has only been a college football player for five games and he already has a children’s book about him. The children’s book, titled “The Man in Back,” tells the story of how Allar got to where he is today, and also discusses who Allar is away from the field. It’s 34 pages, and Allar partnered with author Andy Vodopia to write it. The book is another example of how Name, Image and Likeness is changing college football.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

