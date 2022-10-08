ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, OH

Bloom-Carroll dominates second half, pulls away from Logan Elm in key MSL win

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYptT_0iQxGVgL00

CARROLL – There was a lot at stake Friday night when upstart Logan Elm visited Bloom-Carroll, including sole possession of first place in the Mid-State League-Buckeye Division.

Both teams entered with 6-1 overall records and 4-0 marks in the league.

Locked in a 13-13 tie at halftime, the Braves certainly had to be feeling good and went into the locker room with a ton of confidence. However, the Bulldogs never wavered. Instead, they showed why they had won four consecutive Mid-State League-Buckeye Division titles.

Bloom-Carroll used a powerful running game and a stifling defense and dominated the second half to pull away for a 41-20 victory in front of a huge crowd at Carl Fell Stadium.

For first-year Bloom-Carroll coach Jeremy McKinney, it was a chance to see how his team would respond to a little bit of adversity, and the Bulldogs certainly answered the call and were up to the challenge.

“Our guys have some experience and they’ve been in positions where they have to respond before,” McKinney said. “We went in halftime tied, we made some adjustments and we wanted to come out and hang our hat on running the ball and being physical. I really wanted to see how we would respond to a little bit of adversity. We kept our cool and just played our game.”

The Bulldogs finished with 442 total yards, including 324 on the ground, including 265 yards rushing in the second half. Defensively, Bloom-Carroll held the Braves to 206 total yards, including just 27 yards rushing on 21 attempts.

“We are the most physical team in the Mid-State League, and I stand by that, and you saw it here tonight,” Bloom-Carroll junior running back Dylan Armentrout said.

Armentrout had a huge night as he finished with 171 yards rushing on 23 carries and a touchdown, but his two biggest plays came through the air when he caught a screen pass in the final minute of the first half and turned it into a 40-yard gain. On the next play, he made a terrific catch down the sideline and dove into the end zone to complete a 25-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Ethan Thanthanavong with only 46 seconds left in the half to tie the score at 13-13.

Armentrout had a fumble in the first half, and while it was unfortunate and stopped a promising drive for the Bulldogs, he said it made him focus even more the rest of the way.

“On that fumble, I was being a little careless with the ball and I had to have better ball security, but after that, I was locked in and the line gave me great blocks,” Armentrout said.

While speedy Armentrout is electric with the ball in his hands, a pair of his backfield teammates, Andrew Marshall and Chase Plantz are powerful runners, and they were both on point in the second half.

Marshall finished with 108 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He gained 83 yards in the second half, and Plantz carried the ball eight times in the second half for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

“It is a heck of a running back room, and that’s something you don’t have very often,” McKinney said. “With all three of those three guys, we have faith when we hand those guys the ball, good things are going to happen. Our offensive line also did an outstanding job.”

Thanthanavong had an outstanding first half as he went 5-for-5 for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

In the first half, Logan Elm did a nice job of being deliberate and they were efficient on offense. On their first scoring drive of the game, the Braves marched 71 yards on 13 plays and took seven minutes, and 14 seconds off the clock, and their second scoring drive took almost five minutes off the clock.

However, in the second half, the Bulldogs turned the tables and kept the ball away from the Braves using a punishing running game. The Bulldogs scored on their first four offensive possessions of the second half and did it exclusively on the ground.

Plantz scored on a pair of short touchdown runs to push the lead to 27-13 with 3:54 left in the third quarter, and after the Braves scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, Bloom-Carroll answered with a 25-yard touchdown run from Armentrout, and a 27-yard scoring run from Marshall.

The Bulldogs will travel to Teays Valley (5-3, 4-1) next week for another vital league game. A win by the Bulldogs would clinch at least a share of the MSL title.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

