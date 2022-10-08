Read full article on original website
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn’t sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor’s race to be about even.
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Candidates who have to play to their party’s base during primaries or nominating conventions often shift toward the center when the time comes to seek support from a wider range of voters for the general election. But that hasn’t happened this election year for the Republicans running for Michigan’s top three statewide offices — governor, attorney general and secretary of state. The Nov. 8 election will test whether campaigns designed to resonate with the far-right and highlight strong ties to former President Donald Trump will be enough to win in a traditional swing state.
United States Army Lieutenant General Dan Karbler is an American hero. The Hartland, Wisconsin native is the commander of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command. General Karbler is also a big supporter of Wisconsin’s Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. On October 8, Karbler met the 230...
Milwaukee – After a relatively quiet flu season in Southeast Wisconsin the past two years, signs are pointing to an uptick in cases over the next few months. What leads medical professionals to think this is the case? And will this year’s flu strain be more severe than in years past?
MILWAUKEE – Governor Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill allowing rape or incest exceptions if it means Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban stays in place. Evers speaking at a Rotary Club of Milwaukee event co-sponsored by Milwaukee Press Club and Wispolitics.com Tuesday explains the decision. “I...
