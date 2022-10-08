Read full article on original website
WCJB
Dashan Lewis murder trial goes to jury for deliberation
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury is now deliberating a murder trial in Columbia County. 48-year-old Dashan Lewis is accused of killing steven McGee in 2019. The trial went to the jury Friday. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder and tampering with evidence. Two other suspects were...
Children shot in road rage incident in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — William Joseph Hale, 35, and Frank Gilliard Allison, 43, were both arrested in a “cat and mouse” road rage incident, according to arrest reports from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The road rage incident happened Saturday, Oct. 8. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City shooting injures two
Two males were shot in Lake City on Saturday night in a gunfire incident that spanned three blocks along SE Avalon Avenue. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched at 6:23 p.m. to SE Dade Street to the report of gunshots. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by LCPD communications officers that two persons shot were being transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Some officers diverted to the hospital to meet the victims while other officers continued to the shooting scene.
WCJB
Arrest at Arredondo Estates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after damaging cars and a home and then fleeing from law enforcement. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Matthew Cornish this Sunday morning after an overnight search. They first tried to stop him for speeding before he fled. They cornered...
First Coast News
Victim in Arlington murder identified as husband of accused killer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victim in a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville has been identified as Nathaniel Heath, his daughter confirmed to First Coast News. Multiple friends of Heath's, including his roommate, also confirmed his identity. Heath was found with gunshot wounds at his home on the...
News4Jax.com
Former defense attorney for man who tried to enter school with ax says he had ‘severe mental illness’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More details have come out about the 37-year-old man who attempted to enter a Jacksonville elementary school with an ax Friday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified Eric Hurley as the person who tried to gain entry to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School and was shot by a Duval County Public School officer, leaving him in critical condition.
Orange Park man arrested after punching deputy in the face, deputies say
An Orange Park man faces charges after punching a deputy in the face to resist arrest.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested Thursday after he punched a female deputy in the face, deputies said.
alachuachronicle.com
Marion County man arrested after blood drive employees alert officials to his relationship with a 15-year-old girl
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Weston J. Willis, 30, was arrested yesterday and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior after blood drive employees called law enforcement about his relationship with a 15-year-old girl. Willis and the 15-year-old were at Bass Pro Shop yesterday and decided to give blood at a...
blackchronicle.com
Florida officer shoots man with large ax who allegedly tried to enter elementary school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wielding a large ax was shot by police after allegedly making an attempt to get within a Jacksonville elementary school on Friday. According to a First Coast News report, Duval County Schools Superintendent Diana Greene stated the man tried to get into Ruth Upson Elementary School by means of two completely different doorways. Then, the school went into lockdown.
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing ‘estranged’ husband
A Florida woman was accused of shooting her husband after he was found dead in a home on Friday.
News4Jax.com
Woman arrested, accused of shooting, killing husband inside Fort Caroline Road home, family says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested and accused of murder after a man was found dead Friday at a house in the Holly Oaks area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Kimberly Heath, 45, was detained after the incident and faced a judge for murder charges on...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation for rape of 14-year-old charged with attempted murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gene Davon Hunt, 19, was arrested early this morning and charged with attempted first-degree homicide after his alleged involvement in a shooting related to a feud over a co-defendant’s former relationship with the victim. Hunt was on probation after pleading to a lesser charge following his arrest for the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
Lake City Reporter
Two injured in weekend shooting near school
Two men were hospitalized Saturday evening with gunshot wounds from an incident blocks away from Melrose Park Elementary School. According to a Lake City Police Department release, the scene of the shooting covered three city blocks along SE Avalon Avenue in the area of SE Dade Street. Melrose Park is...
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies say
An additional, separate arrest of a FLYCA employee was made Thursday for engaging in a relationship with a student.Getty Images. A Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy employee turned herself in Thursday on an active arrest warrant for soliciting a romantic relationship with a student while in a position of authority.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Teen girl in passenger seat of car shot during argument between drivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard. JSO said they responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. and found a girl — under 18 years old — was shot in the passenger seat of a car.
Juvenile girl injured in Cobblestone area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One juvenile was injured during a shooting in the Cobblestone area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Sunday morning. A juvenile girl was in the passenger seat of a car when an argument broke out at McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard, investigators believe. The suspect shot into the vehicle. The driver was not injured. The victim is expected to be OK.
News4Jax.com
Man shot in possible road rage incident says driver pulled out gun when he didn’t let them merge
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The victim involved in a possible road rage incident Friday night in Clay County is speaking out about his experience and what the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has said about the case. Two people in Orange Park were hospitalized -- one for treatment of...
WALB 10
Brooks Co. felon convicted of distributing drugs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County felon was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, was convicted of...
Woman dead after hit while walking across Atlantic Blvd, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman is dead after she was hit trying to cross Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night. STORY: JSO investigates triple shooting at local motel that saw nearly 500 calls for service in one year. According to detectives, at approximately 10...
