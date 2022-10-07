Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchanews.com
Final “Town of Colors” Mural for 2022 in Charles City Almost Done
The final of four murals to be painted in 2022 as part of Charles City’s “Town of Colors” campaign could be completed by the end of the week. The initial murals were painted last year on the southside of First Citizens Bank and the north side of Snap Fitness. This summer, murals were finished around RAGBRAI at the Charles City Whitewater course by Matt Litwin of Minneapolis and on the southside of the Wisconsin Street apartments by Britt Flood of North Carolina.
kchanews.com
Little Information Revealed as Investigation of North Iowa Woman’s Death Continues
It’s been three weeks since a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City and officials have yet to release any details of the investigation. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Friday that they continue to gather information...
kchanews.com
Chickasaw County to Re-Interview Candidates for Ambulance Director
The search for a director of Chickasaw County’s public ambulance service will continue. Last week, the Board of Supervisors, minus Steven Breitbach, went into closed sessions to interview three applicants for the post. Breitbach excused himself from the hiring process because he is related to one of the candidates, who were not identified.
kchanews.com
IUB Denies Request for Carbon Pipeline Environmental Study
The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) has denied a request for an environmental impact study for an underground carbon capture pipeline, which includes a section that would cross north Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions proposed “Midwest Carbon Express” pipeline would begin its easternmost branch with the Homeland Energy Solutions ethanol plant between...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchanews.com
Charles City Police Discuss Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Human Trafficking with KCHA
Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson and Officer Lenny Luft joined KCHA’s Kay Winkelman and Mark Pitz for a Community Conversation on Thursday, Oct 6th. Among the topics discussed” October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a special showing of a documentary about human trafficking coming to Charles City, and how the CCPD conducts drug sting operations.
kchanews.com
North Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Female Victim
A north Iowa man arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman this past summer has agreed to a plea deal. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 62-year-old Rodney McCarty of Floyd after a series of incidents on July 26th. McCarty was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and holding her captive for about two hours. Investigators say the victim was raped and beaten before she eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
Comments / 0