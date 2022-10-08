ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Rock Falls family home destroyed by fire Monday night

ROCK FALLS, Iowa — A Rock Falls home is totally destroyed after a fire broke out around 6 p.m. Monday night, according to the Rock Falls Fire Department. 10 fire departments and two ambulance services responded to the engulfed two-story structure located at 31051 E. Thome Road, Rock Falls. Fire crews were on scene for around five hours, but the home was a total loss.
Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
Authorities are asking for more information, patience in Northwood woman’s death investigation

NORTHWOOD — The Worth County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s patience almost a month after a Northwood woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River. 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the river near 390th Street and Raven Avenue between Grafton and Kensett on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.
Charles City man sentenced for throwing a chair at a child

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Throwing a chair at a child results in probation for a Floyd County man. Charles Wesley Berger, 59 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment. Berger was accused of throwing a chair at a 13-year-old in November 2021. Investigators say the...
Mason City man dies in apartment fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Department announced Thursday that a 78-year-old man caught in an apartment fire died from his injuries this week. At about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at The Manor, located at 4 3rd St. NW, Mason City.
Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
Fire Prevention Week 2022 Emphasizes Escape Plans

National Fire Prevention Week began Sunday (10.09) and marks the safety campaign’s 100th year. Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple says this year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”. When developing your escape plan, Whipple says time is of the essence. Whipple also reminds...
North Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Female Victim

A north Iowa man arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman this past summer has agreed to a plea deal. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 62-year-old Rodney McCarty of Floyd after a series of incidents on July 26th. McCarty was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and holding her captive for about two hours. Investigators say the victim was raped and beaten before she eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public. In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”
Law Enforcement Log

Yesterday at 9:44 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for possession of Marijuana and E-Cig 11:18 p.m. A Moped was stolen from 1201 Garfield Ave.
Final “Town of Colors” Mural for 2022 in Charles City Almost Done

The final of four murals to be painted in 2022 as part of Charles City’s “Town of Colors” campaign could be completed by the end of the week. The initial murals were painted last year on the southside of First Citizens Bank and the north side of Snap Fitness. This summer, murals were finished around RAGBRAI at the Charles City Whitewater course by Matt Litwin of Minneapolis and on the southside of the Wisconsin Street apartments by Britt Flood of North Carolina.
Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality

ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
