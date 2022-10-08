ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky asks G7 for ‘air shield’ as rockets rain down on Ukraine

As deadly Russian airstrikes continued into a second day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asked the Group of 7 nations to help his country establish an “air shield” against aerial attacks. Zelensky’s plea comes amid one of the fiercest bombing campaigns that Russia has waged against Ukraine...
Crypto exchange Bittrex to pay $24M for violating sanctions

NEW YORK (AP) — Crypto exchange Bittrex was fined $24 million by U.S. authorities on Tuesday for helping clients evade U.S. sanctions in places such as Syria, Iran and Crimea. It is the largest penalty ever levied against a crypto currency exchange by the Office of Foreign Assets Control to date, the agency said. The Treasury Department said that Bittrex allowed customers in Cuba, Syria, Iran, Sudan and the disputed region of Crimea to trade approximately $263.4 million worth of digital currencies between 2014 and 2017. In its statement, the U.S. said that Bittrex should have been aware these customers were in sanctioned parts of the world due to their physical addresses as well as their IP addresses.
What is China’s Communist Party Congress and why does it matter?

Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China’s most powerful leader in decades this month, when members of the country’s ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle. In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for the...
The Independent

Voices: So much for taking back control – Britain is tumbling into a full-blown sovereign debt crisis

When I was a small boy at school, Andrew Bailey was a prefect and, then as now, a distant figure of authority. We called this stout disciplinarian “Bastard Bailey”, because he showed little mercy towards any pupil he discovered enjoying an illicit Rothmans behind the science labs. Entreaties for clemency based on fictional bereavements or medical conditions were routinely ignored. Names were obtained, noted and passed on for appropriate action.Seems he hasn’t changed that much. The distressed pension funds begging him to buy their devalued British government bonds have been met with that same stony resistance. He’s right, in...
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight

The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump’s request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records “extraordinarily sensitive,” the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a...
TikTok wants to open warehouses

While seemingly every social media app is copying TikTok, TikTok now appears to be copying Amazon’s playbook. TikTok appears to be looking to create a new logistics and warehousing network in the United States to support its e-commerce efforts, according to several job openings recently posted to its hiring site and LinkedIn page.
Benzinga

Toyota Opens Myanmar Plant After Coup Induced Pause: Report

Toyota Motor Corp TM has started operations at a new plant in Myanmar after a hiatus following the military coup. The Myanmar plant operations were paused, Reuters reported, for over nineteen months due to the coup and the coronavirus pandemic. The automaker has started to assemble one to two Hilux...
Fact check: National Archives debunks Trump’s false claim about Bush documents

First, former President Donald Trump tried a false claim about the document-handling practices of former President Barack Obama. Now, Trump is making the same false claim about other former presidents. In August, after the FBI recovered classified documents and numerous other presidential records from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort in...
The Independent

Petition forces Commons debate on early general election

The House of Commons is to debate a 575,000-signature petition calling for an early general election.The three-hour debate will be held on 17 October and a government minister will have to attend to make the case for allowing the parliamentary term to continue.However, the protocol for debates on public petitions means that no vote can be taken by MPs to force an early election as a result.The petition was launched in July, shortly after the annoucnement of Boris Johnson’s resignation, and by the morning of Wednesday this week had topped 575, 000 signatures. Any petition with more than...
