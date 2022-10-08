Read full article on original website
Related
50th Anniversary show for Point/Arc stops at DCCH for a successful Boots ‘n Brews finale
The five-month 50th anniversary celebration for The Point/Arc made its last stop Saturday at the DCCH barn in Ft. Thomas. The event – the fourth annual Boots ‘n Brews featured The Marty Connor Band. The Point/Arc commemorated the start of the 50th Year Celebrations with a Block Party...
Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region
On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
wvxu.org
On Miami University's Hamilton campus, the walk to class just got a lot more educational
Fall is here and leaves on trees are beginning to turn from lush greens to colorful hues of red and yellow. Miami University Hamilton's newly installed tree walk aims to inspire people and help them learn about the campus canopy. The project was conceived by Chelsea Obrebski, former interim manager...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington website provides tips to navigate ‘creative madness’ as BLINK takes over downtown Oct. 13-16
Covington’s downtown will be the scene of creative madness and a sensory blitzkrieg when the wildly popular BLINK art and light festival returns to the region for four evenings next week. The free outdoor festival spans the Ohio River, encompassing much of Cincinnati’s and Covington’s downtowns. If...
kentoncounty.org
Kenton County Public Works Office Closure
The Kenton County Public Works Offices will be closed from October 13th to October 21st for parking lot reconstruction. The office will still be responding to phone requests and emails. Any questions, please call (859)392-1920.
linknky.com
Attending BLINK? Here’s what you need to know.
The BLINK Lights and Arts Show is returning to Northern Kentucky as locals and tourists alike wait in anticipation. BLINK is the largest light and art show in North America. In 2019, BLINK drew over 1.3 million visitors when it was last held in both Cincinnati and Covington. WHO. BLINK...
Family event — Touch a Truck at Newport’s Ovation, offered by Corporex, a morning of fun, entertainment
Corporex, the master developer of the 25-acre, mixed-use Ovation development at the Ohio and Licking Rivers confluence, will put families in the driver’s seat with a Touch A Truck event from 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Oct. 8. Adults and children alike will have the chance to sit behind the wheel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvxu.org
The mystery of the Cincinnati Art Museum's ancient horse sculpture, solved
When the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art curator Hou-mei Sung questioned the authenticity of a decorative tassel on an ancient horse sculpture, she turned to the University of Cincinnati chemistry department for answers. Now, after nearly two years of speculation and a series of scientific tests, the mystery...
Florence Rotary Club established endowment fund for GCTC in honor of John and Connie Salyers
Gateway Community and Technical College on Thursday announced that Florence Rotary Club has established an endowment fund in memory of Mr. and Mrs. John and Connie Salyers. The gift will help support eligible Gateway students with emergency funds to assist them with critical needs. The John and Connie Salyers Florence...
Fox 19
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
Top 9 pumpkin patches to visit in the Tri-State this weekend
There's a chill in the air as temperatures cool, the leaves are slowly changing, Halloween is right around the corner; the fall season is here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Covington partners with FC Cincinnati for new MLS ‘mini pitch’ to be located in Austinburg
With its signature winged lion and bold blue and orange crest, there will be no mistake that FC Cincinnati is coming to Covington. The professional soccer team is building a “mini pitch” – a kid-size field bordered by a rebound board system designed to keep the ball in play at all times — in the city’s Austinburg Neighborhood Park, poised to provide kids in the community with a place to learn, practice, and play soccer. Adults will likely have some fun on the field too.
Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington to be keynote speaker at Rotary Club of Florence on Monday
Senate Minority Caucus chair Reggie Thomas of Lexington will be keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Florence meeting on Monday. Guests are welcome. Reginald L. Thomas was elected to the Kentucky State Senate to represent the 13th District of Fayette County in a special election in 2013. He took his oath of office and began service in January 2014. He was elected to Senate Democratic Leadership as Caucus Chair by his democratic colleagues in 2020.
linknky.com
#All4AvaGrace gathers nationwide support for Campbell County cheerleader seriously injured in crash
You didn’t have to look far Friday night on the sidelines of Ryle High School’s football field to see something was missing. Ava Markus, a junior cheerleader, was seriously injured in a car crash in Cold Spring on Sunday. She remains in the hospital. “Big part of the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Sauerkraut will bring nearly half a million people to sleepy Warren County town
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - In this area, sauerkraut starts getting a lot of attention as late summer chills into fall. And most people say, sauerkraut is at its best when it's on the wurst. But for one weekend a year in Waynesville, they'll put that stuff on just about anything...
NKY Chamber to present Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging the Labor Force Talent Gap October 18
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will present Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging the Labor Force Talent Gap on Tuesday, October 18, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger. In this time of unprecedented...
Center for Great Neighborhoods appoints Shannon Ratterman interim executive director, search paused
The Center for Great Neighborhoods is happy to announce that longtime staff member and Associate Director, Shannon Ratterman will be assuming the role of Interim Executive Director. The search for a permanent director, replacing retiring Tom DiBello, has been paused for the fall and winter while the Center focuses on...
Covington Parks and Recreation dedicates new 18-hole disc golf course in Devou Park
The 18-hole Covington Disc Golf Course officially opened Saturday in Devou Park with all the grandeur that one might expect, including commemorative discs, a ceremonial disc throwing, and a public tournament. City officials expect the course will quickly get a lot of use. “We’ve got a lot of people who...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0