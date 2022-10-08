ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

WCJB

Dashan Lewis murder trial goes to jury for deliberation

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury is now deliberating a murder trial in Columbia County. 48-year-old Dashan Lewis is accused of killing steven McGee in 2019. The trial went to the jury Friday. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder and tampering with evidence. Two other suspects were...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City shooting injures two

Two males were shot in Lake City on Saturday night in a gunfire incident that spanned three blocks along SE Avalon Avenue. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched at 6:23 p.m. to SE Dade Street to the report of gunshots. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by LCPD communications officers that two persons shot were being transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Some officers diverted to the hospital to meet the victims while other officers continued to the shooting scene.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Arrest at Arredondo Estates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after damaging cars and a home and then fleeing from law enforcement. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Matthew Cornish this Sunday morning after an overnight search. They first tried to stop him for speeding before he fled. They cornered...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Victim in Arlington murder identified as husband of accused killer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victim in a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville has been identified as Nathaniel Heath, his daughter confirmed to First Coast News. Multiple friends of Heath's, including his roommate, also confirmed his identity. Heath was found with gunshot wounds at his home on the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Former defense attorney for man who tried to enter school with ax says he had ‘severe mental illness’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More details have come out about the 37-year-old man who attempted to enter a Jacksonville elementary school with an ax Friday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified Eric Hurley as the person who tried to gain entry to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School and was shot by a Duval County Public School officer, leaving him in critical condition.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida officer shoots man with large ax who allegedly tried to enter elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wielding a large ax was shot by police after allegedly making an attempt to get within a Jacksonville elementary school on Friday. According to a First Coast News report, Duval County Schools Superintendent Diana Greene stated the man tried to get into Ruth Upson Elementary School by means of two completely different doorways. Then, the school went into lockdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man on probation for rape of 14-year-old charged with attempted murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gene Davon Hunt, 19, was arrested early this morning and charged with attempted first-degree homicide after his alleged involvement in a shooting related to a feud over a co-defendant’s former relationship with the victim. Hunt was on probation after pleading to a lesser charge following his arrest for the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lake City Reporter

Two injured in weekend shooting near school

Two men were hospitalized Saturday evening with gunshot wounds from an incident blocks away from Melrose Park Elementary School. According to a Lake City Police Department release, the scene of the shooting covered three city blocks along SE Avalon Avenue in the area of SE Dade Street. Melrose Park is...
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Juvenile girl injured in Cobblestone area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One juvenile was injured during a shooting in the Cobblestone area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Sunday morning. A juvenile girl was in the passenger seat of a car when an argument broke out at McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard, investigators believe. The suspect shot into the vehicle. The driver was not injured. The victim is expected to be OK.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WALB 10

Brooks Co. felon convicted of distributing drugs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County felon was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, was convicted of...

