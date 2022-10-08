Read full article on original website
South Brunswick defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Field hockey recap
Kaitlin Bui scored twice as South Brunswick defeated Windsor-Plainsboro North 4-1 in Monmouth Junction. South Brunswick (7-5) tallied a goal in each quarter while West Windsor-Plainsboro North (4-8) scored one in the third thanks to Olivia Carraba. Nicole George also recorded a goal and an assist while Ella Squaires netted...
South Plainfield over Metuchen - Field hockey recap
Giovanna Fibraio struck in the first quarter while Kenall Serido connected in the third quarter as South Plainfield won on the road, 2-0, over Metuchen. Julianna Farinella received the shutout with six saves for South Plainfield (9-5), which has won three of its last four games. Rayna Israel stopped eight...
Colonia over North Plainfield -Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Bras knocked in both goals before the break as Colonia won at home, 2-1, over North Plainfield. Lyela Nieves stopped nine shots to preserve the win for Colonia (5-8-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Valerie Monge scored for North Plainfield (4-8) while Madeline Kruszcynski turned away 15 shots. The...
Freehold Township over Freehold Borough - Field hockey recap
Sienna Smith scored a pair of goals and had an assist to lead Freehold Township to a 5-0 win over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Nyla Cruz also found the cage twice for the hosts and Samantha Martinho stopped the only shot she faced to notch the shutout. Freehold Township improved...
Robbinsville defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys soccer recap
Adrian Ivanov had a goal and an assist to lead Robbinsville past West Windsor-Plainsboro South 4-1 in Robbinsville. Robbinsville (12-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Bora Turker, Stefano Muscara, and Nana Kofi Appiah also scored. Casey Sapienza tallied a goal...
Florence over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap
Madison Clevinger was strong in goal with three saves as Florence cruised to a 3-1 victory over Burlington Township in Florence. Florence (8-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Katie Studzinski and Codie Sciacca Martin added one goal and one assist each. Kylie Krawiec got Burlington Township (7-5-1) on the...
South Plainfield defeats St. Thomas Aquinas - Girls soccer recap
Genesis Garces Gomez’s hat trick led South Plainfield past St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 in Edison. Adrianna Nazarko also recorded 23 saves. Tied at one at halftime, South Plainfield (9-7) took control in the second half with three unanswered goals. Alexandra Gibson also netted one while Emia Carrazana had two assists.
Allentown defeats Lawrence - Boys soccer recap
Jayce Pagano’s second-half goal was enough to give Allentown a 1-0 victory against Lawrence in Allentown. Julian Ramirez recorded an assist while Aarya Patel made four saves. Lawrence fell to 5-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Monmouth over Jackson Liberty - Field hockey recap
Lilah Magenheimer made three saves for Monmouth during a 3-0 shutout victory over Jackson Liberty in Jackson Township. Olivia Farley added a goal and two assists for Monmouth (7-6), who scored two goals in the second half to gain control. Kelly Dopazo and Gianna Cavalluzzi also found the back of...
Bordentown over Pennsauken - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo scored twice as Bordentown defeated Pennsauken 4-0 in Bordentown for its fifth straight victory. Lucas Fryc and Collin Hartz also had goals and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves in the shutout. Bordentown improved to 9-3 and Pennsauken fell to 1-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Freehold Borough over Barnegat - Boys soccer recap
Ammar Danish netted a pair of goals to help Freehold Borough snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over Barnegat in Barnegat. Kieran McLean also scored for Freehold Borough. The game was scoreless at the break before the visitors erupted for a huge second half. Freehold Borough improved...
Burlington City and Trenton Catholic play to tie - Boys soccer recap
Adolphus Temeh scored two goals but it was not enough for Trenton Catholic to avoid a 2-2 tie with Burlington City in Trenton. Both sides scored a goal in each half but could not gain an advantage. Kevin Holak and Leo Tapia found the back of the net for Burlington City (4-7-1).
No. 15 Steinert over Princeton - Girls soccer recap
Jillian Jones made seven saves to earn the shutout for Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Princeton, 3-0, in Hamilton. Carley Krajscovics, Arianna Vasquez and Jasmin Ortega each scored a goal for Steinert (13-0), which led 2-0 at halftim. Sofia Jaffe made 14 saves for...
Boys soccer: No. 15 Delran held to a draw by Northern Burlington
Delran, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, was held to a 1-1 draw by Northern Burlington in Columbus. Junior Willyam Viega scored for Delran (5-3-5) off an assist by senior Andrew Grello. Senior goalie Erik Braga made three saves. Junior Zachary Collura tallied for Northern Burlington (3-8-2), which snapped...
Essex County Tournament boys soccer roundup for play-in round games, Oct. 11
Brian Yupa had the clinching goal for 15th-seeded Irvington as it outlasted 18th-seeded Belleville in penalty kicks by a 4-2 margin in the play-in round of the Essex County Tournament at Watsessing Field in Bloomfield. The two teams were tied 3-3 through regulation and two overtime periods. Yupa, Karl Boucher...
Barnegat defeats Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Kallie Kawka and Kaitlin Lutcza scored second-half goals to lead Barnegat past Raritan 2-0 in Barnegat. Sydney Collins and Delaney Dobbin recorded an assist while Angelica Laudati made 10 saves for the shutout. Raritan fell to 4-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Gateway defeats Paulsboro - Girls soccer recap
Lindsey Baxter, Emily Sewell, and Adalynn Vatseva scored for Gateway in its 3-0 victory against Paulsboro in Woodbury Heights. Gateway (5-5-1) did its damage early as it scored all three goals in the first half. Penelope Floyd also had an assist. Paulsboro fell to 0-7. The N.J. High School Sports...
West Milford over Fair Lawn - Girls soccer recap
Madison Trout made 16 saves for the shutout as West Milford defeated Fair Lawn, 2-0, in West Milford. Lindsay Wittner and Ciara Clinton each scored a goal for West Milford (8-7). Fair Lawn falls to 4-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Field hockey: Ryan leads Collingswood past No. 20 West Deptford
Sophomore Peyton Ryan scored in the second and third periods to lift Collingswood past West Deptford, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 2-1 in Westville. Senior goalie Chloe Wright had seven saves for Collingswood (9-3), which outshot West Deptford 11-8 for its third straight win.
Roselle Park defeats Dayton - Boys soccer recap
Milan Maricic scored a goal in each half as Roselle Park defeated Dayton 2-0 in Roselle Park. Driton Nikaj tallied an assist on each goal for Roselle Park (9-4) while Joshua Lopez made three saves for the shutout. Max Glazner recorded three saves for Dayton (7-5). The N.J. High School...
