UNK sweeps Hornets and garners 400 career home win for coach Sqiuers
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The now eighth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team had another strong night from the service line and got 14 kills from middle Bailee Sterling to sweep Emporia State (-16, -12, -16) Tuesday at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve...
Broken Bow Girls Golf wins third-straight State Championship
COLUMBUS, Neb. — With four Top-15 medalists, Broken Bow Girls Golf claimed their third-consecutive Class C State Championship on Tuesday. "Today was really special," said Indians head coach Kelly Cooksley. "I think we shot the second best team total in Class C state history today with a 688. It was pretty incredible and I hope they really enjoy it because, I know we've won the last three, but you can't take it for granted."
UPDATE: One lane reopened after semi rollover closes lanes of I-80 near Kearney
One lane of westbound traffic is now open after a semi rollover near Kearney. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers reopened the lane to get traffic moving from the area. NSP said there were no injuries sustained in the crash. ORIGINAL STORY 2:18 p.m.: Interstate 80 westbound is currently...
A new non-profit was born after Grand Island Northwest shut down their student newspaper
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Monday, the Grand Island Northwest (GINW) school administrators heard from alumni and people requesting them to bring back their award-winning newspaper, Viking Saga. Multiple people from in and out of state are sharing their disappointment with the school's decision through letters. At the Monday's...
Yanney Park botanical garden's final phases underway
KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s been almost a year since the first phase of the Yanney Park botanical garden opened, and now phases 2 and 3 are already underway. “Phase 2 involves an additional four gardens that will flank the existing gardens that are in play,” said Eric Hellriegel, the director of parks.
Carol Blood stops in Kearney for a town hall ahead of Election Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Carol Blood stopped in Kearney Saturday afternoon for a town hall as she continues her campaign ahead of Election Day. "The campaign is fantastic, people are very receptive, we're very proud of our campaign and all the miles we've put in Nebraska since last September," Blood said.
Learning Curve: The role of a school resource officer
KEARNEY, Neb. — The definition of a school resource officer is "someone who provides a highly visible presence to deter or identify trespassers on campus.”. In this segment of Learning Curve, Carol Staab talks with a one area resource officer, Kearney Police Officer Cody Weldon, who sees his role as something much more personal.
Local company donates more than 25,000 cans of water to firefighters across Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Many people know the devastation wildfires have brought thousands of families across the state this year. But what about the firefighters and all they do to help save lives, cattle and land?. One company helped those heroes in a small way that makes a big...
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
Meals a thank you to farmers during challenging year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hot, dry conditions are great for farmers picking corn, but the problem is we've seen too much weather like this. Amid this challenging year, some are saying thanks to farmers with a simple gesture. A cloud of dust kicks up everywhere as the Seim family...
The Trails and Rails museum is collecting family stories for city's history book
KEARNEY, NEB. — Reading stories from the past may be coming in handy. The Trails and Rails Museum in Kearney is asking people to share their family’s stories to be a part of history. A 250-word letter held by Broc Anderson details the story behind the Martin family.
UPDATE: Court of Appeals denies convicted GI murderer's appeal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska Court of Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in a 2017 Grand Island murder. On Tuesday, the court denied an appeal by Ahmed Said, 28, for post-conviction relief. Said argued that that Hall County District Court erred in a decision to deny his motion without an evidentiary hearing.
California man sentenced on federal drug charge related to I-80 traffic stop near GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A California man facing a federal drug charge following a traffic stop on I-80 near Grand Island last year has been sentenced. Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha, 42, of San Francisco, California, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Local non-profit raises money for alcoholism and addiction prevention
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A local non-profit is serving up a new event aimed at fighting addiction. 20 teams signed up for the Inaugural Pickleball Tournament for the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addiction, which included matchups between local first responders and school principals. The money raised goes...
Doniphan woman pleads guilty to federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman who faces federal drug charges after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has pled guilty. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
