Friday Frenzy: Week 8 High School Football Highlights

By Gregory Raucoules
 4 days ago

High School Football Friday Frenzy Scoreboard

Morristown-West at Carter

Greeneville at Oak Ridge

Campbell County at Powell

Lenoir City at Clinton

South Doyle at Central

Halls at Karns

Jefferson County at Hardin Valley

Hampton at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Webb School of Knoxville at Silverdale Academy

