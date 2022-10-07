Read full article on original website
AVCTL-I Weekly Recap
2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings. For the 2nd week in a row the Maize High School Eagle football team will be apart of the highlight game in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 1 this Friday night. The Eagles moved to 4-0 in league action and remained undefeated...
South wins two matches Tuesday, defeats Central in three sets
The Salina South Cougars traveled to Junction City on October 12th to play Junction City, and rival Salina Central High School. The Cougars walked away with 2-0 Victory on the night, beating Junction City, 25-17, 25-18. Then, Central and South played a highly competitive 3 set game, with Cougars walking away the winners 23-25, 25-19 & winning final set 25-13.
Mary Margaret Boor
Mary Margaret Boor, 82, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Monday, October 10th, 2022. Mary was born in Salina, Kansas on August 23, 1940, a daughter of Marguerite (Harper) and Stephen J. Berigan. Mary graduated from Sacred Heart High School and was a member of the Sacred Heart Cathedral. She was...
Gregory Lynn Downing
Gregory Lynn Downing, 63, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Greg was born in Wichita, Kansas on March 11, 1959, a son of Virginia L. (Hancock) Downing, and Jimmie L. Downing. Survivors include his mother, Virginia Downing, of Salina, Kansas; two brothers, Scott Downing (Connie), of Flower...
Tyson Allan Robb
It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Tyson Allan Robb, 19, on October 4, 2022. He was born December 2, 2002, in Salina, Kan. Tyson had a smile that would light up the room. That light will remain to hold us in our darkness. He had a gentle and giving heart. He loved his family above all. He would find peace driving and listening to music or sitting by his dad’s pond. Tyson loved pondering the meaning of life and telling bad jokes. He aspired to be a mechanic and hoped to return to school. Tyson’s beautiful soul will live on in all of us.
K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex during K-State’s lone bye week of the 2022 season. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, and a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
Sandra “Sandy” Jean Linenberger
Sandra “Sandy” Jean Linenberger, of Salina, Kansas, passed away October 6th, 2022 at the age of 58. She is survived by her husband, David Linenberger; her children, Jason (April) Augustine, Nathan Augustine, and Christian (Meagan) Linenberger; step-children, Jason Linenberger, Alysha (Cary) Jones; her grandchildren, Hunter, Brooklyn, Mason, Conner, and Brinley; her sisters Kim (Jeff) Dechant, Jackie (Chad) Ruder; her father Don Leikam; and her beloved dog, Sadie. She is preceded in death by her mother Shirley Leikam.
K-State’s Martinez Added to Maxwell Award Watch List
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named to the Maxwell Award watch list as a midseason addition, the Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday. He is the second K-State player up for the award, as running back Deuce Vaughn was on the initial watch list in July.
Pedestrian Struck At Iron And Ohio
A Salina boy suffers only minor injuries after being hit by a car Monday morning. The Salina Police Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL news that the accident happened at 7:15 a.m. at the corner of Iron and Ohio. A vehicle was going west on Iron and turned south onto Ohio into a bicyclist traveling east. The 11-year-old Salina resident only suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Salina Regional Health Center.
Peggy L. Tholstrup
Peggy L. Tholstrup, 89, passed into the loving arms of her Savior at Presbyterian Manor Salina on October 6, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, of nearly 70 years, Delbert L. Tholstrup of Salina, her parents, Rueben and Ruth Johnson, and her brother, Donald Johnson, all of Scandia, Kansas.
Man Killed in Work-Place Accident
A New Mexico man died in a construction site accident involving heavy equipment north of Russell. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 2:02 PM Tuesday, a Caterpillar 940B loader driven by 28-year-old Tyler Darren Jennings of Valley Falls, Kansas was driving north up a hill at a construction site just east of US Highway 281 north of the Saline River.
Beer Spills in Crash
A crash early Tuesday morning south of Salina spilled cases of beer along Interstate 135. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, shortly before 7:00 AM troopers responded to a rolled semi I-135 near milepost 79 in southern Saline County. There were no injuries in the crash. The right lane was...
Wednesday Candidate Forum Planned
A candidate forum is planned in Salina this week. According to the Salina League of Women Voters, you can meet candidates for local, state and national office during a candidate forum planned Wednesday, Oct. 12 by Salina Area Technical College’s Student Government Association and the Salina League of Women Voters.
$1 Million Grant to Salina Mental Health Organization
Kansas has received more than $12.6 million to help 13 community mental health centers, including one in Salina receiving $1 million. According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, Kansas was awarded the fifth highest total dollar amount in the country in this grant funding cycle provided through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The grants are part of SAMHSA’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic–Planning, Development, and Implementation (CCBHC-PDI) grant program.
Salina Police Log 10-10-2022
Salina Police are reviewing video of a male checking car doors in the 700 block of Banner Circle, after someone entered a work van owned by Wilson Electric and stole $6,500 worth of DeWalt and Klein power tools. Police say the crime occurred early Friday between 4am and 10am. Authorities...
Fund Established to Help Salina Family
A fund has been established to help a Salina family stay by the side of a loved one who is fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash. 19-year-old CJ Prough is hooked up to a ventilator in a Wichita hospital room after being involved in a motorcycle crash late Monday night. The young man from Salina is one of eight children, and his big family would like nothing more than to stay by his side while he recovers.
UPDATE: Shot Fired at Salina School
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with an incident in which a shot was fired at a Salina school. According to Salina Police, on Tuesday afternoon at school dismissal, a vehicle occupied by several individuals was leaving the west parking lot of Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia. Just before turning East onto East Magnolia, an occupant of the vehicle was seen firing a weapon from the passenger’s side of the car in the direction of the school building.
Joint Training Exercise Planned
Blue Beacon will put local first responders to the test next week during an active violence training exercise. The joint effort between Blue Beacon, Saline County Emergency Management, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Police Department, Salina Police Department Emergency Communications Center, Salina Fire Department Emergency Medical Services, and Salina Regional Health Center will take place on October 17.
Shots Fired into Occupied Salina Home
A Salina man and his family were unharmed by shots fired into their home Friday night. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the area of Morrison and 10th Street on Friday after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots around 10:30pm. Investigators are now focused on...
6th Pistol Stolen over Past 7 Days
Another handgun is stolen from an unlocked car. A day after Salina’s Interim Police Chief Sean Morton reminded citizens to, “Lock your cars, your homes and secure your firearms,” police report it’s happened again. Investigators say sometime between 12:30am and 8:30am Tuesday, someone entered an unlocked...
