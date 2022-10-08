Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv dismisses ‘nonsense’ Kremlin investigation into Crimea bridge attack
Five Russian citizens among arrests as part of FSB investigation, according to Russian media
Biden says Putin ‘totally miscalculated’ by invading Ukraine but is a ‘rational actor’
President Joe Biden said in an exclusive CNN interview Tuesday he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “rational actor” who nonetheless badly misjudged his ability to invade Ukraine and suppress its people. “I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Biden told Jake Tapper...
Zelensky asks G7 for ‘air shield’ as rockets rain down on Ukraine
As deadly Russian airstrikes continued into a second day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asked the Group of 7 nations to help his country establish an “air shield” against aerial attacks. Zelensky’s plea comes amid one of the fiercest bombing campaigns that Russia has waged against Ukraine...
White House says Biden will work with Congress to ‘re-evaluate’ relationship with Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden feels that the US’ relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be re-evaluated in the wake of the OPEC+ decision last week to decrease oil production, a National Security Council spokesman said . In an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “New Day,” National Security Council coordinator...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden: Putin `miscalculated’ in Ukraine; US has not
For the United States and global allies, backing Ukraine “for as long as it takes” continues to present tradeoffs. Vows to supply more weapons systems and air defenses come with practical considerations, assessments of risk and reevaluations of how Russia’s war with its neighbor might eventually end. NATO nations have committed to send Ukraine billions…
The last Covid holdouts in Asia are throwing open their doors for travel — except for China
Across Asia, borders are opening and quarantine measures are lifting as even the last few countries clinging to Covid restrictions embrace a return to travel. Except, that is, in one country: China. After having their economies battered by nearly three years of halted travel, several countries in the region have...
Biden admin working on plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants, sources say
The Biden administration is considering a new program to encourage Venezuelan migrants to go to US ports of entry instead of unlawfully crossing the southern border if they have a pre-existing tie in the US, according to four sources familiar with discussions. The proposal comes amid an influx of migrants...
Crypto exchange Bittrex to pay $24M for violating sanctions
NEW YORK (AP) — Crypto exchange Bittrex was fined $24 million by U.S. authorities on Tuesday for helping clients evade U.S. sanctions in places such as Syria, Iran and Crimea. It is the largest penalty ever levied against a crypto currency exchange by the Office of Foreign Assets Control to date, the agency said. The Treasury Department said that Bittrex allowed customers in Cuba, Syria, Iran, Sudan and the disputed region of Crimea to trade approximately $263.4 million worth of digital currencies between 2014 and 2017. In its statement, the U.S. said that Bittrex should have been aware these customers were in sanctioned parts of the world due to their physical addresses as well as their IP addresses.
What is China’s Communist Party Congress and why does it matter?
Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China’s most powerful leader in decades this month, when members of the country’s ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle. In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for the...
Voices: So much for taking back control – Britain is tumbling into a full-blown sovereign debt crisis
When I was a small boy at school, Andrew Bailey was a prefect and, then as now, a distant figure of authority. We called this stout disciplinarian “Bastard Bailey”, because he showed little mercy towards any pupil he discovered enjoying an illicit Rothmans behind the science labs. Entreaties for clemency based on fictional bereavements or medical conditions were routinely ignored. Names were obtained, noted and passed on for appropriate action.Seems he hasn’t changed that much. The distressed pension funds begging him to buy their devalued British government bonds have been met with that same stony resistance. He’s right, in...
US without ‘adequate’ Covid-19 tests this winter due to congressional inaction, White House says
The US does not have an “adequate” number of Covid-19 tests with winter approaching, due to a lack of congressional funding, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator said Tuesday. “No doubt about it that our response has been hampered by that lack of funding,” Dr. Ashish Jha...
The National Archives slapped down Trump's claim that Obama and Bush mishandled government records after leaving office
Trump, who is being investigated over his handling of government records, made baseless allegations about other former presidents.
Secret Service has recently provided January 6 committee additional 1.5 million communications
The United States Secret Service has, in the last two weeks, given the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol nearly 1.5 million communications from the lead-up to the attack, including emails and planning documents, according to an agency spokesman. The data dump represents...
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump’s request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records “extraordinarily sensitive,” the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a...
TikTok wants to open warehouses
While seemingly every social media app is copying TikTok, TikTok now appears to be copying Amazon’s playbook. TikTok appears to be looking to create a new logistics and warehousing network in the United States to support its e-commerce efforts, according to several job openings recently posted to its hiring site and LinkedIn page.
Toyota Opens Myanmar Plant After Coup Induced Pause: Report
Toyota Motor Corp TM has started operations at a new plant in Myanmar after a hiatus following the military coup. The Myanmar plant operations were paused, Reuters reported, for over nineteen months due to the coup and the coronavirus pandemic. The automaker has started to assemble one to two Hilux...
Fact check: National Archives debunks Trump’s false claim about Bush documents
First, former President Donald Trump tried a false claim about the document-handling practices of former President Barack Obama. Now, Trump is making the same false claim about other former presidents. In August, after the FBI recovered classified documents and numerous other presidential records from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort in...
Tulsi Gabbard tells Tucker why she's done with Dems, Biden defends his son Hunter and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Aged 97, Malaysia’s former leader Mahathir Mohamad is running for parliament again
Malaysia’s 97-year-old former leader Mahathir Mohamad is to run for parliament in the country’s looming general election, but is remaining tight-lipped on whether he could be prime minister for a third time. Mahathir, who was hospitalized earlier this year with a heart condition, said Tuesday he will defend...
Petition forces Commons debate on early general election
The House of Commons is to debate a 575,000-signature petition calling for an early general election.The three-hour debate will be held on 17 October and a government minister will have to attend to make the case for allowing the parliamentary term to continue.However, the protocol for debates on public petitions means that no vote can be taken by MPs to force an early election as a result.The petition was launched in July, shortly after the annoucnement of Boris Johnson’s resignation, and by the morning of Wednesday this week had topped 575, 000 signatures. Any petition with more than...
