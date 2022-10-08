Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Related
Florence Rotary Club established endowment fund for GCTC in honor of John and Connie Salyers
Gateway Community and Technical College on Thursday announced that Florence Rotary Club has established an endowment fund in memory of Mr. and Mrs. John and Connie Salyers. The gift will help support eligible Gateway students with emergency funds to assist them with critical needs. The John and Connie Salyers Florence...
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Thomas More University unveils first named college, St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences
Thomas More University officially unveiled its first named college, the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences on Friday. The naming of the college is not transactional in nature, rather intended to recognize the long-standing partnership between the two diocesan institutions. “In naming the St. Elizabeth College of Natural...
Our Rich History: Dr. Sherry Cook Stanforth and the creative writing vision program at Thomas More
Part 66 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. The English Department at Thomas More College had for many years been blessed with dedicated and talented professors. In 2000, Dr. Sherry Cook Stanforth, with a PhD from the University of Cincinnati, joined the English faculty. Dr. Stanforth was an energetic and visionary teacher who had many ideas for enlarging the scope of the department’s outreach to students and to the wider community that shared a love for the written word.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NKU names Sarah Wice-Courtney associate vice president for marketing and communications
Northern Kentucky University has named Sarah Wice-Courtney the next associate vice president for Marketing and Communications, effective Oct. 17. Wice-Courtney comes to NKU after nearly 12 years at St. Elizabeth Healthcare where she served as director of communications and public relations for the past six years. During that time, she...
KDE accepting nominations for 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award
The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is accepting nominations of outstanding educational support staff for the national 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. The award, enacted by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving...
NKCES partners with Bloomboard on retention, attraction program to combat teacher shortages
Bloomboard, the leading provider of teacher micro-credentials, announces a partnership with Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) and West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC) to administer an innovative, on-the-job rank change program. This program aims to accelerate the careers of Kentucky teachers while supporting Kentucky school districts’ efforts to attract and retain talent.
Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region
On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Northern Kentucky University presents annual ‘Spotlight on Scholarship symposium October 27
Northern Kentucky University is continuing its “Spotlight on Scholarship” symposium which will celebrate faculty research, scholarship and creative activity on Oct. 27 on NKU’s campus. This is the fourth year for the annual event, which began in 2018. “This is a wonderful opportunity for faculty and staff...
linknky.com
Reds president holds fundraiser for Democratic NKY congressional candidate
The president and chief operating officer of the Cincinnati Reds was in Covington on Tuesday as one of the hosts of a fundraiser for 4th Congressional District Candidate Matthew Lehman. The Democrat is challenging incumbent Republican Congressman Thomas Massie. Phil Castellini, and his wife, Britt, hosted the event for Lehman....
CPE statewide action plan aims to make it easier for Kentucky adults to attend college, fill skills gaps
The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education released a statewide action plan to remove barriers preventing adults from returning to college or enrolling for the first time. At 56.3%, Kentucky has one of the lowest workforce participation rates in the nation. A big factor contributing to this is the skills gap...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0