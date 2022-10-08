GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As things unfold during a college football season sometimes we lose perspective as to where we thought a team would end up before the season started. Take Florida for instance. Before the season began, most fans I believe knew this was going to be a rebuilding year and expectations were not that high. Win seven, win eight, pretty good year. Well don’t look now but Florida is on that pace after beating Missouri Saturday. Florida is 4-2 with a chance to be 5-2 at the bye week if it can beat LSU at home this Saturday. An LSU team that is also rebuilding.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO