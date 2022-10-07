Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Tyler Mitchell’s First London Exhibition has Opened at Gagosian
The new pieces explore a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging”. Considering he’s yet to even reach his 30s, Tyler Mitchell has gathered quite an impressive list of institutions and galleries to have shown at, and titles he’s shot for. Now, the artist is presenting a body of new works with London’s Gagosian Davies Street location, titled “Chrysalis”. Inside the exhibition, a series of photographs and videos are on show, each exploring a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging.”
withguitars.com
Out Today: Exotic House Producer Villows Releases ‘Lucid’
“Oozing with summery, daydreamy, nostalgic vibes that are so very easy to get lost in.”. “A musical metamorphosis that blossoms with each note and transition.”. “Perfect for a day out on the beach or a late-night drive.”. deathordesire. Surreal House producer Villows released his latest single, ‘Lucid’, on the 7th...
dctheaterarts.org
Tom Stoppard makes an epic return to Broadway with his indelible family masterpiece ‘Leopoldstadt’ at the Longacre Theatre
Now 85, Sir Tom Stoppard, the internationally acclaimed recipient of four Tony Awards for Best Play to date (the most of any playwright in history), has returned to Broadway, for the nineteenth time, with his profoundly affecting 2020 Olivier Award-winning epic Leopoldstadt, which is sure to garner him even more well-deserved accolades in NYC. In the 1990s, the British-raised Czech native (born Tomáš Sträussler, the son of non-observant Jews) learned, when a relative he’d never met before contacted him, that all four of his grandparents died in Nazi concentration camps. Inspired by his previously unknown background, he wrote the semi-autobiographical masterwork, spanning more than fifty years across four generations of an extended Jewish family, from 1899 to 1955. He set it in Vienna and named it for the Jewish quarter there, so as not to make it just about him and his own roots, but to connect everyone to the humanity, and inhumanity, of this indelible fictionalized history.
Camilla meets writer Sebastian Faulks at literary festival
The Queen Consort has met novelist Sebastian Faulks at the opening of a literary festival in Scotland.Camilla chatted with the Birdsong and Charlotte Gray writer at the inaugural Braemar Literary Festival in Scotland on Friday night.A picture posted on Camilla’s book club Instagram account – The Reading Room – shows the pair of them smiling, appearing to be in conversation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Reading Room (@theroyalreadingroom)The caption on the picture says: “Her Majesty had the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc
Paris recreates the Theresienstadt Verdi Requiem
At the Grand Amphitheater of the Sorbonne on October 28th there will be an attempt to recapture the performance of Verdi’s Requiem that the Nazis demanded from Thereienstadt (Terezin) prisoners to fool the Red Cross that they were being well treated. Excerpts from Josef Bor’s novel, Terezin’s Requiem (1963),...
Slipped Disc
Peter Gelb gets renamed
It has been requested that the boss of the Metropolitan Opera is to be known henceforth as the Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. Ms Shrem, a Florentine, made her fortune selling Gucci in the US. From her cv: ‘During the 1960s through the early 1970s, she had her own company...
Sun Ra Arkestra
According to a recent study in the journal Science, astronomers have solved Saturn’s enduring mysteries: Its rings are far younger than we thought; its “missing moon” accounts for its “puzzling tilt.” On the new album Living Sky, alto saxophonist Marshall Allen sounds much younger than his 98 years. Under his direction, the Sun Ra Arkestra carries on the mission of its namesake—a pianist, composer, bandleader, and poet who often claimed to be from Saturn—by playing jazz from a marvelously slanted perspective.
La Bohème review – seamy pre-war Paris styles this winning autumn revival
Brassaï and Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal collide in Floris Visser’s Glyndebourne staging of Puccini’s La Bohème, revived for the autumn tour by Simon Iorio, and first seen at this summer’s festival. Updating the opera to the 1940s, Visser eschews the naturalistic approach favoured by most directors in favour of something altogether more expressionist and stark.
Comments / 0