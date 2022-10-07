Now 85, Sir Tom Stoppard, the internationally acclaimed recipient of four Tony Awards for Best Play to date (the most of any playwright in history), has returned to Broadway, for the nineteenth time, with his profoundly affecting 2020 Olivier Award-winning epic Leopoldstadt, which is sure to garner him even more well-deserved accolades in NYC. In the 1990s, the British-raised Czech native (born Tomáš Sträussler, the son of non-observant Jews) learned, when a relative he’d never met before contacted him, that all four of his grandparents died in Nazi concentration camps. Inspired by his previously unknown background, he wrote the semi-autobiographical masterwork, spanning more than fifty years across four generations of an extended Jewish family, from 1899 to 1955. He set it in Vienna and named it for the Jewish quarter there, so as not to make it just about him and his own roots, but to connect everyone to the humanity, and inhumanity, of this indelible fictionalized history.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO