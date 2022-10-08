Read full article on original website
Rock Falls family home destroyed by fire Monday night
ROCK FALLS, Iowa — A Rock Falls home is totally destroyed after a fire broke out around 6 p.m. Monday night, according to the Rock Falls Fire Department. 10 fire departments and two ambulance services responded to the engulfed two-story structure located at 31051 E. Thome Road, Rock Falls. Fire crews were on scene for around five hours, but the home was a total loss.
KIMT
Man, 77, arrested and injured after semi rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 77-year-old man was injured and is facing multiple driving-related offenses following a semi rollover Sunday night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Kuykendall, of Forest City, was driving at Thrush Ave. and 250th St. when the tractor-trailer overturned. He was taken...
951thebull.com
Little Information Revealed as Investigation of North Iowa Woman’s Death Continues
It’s been three weeks since a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City and officials have yet to release any details of the investigation. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Friday that they continue to gather information...
Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
One Man Seriously Injured in Fillmore County Motorcycle Crash
Wykoff, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash near Wykoff Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 16 when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail in Fillmore Township around 12:45 p.m.
KGLO News
Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
KGLO News
Authorities are asking for more information, patience in Northwood woman’s death investigation
NORTHWOOD — The Worth County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s patience almost a month after a Northwood woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River. 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the river near 390th Street and Raven Avenue between Grafton and Kensett on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.
KIMT
Charles City man sentenced for throwing a chair at a child
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Throwing a chair at a child results in probation for a Floyd County man. Charles Wesley Berger, 59 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment. Berger was accused of throwing a chair at a 13-year-old in November 2021. Investigators say the...
KAAL-TV
Mason City man dies in apartment fire
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Department announced Thursday that a 78-year-old man caught in an apartment fire died from his injuries this week. At about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at The Manor, located at 4 3rd St. NW, Mason City.
KIMT
Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
KIMT
Dodge County woman arrested for dragging someone from her vehicle is sentenced
WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served. Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
kchanews.com
Fire Prevention Week 2022 Emphasizes Escape Plans
National Fire Prevention Week began Sunday (10.09) and marks the safety campaign’s 100th year. Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple says this year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”. When developing your escape plan, Whipple says time is of the essence. Whipple also reminds...
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
kchanews.com
North Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Female Victim
A north Iowa man arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman this past summer has agreed to a plea deal. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 62-year-old Rodney McCarty of Floyd after a series of incidents on July 26th. McCarty was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and holding her captive for about two hours. Investigators say the victim was raped and beaten before she eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
KIMT
3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public. In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Yesterday at 9:44 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for possession of Marijuana and E-Cig 11:18 p.m. A Moped was stolen from 1201 Garfield Ave.
kchanews.com
Final “Town of Colors” Mural for 2022 in Charles City Almost Done
The final of four murals to be painted in 2022 as part of Charles City’s “Town of Colors” campaign could be completed by the end of the week. The initial murals were painted last year on the southside of First Citizens Bank and the north side of Snap Fitness. This summer, murals were finished around RAGBRAI at the Charles City Whitewater course by Matt Litwin of Minneapolis and on the southside of the Wisconsin Street apartments by Britt Flood of North Carolina.
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality
ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to additional prison time in Mower County District Court on felony drug possession charge
An Austin man already serving a 78-month prison sentence on a felony charge of 2nd degree drugs, sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period has been sentenced to additional prison time in Mower County District Court. 36-year-old Joseph Perry White, who...
