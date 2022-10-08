ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region

On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
Kenton County Public Works Office Closure

The Kenton County Public Works Offices will be closed from October 13th to October 21st for parking lot reconstruction. The office will still be responding to phone requests and emails. Any questions, please call (859)392-1920.
Attending BLINK? Here’s what you need to know.

The BLINK Lights and Arts Show is returning to Northern Kentucky as locals and tourists alike wait in anticipation. BLINK is the largest light and art show in North America. In 2019, BLINK drew over 1.3 million visitors when it was last held in both Cincinnati and Covington. WHO. BLINK...
The mystery of the Cincinnati Art Museum's ancient horse sculpture, solved

When the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art curator Hou-mei Sung questioned the authenticity of a decorative tassel on an ancient horse sculpture, she turned to the University of Cincinnati chemistry department for answers. Now, after nearly two years of speculation and a series of scientific tests, the mystery...
Politics
City of Covington partners with FC Cincinnati for new MLS ‘mini pitch’ to be located in Austinburg

With its signature winged lion and bold blue and orange crest, there will be no mistake that FC Cincinnati is coming to Covington. The professional soccer team is building a “mini pitch” – a kid-size field bordered by a rebound board system designed to keep the ball in play at all times — in the city’s Austinburg Neighborhood Park, poised to provide kids in the community with a place to learn, practice, and play soccer. Adults will likely have some fun on the field too.
Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington to be keynote speaker at Rotary Club of Florence on Monday

Senate Minority Caucus chair Reggie Thomas of Lexington will be keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Florence meeting on Monday. Guests are welcome. Reginald L. Thomas was elected to the Kentucky State Senate to represent the 13th District of Fayette County in a special election in 2013. He took his oath of office and began service in January 2014. He was elected to Senate Democratic Leadership as Caucus Chair by his democratic colleagues in 2020.
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

