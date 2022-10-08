ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Norwood dispatches Cincinnati North College Hill

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Norwood will take its 26-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Norwood High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Norwood opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati North College Hill through the first quarter.
Cincinnati Winton Woods sprints past Milford

Cincinnati Winton Woods grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Milford at Milford High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
Cincinnati West Clermont thwarts Cincinnati Anderson's quest

Cincinnati West Clermont had its hands full but finally brushed off Cincinnati Anderson 35-21 on October 7 in Ohio football. Last season, Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati West Clermont faced off on September 24, 2021 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School. For more, click here.
Live updates: USF 0, No. 24 Cincinnati 0; pre-game

CINCINNATI, OHIO — For the sixth time this season, it is game day for the USF Bulls, who capped off a string of four straight games away from Tampa with an American Athletic Conference battle at No. 24 Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon at Nippert Stadium. The Bulls (1-4, 0-1)...
Mt. Orab Western Brown imposes its will on Goshen

Mt. Orab Western Brown built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 52-7 win over Goshen in Ohio high school football on October 7. Mt. Orab Western Brown drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Goshen after the first quarter.
Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville

Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
Dayton dominates start to finish in 148th meeting at rival Bellevue

From the start of the 148th meeting between the two neighboring Ohio River rivals, the Dayton Greendevils (3-4 overall) dominated both lines of scrimmage and used their depth to squash the host Bellevue Tigers (0-7), 46-0. Dayton has won three straight in the “Battle for the Paddle” series outscoring Bellevue, 90-7 in the last two meetings.
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
4269 Virginia Avenue,

4269 Virginia Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **To schedule a showing for this property, please give us a call at 513-275-1510 option 1**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with flooring, a new roof, newer windows, new siding, an updated kitchen and baths, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, a range hood and has separate dining. The home has spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookup, and utility tub, a full basement, and outside you'll find a storage shed. Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
4379 West Eighth Street,

4379 West Eighth St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati. This home has a 1 car detached garage, off-street parking, and has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has a full basement, a family room, spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookup, and a separate dining area! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
644 Probasco Street

644 Probasco Street - 18 unit building. All 1 bedrooms. Near the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati State and downtown. All the units were renovated last year. The rent includes heating, hot and cold water, sewer, trash removal and parking. it is on UC shutter line. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 644...
7214 Osceola Drive

3 Bed house for rent in Madeira - 3 Bed, 1 Bath house for rent in Madeira - Madeira school district. Traditional brick home with formal dining room, nicely sized kitchen, full basement, and kitchen walks out to deck and large yard. Detached 1 car garage. Quiet residential area. Please...
Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
