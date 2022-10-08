ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

South Plainfield over Metuchen - Field hockey recap

Giovanna Fibraio struck in the first quarter while Kenall Serido connected in the third quarter as South Plainfield won on the road, 2-0, over Metuchen. Julianna Farinella received the shutout with six saves for South Plainfield (9-5), which has won three of its last four games. Rayna Israel stopped eight...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Colonia over North Plainfield -Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Bras knocked in both goals before the break as Colonia won at home, 2-1, over North Plainfield. Lyela Nieves stopped nine shots to preserve the win for Colonia (5-8-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Valerie Monge scored for North Plainfield (4-8) while Madeline Kruszcynski turned away 15 shots. The...
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Florence over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap

Madison Clevinger was strong in goal with three saves as Florence cruised to a 3-1 victory over Burlington Township in Florence. Florence (8-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Katie Studzinski and Codie Sciacca Martin added one goal and one assist each. Kylie Krawiec got Burlington Township (7-5-1) on the...
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Allentown defeats Lawrence - Boys soccer recap

Jayce Pagano’s second-half goal was enough to give Allentown a 1-0 victory against Lawrence in Allentown. Julian Ramirez recorded an assist while Aarya Patel made four saves. Lawrence fell to 5-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Monmouth over Jackson Liberty - Field hockey recap

Lilah Magenheimer made three saves for Monmouth during a 3-0 shutout victory over Jackson Liberty in Jackson Township. Olivia Farley added a goal and two assists for Monmouth (7-6), who scored two goals in the second half to gain control. Kelly Dopazo and Gianna Cavalluzzi also found the back of...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown over Pennsauken - Boys soccer recap

Julien DeLorenzo scored twice as Bordentown defeated Pennsauken 4-0 in Bordentown for its fifth straight victory. Lucas Fryc and Collin Hartz also had goals and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves in the shutout. Bordentown improved to 9-3 and Pennsauken fell to 1-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Borough over Barnegat - Boys soccer recap

Ammar Danish netted a pair of goals to help Freehold Borough snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over Barnegat in Barnegat. Kieran McLean also scored for Freehold Borough. The game was scoreless at the break before the visitors erupted for a huge second half. Freehold Borough improved...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Steinert over Princeton - Girls soccer recap

Jillian Jones made seven saves to earn the shutout for Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Princeton, 3-0, in Hamilton. Carley Krajscovics, Arianna Vasquez and Jasmin Ortega each scored a goal for Steinert (13-0), which led 2-0 at halftim. Sofia Jaffe made 14 saves for...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Barnegat defeats Raritan - Girls soccer recap

Kallie Kawka and Kaitlin Lutcza scored second-half goals to lead Barnegat past Raritan 2-0 in Barnegat. Sydney Collins and Delaney Dobbin recorded an assist while Angelica Laudati made 10 saves for the shutout. Raritan fell to 4-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Gateway defeats Paulsboro - Girls soccer recap

Lindsey Baxter, Emily Sewell, and Adalynn Vatseva scored for Gateway in its 3-0 victory against Paulsboro in Woodbury Heights. Gateway (5-5-1) did its damage early as it scored all three goals in the first half. Penelope Floyd also had an assist. Paulsboro fell to 0-7. The N.J. High School Sports...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

West Milford over Fair Lawn - Girls soccer recap

Madison Trout made 16 saves for the shutout as West Milford defeated Fair Lawn, 2-0, in West Milford. Lindsay Wittner and Ciara Clinton each scored a goal for West Milford (8-7). Fair Lawn falls to 4-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Roselle Park defeats Dayton - Boys soccer recap

Milan Maricic scored a goal in each half as Roselle Park defeated Dayton 2-0 in Roselle Park. Driton Nikaj tallied an assist on each goal for Roselle Park (9-4) while Joshua Lopez made three saves for the shutout. Max Glazner recorded three saves for Dayton (7-5). The N.J. High School...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

