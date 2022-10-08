Read full article on original website
Related
kchanews.com
Final “Town of Colors” Mural for 2022 in Charles City Almost Done
The final of four murals to be painted in 2022 as part of Charles City’s “Town of Colors” campaign could be completed by the end of the week. The initial murals were painted last year on the southside of First Citizens Bank and the north side of Snap Fitness. This summer, murals were finished around RAGBRAI at the Charles City Whitewater course by Matt Litwin of Minneapolis and on the southside of the Wisconsin Street apartments by Britt Flood of North Carolina.
kchanews.com
Fire Prevention Week 2022 Emphasizes Escape Plans
National Fire Prevention Week began Sunday (10.09) and marks the safety campaign’s 100th year. Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple says this year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”. When developing your escape plan, Whipple says time is of the essence. Whipple also reminds...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
KIMT
Charles City man sentenced for throwing a chair at a child
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Throwing a chair at a child results in probation for a Floyd County man. Charles Wesley Berger, 59 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment. Berger was accused of throwing a chair at a 13-year-old in November 2021. Investigators say the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Falls family home destroyed by fire Monday night
ROCK FALLS, Iowa — A Rock Falls home is totally destroyed after a fire broke out around 6 p.m. Monday night, according to the Rock Falls Fire Department. 10 fire departments and two ambulance services responded to the engulfed two-story structure located at 31051 E. Thome Road, Rock Falls. Fire crews were on scene for around five hours, but the home was a total loss.
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo cabinet manufacturer says it will lay off 'under 100' employees
WATERLOO — A Waterloo cabinet manufacturer has announced layoffs because of a recent downturn in demand. Omega Cabinetry will be cutting its workforce, according to officials with Jasper, Ind.-based MasterBrand, which owns Omega. An exact number wasn’t available, but a spokeswoman said “under 100” employees were being let go.
Iowa principal wears costumes to get kids ‘laughing and giggling’
A dinosaur, a snowman, or a cowboy. You never know what you might see in the morning at Clear Lake Middle School.
kchanews.com
Charles City Police Discuss Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Human Trafficking with KCHA
Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson and Officer Lenny Luft joined KCHA’s Kay Winkelman and Mark Pitz for a Community Conversation on Thursday, Oct 6th. Among the topics discussed” October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a special showing of a documentary about human trafficking coming to Charles City, and how the CCPD conducts drug sting operations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kchanews.com
IUB Denies Request for Carbon Pipeline Environmental Study
The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) has denied a request for an environmental impact study for an underground carbon capture pipeline, which includes a section that would cross north Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions proposed “Midwest Carbon Express” pipeline would begin its easternmost branch with the Homeland Energy Solutions ethanol plant between...
KCRG.com
Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night. In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Joel Christenson....
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
KIMT
Man, 77, arrested and injured after semi rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 77-year-old man was injured and is facing multiple driving-related offenses following a semi rollover Sunday night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Kuykendall, of Forest City, was driving at Thrush Ave. and 250th St. when the tractor-trailer overturned. He was taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchanews.com
Little Information Revealed as Investigation of North Iowa Woman’s Death Continues
It’s been three weeks since a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City and officials have yet to release any details of the investigation. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Friday that they continue to gather information...
kchanews.com
Chickasaw County to Re-Interview Candidates for Ambulance Director
The search for a director of Chickasaw County’s public ambulance service will continue. Last week, the Board of Supervisors, minus Steven Breitbach, went into closed sessions to interview three applicants for the post. Breitbach excused himself from the hiring process because he is related to one of the candidates, who were not identified.
KCRG.com
One seriously injured after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car they were driving to go airborne twice on Monday night. Cedar Falls Police responded to the crash at the Highway 20 and Highway 58 interchange, at about 7:30 p.m. According...
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
KCRG.com
Judge pushes back trial for Iowa man accused of killing woman, placing her head on stick
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial has been pushed back for an Osage man accused of killing a woman he just met. 22-year-old Nathan Gilmore is charged with killing Angela Bradbury back in 2021. In an August 19th, 2022 interview with police, Gilmore reportedly claimed he met up...
Stunning Iowa Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
KGLO News
Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Comments / 0