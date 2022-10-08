Part 66 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. The English Department at Thomas More College had for many years been blessed with dedicated and talented professors. In 2000, Dr. Sherry Cook Stanforth, with a PhD from the University of Cincinnati, joined the English faculty. Dr. Stanforth was an energetic and visionary teacher who had many ideas for enlarging the scope of the department’s outreach to students and to the wider community that shared a love for the written word.

COLLEGES ・ 15 HOURS AGO