Fowlerville, MI

Fowlerville football gets tested by winless Lansing Eastern before pulling away

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 4 days ago

FOWLERVILLE — Fowlerville needed a football game like this.

After running into playoff-caliber teams nearly every week, the Gladiators took advantage of the opportunity to play a winless Lansing Eastern squad for homecoming Friday night.

The Quakers made things difficult for about a half before Fowlerville broke the game open in the second half to win, 41-21.

Fowlerville is 3-4, its four losses coming against teams with a combined record of 23-5.

“It was big,” Fowlerville coach Jon Fletcher said. “Obviously, homecoming and I think we’ve had good practices and good body language. We’ve done a lot of good things. We all see we’ve played good competition. We obviously have to play better and execute at key moments. The kids are still all-in and fighting hard.”

Fowlerville senior Lorenzo Wojcik took the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, the third time in his career he’s scored on a kick return. Eastern responded by tying the game on a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Santiago Trainor with 5:45 left in the first quarter.

The game remained tied until Wojcik scored on a 5-yard run with 1:04 to go in the first half. A 41-yard touchdown pass from Brady Hanna to Wojcik was nullified by a holding penalty three seconds before halftime.

The Gladiators shook off the failed opportunity, coming out in the third quarter and extending their lead to 28-7 on two touchdown runs by Blake Juopperi.

A 43-yard run by Adam Aeschliman put Fowlerville ahead 34-7 with 9:58 left in the game. The Quakers made the final score more respectable by scoring two touchdowns in the last 7:27.

“The first half was a battle,” Fletcher said. “The second half, we were able to make some adjustments and do some good things. I’m proud of our guys for continuing to fight.

“Our run game was doing a good job. Everyone played a part, from linemen to receivers to the fakes with Brady and the running backs. It was good execution.”

Wojcik ran nine times for 64 yards and Juopperi ran seven times for 47 yards. Six Gladiators had at least 10 rushing yards.

Fowlerville will host Lansing Catholic next Friday.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Fowlerville football gets tested by winless Lansing Eastern before pulling away

