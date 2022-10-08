With its signature winged lion and bold blue and orange crest, there will be no mistake that FC Cincinnati is coming to Covington. The professional soccer team is building a “mini pitch” – a kid-size field bordered by a rebound board system designed to keep the ball in play at all times — in the city’s Austinburg Neighborhood Park, poised to provide kids in the community with a place to learn, practice, and play soccer. Adults will likely have some fun on the field too.

