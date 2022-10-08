Read full article on original website
Russell Report: Gators enter week seven 4-2 as they prepare for LSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As things unfold during a college football season sometimes we lose perspective as to where we thought a team would end up before the season started. Take Florida for instance. Before the season began, most fans I believe knew this was going to be a rebuilding year and expectations were not that high. Win seven, win eight, pretty good year. Well don’t look now but Florida is on that pace after beating Missouri Saturday. Florida is 4-2 with a chance to be 5-2 at the bye week if it can beat LSU at home this Saturday. An LSU team that is also rebuilding.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Rock School pulled off a come from behind win to knock off St. John Lutheran on Tuesday to get the final week of the high school volleyball season off to a good start for the Lions. The Rock trailed the Saints two sets to one, but rallied to claim the match in five, prevailing 25-23, 17-25, 18-25, 28-26, 15-9. The Lions improve to 7-7 overall, while the Saints, who came into the match 17-4 overall and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, suffered their second straight loss.
