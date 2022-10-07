Read full article on original website
Related
Brewers’ Stearns: Hader trade hurt team more than expected
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns acknowledged Tuesday the trade of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader affected the team more than he expected at the time he made the deal. The Brewers were 57-45 and had a three-game lead in the NL Central on...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
Send us pictures of you in your Mariners gear!
After a tough loss on Monday, it’s time to pick things back up and get ready to root for the Mariners! Are you wearing your gear to work or school today? Snap a photo and send it to us in the form below. It could be put on air! COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Comments / 0