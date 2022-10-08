ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

UNK sweeps Hornets and garners 400 career home win for coach Sqiuers

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The now eighth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team had another strong night from the service line and got 14 kills from middle Bailee Sterling to sweep Emporia State (-16, -12, -16) Tuesday at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Broken Bow Girls Golf wins third-straight State Championship

COLUMBUS, Neb. — With four Top-15 medalists, Broken Bow Girls Golf claimed their third-consecutive Class C State Championship on Tuesday. "Today was really special," said Indians head coach Kelly Cooksley. "I think we shot the second best team total in Class C state history today with a 688. It was pretty incredible and I hope they really enjoy it because, I know we've won the last three, but you can't take it for granted."
BROKEN BOW, NE
NebraskaTV

Walk Among a Herd of Photorealistic Dinosaurs

Admission: Tickets available online starting at $19 (KIDS, ADULTS and SENIORS pricing available) General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual activities available on-site. Free entry for children under 2. KIDS UNLIMITED TICKETS: Includes admission, all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmyra, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Elba, NE
City
Paxton, NE
City
Central City, NE
City
Madison, NE
City
Kearney, NE
City
Mccool Junction, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Mullen, NE
City
Wahoo, NE
City
Cozad, NE
City
Hershey, NE
City
Pender, NE
City
Osmond, NE
Kearney, NE
Sports
City
Seward, NE
NebraskaTV

Yanney Park botanical garden's final phases underway

KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s been almost a year since the first phase of the Yanney Park botanical garden opened, and now phases 2 and 3 are already underway. “Phase 2 involves an additional four gardens that will flank the existing gardens that are in play,” said Eric Hellriegel, the director of parks.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Carol Blood stops in Kearney for a town hall ahead of Election Day

KEARNEY, Neb. — Carol Blood stopped in Kearney Saturday afternoon for a town hall as she continues her campaign ahead of Election Day. "The campaign is fantastic, people are very receptive, we're very proud of our campaign and all the miles we've put in Nebraska since last September," Blood said.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Learning Curve: The role of a school resource officer

KEARNEY, Neb. — The definition of a school resource officer is "someone who provides a highly visible presence to deter or identify trespassers on campus.”. In this segment of Learning Curve, Carol Staab talks with a one area resource officer, Kearney Police Officer Cody Weldon, who sees his role as something much more personal.
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meridian 8 Pawnee City#Sterling 8 Pender 67#Maxwell 18 Pierce#Omaha Concordia#Omaha Buena Vista#Minatare#Stanton#Bancroft Rosalie 8 Stuart#Sumner Eddyville Miller#Red Cloud#Hershey 0 Wahoo 31#Wallace
NebraskaTV

Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams

KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Meals a thank you to farmers during challenging year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hot, dry conditions are great for farmers picking corn, but the problem is we've seen too much weather like this. Amid this challenging year, some are saying thanks to farmers with a simple gesture. A cloud of dust kicks up everywhere as the Seim family...
HALL COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Court of Appeals denies convicted GI murderer's appeal

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska Court of Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in a 2017 Grand Island murder. On Tuesday, the court denied an appeal by Ahmed Said, 28, for post-conviction relief. Said argued that that Hall County District Court erred in a decision to deny his motion without an evidentiary hearing.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

California man sentenced on federal drug charge related to I-80 traffic stop near GI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A California man facing a federal drug charge following a traffic stop on I-80 near Grand Island last year has been sentenced. Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha, 42, of San Francisco, California, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Local non-profit raises money for alcoholism and addiction prevention

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A local non-profit is serving up a new event aimed at fighting addiction. 20 teams signed up for the Inaugural Pickleball Tournament for the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addiction, which included matchups between local first responders and school principals. The money raised goes...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy