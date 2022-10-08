GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A California man facing a federal drug charge following a traffic stop on I-80 near Grand Island last year has been sentenced. Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha, 42, of San Francisco, California, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO