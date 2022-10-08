ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn’t sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor’s race to be about even.
Michigan GOP statewide candidates stick to far-right message

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Candidates who have to play to their party’s base during primaries or nominating conventions often shift toward the center when the time comes to seek support from a wider range of voters for the general election. But that hasn’t happened this election year for the Republicans running for Michigan’s top three statewide offices — governor, attorney general and secretary of state. The Nov. 8 election will test whether campaigns designed to resonate with the far-right and highlight strong ties to former President Donald Trump will be enough to win in a traditional swing state.
Wisconsin hero greets veterans at WWII Memorial

United States Army Lieutenant General Dan Karbler is an American hero. The Hartland, Wisconsin native is the commander of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command. General Karbler is also a big supporter of Wisconsin’s Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. On October 8, Karbler met the 230...
Dr. John Raymond Predicts Busy Flu Season

Milwaukee – After a relatively quiet flu season in Southeast Wisconsin the past two years, signs are pointing to an uptick in cases over the next few months. What leads medical professionals to think this is the case? And will this year’s flu strain be more severe than in years past?
