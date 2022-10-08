ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More University unveils first named college, St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences

Thomas More University officially unveiled its first named college, the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences on Friday. The naming of the college is not transactional in nature, rather intended to recognize the long-standing partnership between the two diocesan institutions. “In naming the St. Elizabeth College of Natural...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Dr. Sherry Cook Stanforth and the creative writing vision program at Thomas More

Part 66 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. The English Department at Thomas More College had for many years been blessed with dedicated and talented professors. In 2000, Dr. Sherry Cook Stanforth, with a PhD from the University of Cincinnati, joined the English faculty. Dr. Stanforth was an energetic and visionary teacher who had many ideas for enlarging the scope of the department’s outreach to students and to the wider community that shared a love for the written word.
COLLEGES
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KDE accepting nominations for 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is accepting nominations of outstanding educational support staff for the national 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. The award, enacted by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKCES partners with Bloomboard on retention, attraction program to combat teacher shortages

Bloomboard, the leading provider of teacher micro-credentials, announces a partnership with Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) and West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC) to administer an innovative, on-the-job rank change program. This program aims to accelerate the careers of Kentucky teachers while supporting Kentucky school districts’ efforts to attract and retain talent.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region

On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Reds president holds fundraiser for Democratic NKY congressional candidate

The president and chief operating officer of the Cincinnati Reds was in Covington on Tuesday as one of the hosts of a fundraiser for 4th Congressional District Candidate Matthew Lehman. The Democrat is challenging incumbent Republican Congressman Thomas Massie. Phil Castellini, and his wife, Britt, hosted the event for Lehman....
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
