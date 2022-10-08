(Renville MN-) Two people were hurt in a traffic crash in Renville County yesterday morning. The sheriff's department says it happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 11 and 21, 3 miles northeast of Renville. A car driven by 42-year-old Jameson Johnson of Howard Lake was southbound on 21 and struck a car traveling westbound on 11. Johnson and a juvenile passenger were taken to CentralCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with undetermined injuries. The driver of the other car, Brett Holwerda, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. All were wearing seatbelts.

RENVILLE COUNTY, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO