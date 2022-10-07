It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Tyson Allan Robb, 19, on October 4, 2022. He was born December 2, 2002, in Salina, Kan. Tyson had a smile that would light up the room. That light will remain to hold us in our darkness. He had a gentle and giving heart. He loved his family above all. He would find peace driving and listening to music or sitting by his dad’s pond. Tyson loved pondering the meaning of life and telling bad jokes. He aspired to be a mechanic and hoped to return to school. Tyson’s beautiful soul will live on in all of us.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO