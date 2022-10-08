Week 5: Northampton at Amherst, Springfield Central at Westfield

Read full article on original website
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public's help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley.
Unity Basketball: State Police team with Western Massachusetts Boys & Girls Clubs for new league
Teamwork. Relationships. And, fun. From the basketball court to the dinner table, it’s about more than just the game for the Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball program. “The whole point of this is to build relationships,” said trooper Thomas Sullivan, the main organizer of the league, which kicked off...
Tuesday night news update
In this update, police are searching for a suspect after a 13-year-old was hit this morning on Russell Street in Hadley, a Springfield man is being held on $10,000 bail after being charged in a crash that killed a pedestrian on Saturday night, and hundreds of thousands across the state have already signed up to vote by mail. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Armata’s Market reopens at new Hampden location nearly a year after devastating fire
VIDEO: Sleuth of bears spotted together in Westfield
It's a common sight to see two to three bears together in western Massachusetts. However, over the weekend a Westfield resident shared video of five bears walking through the woods together.
Fundraiser at Thunderbirds opener to honor life of Chicopee resident
For the second year in a row, supporters of Justice for Brie will fill the seats at the Springfield Thunderbirds home opener. Justice for Brie is an organization that celebrates the life of Brianne “Brie” Boisselle, a Chicopee resident who was killed in August of 2021.
Town by Town: Hispanic Heritage Month, all-abilities career fair, and Magic Month
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Ludlow. This first half of October is Hispanic Heritage Month and Springfield is celebrating. Mayor Domenic Sarno joined American Medical Response-Springfield for their Hispanic Heritage Month event at their facility on Cottage Street. The event...
Remembering Chicopee crash victim: ‘How could he be taken away?’
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Committee names 65th Rohan Award recipient
Medical Notes: Oct. 10, 2022
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group leader at 413-532-0543.
West Springfield Police: 15 cars broken into in one night
Small businesses still waiting for sports betting study on gaming kiosks in bars. After much anticipation, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has set a timeline for the launch of sports betting. New iPhone 14 feature can accidently send false alerts to police. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new feature that comes...
C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million
HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
Springfield crews respond to car fire on Sumner Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Sumner Avenue Tuesday for reports of a car fire. According to officials, the fire has since been extinguished. No injured were reported. The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating the cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter
LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
Travelers monitoring gas prices with fall foliage season underway
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The colors are changing on the trees across western Massachusetts, which is a beautiful sight to see for any traveler and while that is happening, people are also keeping an eye on how much they spend at the pump. “The colors are so beautiful, and we’re...
Alvord Street in South Hadley reopens following motorcycle collision
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley crews responded to Alvord Street Tuesday evening for reports of an accident between a motorcycle and a car. According to South Hadley Police, the call came in around 6:21 p.m. A portion of the roadway had been closed while crews worked to clear...
Pittsfield crews respond to hazmat call at Hubbard Ave. Chipotle
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Pittsfield were called to Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue for reports of a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews were called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible refrigerant leak. Once crews arrived, they discovered that an over-pressurized...
Chicopee family featuring ‘Stranger Things’ inspired Halloween display
State Police cruiser crashes into MassDOT truck on Mass. Pike in Becket
A crash on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike closed the travel lanes in Becket Tuesday morning.
Springfield DPW seeking snow plow drivers as winter approaches
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We may still be early into fall, but with the weather getting cooler, it means winter is on the way and with winter comes snow, which means there’s a need for plow drivers. The Springfield Department of Public Works is currently searching for snowplow drivers....
