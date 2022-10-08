Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko, Spring Creek shoot season bests — Winer, Zastrow qualify for 3A state tournament
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California — Neither Elko or Spring Creek qualified for the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, but each managed to book an individual golfer in the big dance — juniors Katharine Winer and Hazel Zastrow punching their tickets to the final tourney of the year.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko girls pummel Lowry, 6-1
ELKO — Following a 7-0 victory Wednesday over Fallon — scoring six goals in the second half — the Elko girls soccer team racked up another offensive explosion on Saturday — a more consistent one. Against Lowry, the Lady Indians poured in three goals in each...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Indians show grit against Fallon
ELKO — In a pair of home games, the Elko volleyball team split its matches — the Lady Indians playing some of its best ball and some of its worst in the same stretch. On Wednesday, Elko appeared poised for a relatively-comfortable victory against Fallon but needed to fight tooth and nail for a five-set victory in extra points.
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Generally clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Barbara Knisley Lespade
Barbara Knisley Lespade passed away suddenly on October 4, 2022, at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada. Barbara was born in Pasadena, California, on July 21, 1945, to Ray and Florence Knisley, joining older sister Karen. The Knisley family lived for a time on the Horseshoe Ranch in Beowawe, Nevada, and then relocated to Lovelock, Nevada, to live on the Big Meadow Ranch.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Spartans come back for 5-set win at Lowry
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek volleyball team had a successful week, posting a pair of victories — one on the road and the other at home. On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans came from a two-set deficit at Lowry — winning three-consecutive games and stealing the match.
Elko Daily Free Press
Haystack burns off Mountain City Highway
ELKO – An early morning fire consumed a haystack on a ranch off Mountain City Highway. Multiple agencies responded around 4 a.m. Friday as the fire began to spread to wildlands. Elko County Fire Protection District Station 21, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, and Nevada Division of Forestry knocked down the blaze.
Elko Daily Free Press
Meet the candidates: Bert K. Gurr, Assembly District 33
I am a candidate for NV Assembly District 33, which now includes about two-thirds of Elko County, most of Eureka, all of White Pine and Lincoln Counties and about two-thirds of Nye County. I believe it is one of the largest House Districts in the country. We have traveled most of the district and I can report that there are great people in this district who support our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Elko Daily Free Press
Wells youths compete in Fall Festival
WELLS — A local youth horseman group, High Desert Horsemen, sponsored the Fall Festival horse show and competition event on Oct. 1. The Wells group is associated with the national Youth Equestrian Development Association (YEDA). Nine members of the youth group competed in classes designed for elementary (4-5 grades),...
Elko Daily Free Press
Trail Center now on winter hours
ELKO — The California Trail Interpretive Center has resumed a five-day per week schedule. Operating hours are Wednesday through Sunday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Located eight miles west of Elko at the Hunter exit on Interstate 80, the CTIC is a favorite place to visit for the local public and travelers.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Elko. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Southwest Gas donates $5,000 to GBC
ELKO — The Great Basin College Foundation received a $5,000 donation from Southwest Gas on Sept. 29. The GBC Foundation Board of Trustees voted to award funding to the Great Basin College Phi Theta Kappa: International Honor Society chapter. These funds will support student attendance at regional honor society conferences and leadership training.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko Federal Credit Union’s first annual Cuts for Kids a 'huge success'
ELKO — Elko Federal Credit Union partnered with Elko’s Mix 96.7, BIG Country 103.9, and KOOL 94.5 FM to launch a new annual event called Cuts for Kids. The event provided nearly 300 free haircuts to children from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade as they prepared for going back to school.
Elko Daily Free Press
Outbuilding burns in Ryndon
ELKO – A small barn was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon in Osino. Elko County Structure Fire Station 21, Ryndon VFD, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, Elko County Ambulance, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at 3 p.m. “The small outbuilding/barn...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko man sentenced for attempted incest
ELKO – An Elko man could serve up to 60 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple sex charges including attempted incest. Jason S. Brown was 34 when he was arrested in August 2019 on one count of incest and one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.
Elko Daily Free Press
Police seek witnesses to injury
ELKO – A woman was found dazed and injured near an Idaho Street intersection, and police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle. Police were called to a location near 11th and Idaho streets at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a report of an “unknown problem/medical call,” where they found the 43-year-old victim awake but incoherent and confused.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko woman arrested on home invasion charge
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on a warrant for felony home invasion after a former girlfriend reported she tried to break into her residence on Sept. 18. Elko police were dispatched to the home in the tree streets on a report of a burglary in progress. A woman had called saying she was hiding in the bathroom as Savannah A. Hamre, 29, was attempting to force her way into the home.
Elko Daily Free Press
Meet the candidates: Bryan Drake, Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B
Great citizens of Elko County, Bryan Drake here running for Elko Justice of the Peace. The election is rapidly approaching for this extremely important office. I have been absolutely humbled and inspired by the amount of support and assistance I have received so far during this amazing journey. I have...
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: A response to MAGA rally rhetoric
After review of the clips from the MAGA Republican rally held Saturday 10/8 in Minden, Nevada, it is clear that we need to retain Catherine Cortez Masto as Nevada’s Senator! The other candidate for Senate represents all the frightening and truly horrifying events heard at the rally. There were...
