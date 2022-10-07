Read full article on original website
🏈HUTCHCC: No. 2 Dragons remain undefeated
DODGE CITY, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson (6-0, 3-0) was on Dylan Watch Saturday afternoon against the Conquistadors (2-4, 1-3). Quarterback Dylan Laible needed just three passing yards to surpass Luke Barnes as Hutchinson's all-time leader. Running back Dylan Kedzior came into the game as the back-to-back Conference Player...
ksal.com
5A Girls Tennis Regional Results
Salina Central’s Janae Montoya won the 5A Regional singles title on Saturday, and the Salina Central tennis team took home the Regional Championship. Montoya won in round one over Hays’ Brittnee Leiker (6-0, 6-0), then defeated Salina South’s Sofia Burns in round two (6-1, 6-0). Montoya won in the semifinal round over Maize South’s Sydney Schumaker (6-0, 6-0), and took home the singles crown with a win over Maize’s Rylee Frye (6-1, 6-0).
Friday Football Fever: Week 6 scores
High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.
KWCH.com
Maize edges Derby in yet another instant classic
It’s the strongest start to a season for the Jayhawks since 2009 and fans are taking notice. Rising Star: 10-year-old Wichita girl off to hot start in young boxing career. Addison Kenney is showing the meaning of "girl power." Wichita State runner returns to cross country after near-3-year layoff.
ksal.com
Cross Country teams place well at Dordt Holiday Inn Express Classic
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Six Kansas Wesleyan women’s cross country runners recorded personal bests while the Coyote men finished with the fastest team time since 2009 as KWU competed at the Dordt Holiday Inn Express Classic on Saturday. The Coyote women placed ninth in the team standings and...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
ksal.com
500 Registered For Salina Marathon
With about a month to go, the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun now has 500 runners registered from 28 different states. The Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays will be held on November 5th. Thanks to generous sponsors 100% of the race entry fees will go to four youth sports organizations in Saline County:
wichitabyeb.com
The Final Four is set for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is closing in on a champion. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard...
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
ksal.com
Peggy L. Tholstrup
Peggy L. Tholstrup, 89, passed into the loving arms of her Savior at Presbyterian Manor Salina on October 6, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, of nearly 70 years, Delbert L. Tholstrup of Salina, her parents, Rueben and Ruth Johnson, and her brother, Donald Johnson, all of Scandia, Kansas.
KAKE TV
West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
WIBW
Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
ksal.com
KWU to Build New Dining Hall
Students at Kansas Wesleyan University will have a new place to eat in the future. The school plans to construct a new dining hall. According to KWU, Buoyed by a 2021 gift from Jeff Bieber ’71, it will break ground on a new dining facility Saturday, Oct. 22, as part of Homecoming & Family Weekend. The ceremony will begin at noon at the corner of Santa Fe and Kirwin, and the public is invited to attend.
KWCH.com
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
Why some downtown Wichita roads will close Sunday
Around 1,800 runners are expected to run either a marathon, half-marathon or the 5K in Wichita's core area Sunday morning into the afternoon.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm temps and isolated rain chances kick off the week
Temperatures today were closer to our seasonal average as we reached into the mid to upper 70s across the region. We fall again overnight with lows in the 40s for most of the state. This pattern of crisp mornings and warm afternoons will follow us into the next few days.
ksal.com
Military Education Exhibit Salina Stop
The Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit will be making stops in Kansas again, including a stop in Salina. According to the organization, the Mobile Education Exhibit provides an opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed. It serves the goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
ksal.com
Food Bank Fill-Up Fulfilled
Efforts by a convenience store chain which is based in Salina and has 10 locations across Kansas will help fill-up local community foodbanks. According to 24 /7 Stores, September, was National Hunger Action Month. The company actively participated in the cause engaging with customers, community members, and local businesses to raise money and match it dollar for dollar, up to $50,000 ($5,000 per store). Cumulatively, the effort gifted $71,268.27 to the participating nine Kansas food banks, which includes a match of $32,564.66.
KAKE TV
One dead after 3-alarm fire near Broadway and Murdock Saturday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 3-alarm fire broke out Saturday night engulfing two homes near Broadway and Murdock in Wichita leaving one dead. Chief Matt Bowen says crews were alerted to the fire at approximately 9:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered heavy fire coming from two homes near the intersection of Murdock and Broadway. The fire escalated to a 3-alarm fire which brought just over 40 firefighters to the scene.
