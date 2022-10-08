Read full article on original website
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Eagles take sixth at SMSU Tourney
The Windom Eagle volleyball team posted a 3-2 record and finished sixth overall at the Jimmy John’s Classic Tournament, held at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. Meanwhile, the Red Rock Central volleyball team posted a 1-4 record at the tournament. Windom opened pool play with a 2-0 sweep...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Eagles’ Walklin takes fourth at Lions Meet of Champions
The Windom cross country team made its annual trek north to face the toughest competition of the season Saturday at the Lions Meet of Champions, held at Arrowwood Resort near Alexandria. The meet features past state champion teams, with the majority of the field consisting of large Class AAA schools.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Wings seeded seventh in Section 2A
The St. James-Windom Wings boys soccer team has received the seventh seed for the Section 2A playoffs, which get underway with a pigtail-round matchup today. The Wings will travel to face second-seeded St. Peter on Thursday. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. The winner of Thursday’s match will advance...
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Homecoming king and queen
Windom Area High School crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen on Sunday. Elliot Espenson was named homecoming queen and Bryan Macario Rios was named homecoming king.
willmarradio.com
Monday morning crash injures 3 near Renville
(Renville MN-) Two people were hurt in a traffic crash in Renville County yesterday morning. The sheriff's department says it happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 11 and 21, 3 miles northeast of Renville. A car driven by 42-year-old Jameson Johnson of Howard Lake was southbound on 21 and struck a car traveling westbound on 11. Johnson and a juvenile passenger were taken to CentralCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with undetermined injuries. The driver of the other car, Brett Holwerda, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. All were wearing seatbelts.
Faribault County Register
BEA votes to ‘discharge’ a teacher
The Blue Earth Area School Board passed a resolution during their meeting on Tuesday night, Oct. 4, which terminated the employment of a BEA teacher. The resolution did not name the teacher, but did say it was for “Immediately discharging Teacher A.”. Several days after the meeting, Teacher A...
KEYC
Lamplighter lives on 209 Pub and Grill
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm is welcoming 209 Pub and Grill to the community. Owners and staff members say the new place is where the Lamplighter spirit currently lives. “We’re taking a lot of the menu that we had over at Lamplighter, and we’re bringing it over here along with all the employees from Lamplighter,” said Herb Knutson, owner of the Lamplighter and 209 Pub and Grill.
myklgr.com
MN DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth
State wildlife officials recently captured a number of feral pigs in Faribault County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received a call about the animals on the afternoon of Sept 23. Conversation officers responded, but didn’t initially locate the animals. The following day, a few adults and some piglets were captured east of Blue Earth. The pigs were turned over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing.
KEYC
Drought creates headaches for farmers
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is no secret that the dry weather has caused some farmers troubles with their crops. Constant watering, checking to see if their produce is at the right levels just hoping they yield what they should for the year, hoping they can bring enough of their produce to the farmer’s markets.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping and car chase is sent to prison
MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
willmarradio.com
Parents protest what they thought was a rainbow flag in Willmar classroom
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says the school board was recently approached by a group of parents concerned about what they thought was a rainbow flag in an elementary classroom. The rainbow flag is a symbol of LGBTQ causes, and Holm says the parents didn't think it belonged in an classroom for small children. Holm says they investigated the claims and found the rainbow was not part of any political statement...
Southern Minnesota News
Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, of Nicollet, was last seen Sept 30 riding his black electric bicycle. Family members reported that Abrahamsen does not have his medication with him and they are concerned for his welfare. Abrahamsen is a...
